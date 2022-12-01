ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revere, MA

Mother Jones

“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
Salon

Uh, Politico? Biden didn't make Marjorie Taylor Greene "the face of the GOP" — Republicans did

"The widespread assumption that only Democrats have any agency or causal influence over American politics." This is famously known as "Murc's Law," named after a commenter at the blog Lawyers, Guns, and Money who noticed years ago the habitual assumption among the punditry that Republican misbehavior can only be caused by Democrats. Do Republicans reject climate science? Must be because Democrats failed to persuade them! Did Republicans pass unpopular tax cuts for the rich? Must be that Democrats didn't do enough to guide them to better choices! Do Republicans keep voting for lunatics and fascists? It must be the fault of Democrats for being mean to them! Even Donald Trump's election was widely blamed on Democrats — who voted against him, to be clear — on the bizarre grounds that Barack Obama should have rolled over and just let Mitt Romney win in 2012.
New York Post

McConnell blasts new House Dems’ leader Hakeem Jeffries as ‘election denier’

WASHINGTON – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell chastised Democrats Thursday for choosing “election denier” Hakeem Jeffries to lead the party in the House.  Jeffries, who reps parts of Brooklyn and Queens, has previously questioned the authenticity of the 2016 election in multiple Twitter posts spanning several years after former President Donald Trump’s win, including a November 2020 tweet saying “history will never accept [Trump] as a legitimate President.” “The newly elected incoming leader of House Democrats is a past election denier who basically said the 2016 election was ‘illegitimate’ and suggested that we had a ‘fake president,'” McConnell (R-Ky.) said. “He’s also...
BROOKLYN, NY
CNN

First on CNN: Jim Jordan renews requests to 4 current and former government officials for information and interviews as House Judiciary investigations take shape

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is sending a renewed set of requests to four current and former government officials on Thursday, providing a window into how the highest-ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee is zeroing in on his first top targets ahead of the next Congress when he obtains subpoena power.
OHIO STATE
NBC News

What’s the deal with Trump’s tax returns?

The House Ways & Means Committee has access to six years of former President Donald Trump’s taxes after years of back and forth. Now what?. There’s a lot of sensitivity and secrecy around these documents due to fears around disclosure violations. Don't expect to see, as one source...
Vice

Trump’s New Special Counsel Is Far More Dangerous Than the Last One

Former President Donald Trump already faced down one hard-driving special counsel investigation without catching a criminal charge. But his best moves from that tumultuous episode in U.S. history won’t work against new Special Counsel Jack Smith. That’s because Trump relied heavily on the powers of the presidency to stymie...
The Center Square

New Hampshire Democrats rip Biden's plan to move primary date

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Democrats are blasting a proposal from President Joe Biden to move South Carolina’s primary date ahead of the Granite State in the party's presidential nominating cycle. The Democratic National Committee is meeting in Washington this week to approve the party's 2024 presidential calendar, which could upend the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary status. Biden has proposed that South Carolina's primary go first, with New Hampshire...
GEORGIA STATE

