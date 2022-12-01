Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Magic Comes to Life at Boston's New Immersive ExperienceDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Pooch Approved: 'South Shore Celebration of Lights' Promises Festive Fun For Everyone- Even Fido!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
A Magical Animal Adventure Awaits You at New England's ZooLightsDianna CarneyStoneham, MA
Developing: Murdered Couple Found Inside Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
Biden Accuser Tara Reade 'Will Not Be Silenced,' Would Testify Under Oath
Tara Reade called on House Republicans to investigate her accusations of sexual assault against President Joe Biden.
House Democrats reviewing Trump's tax returns split into publish-everything and there-are-rules camps with GOP takeover looming
An internal fight about what to do with Trump's tax returns complicates House Democrats' plans with less than a month to go before they lose power.
Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich warns Republicans to stop 'underestimating' Biden
"Conservatives' hostility to the Biden administration on our terms tends to blind us to just how effective Biden has been on his terms," he wrote.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Uh, Politico? Biden didn't make Marjorie Taylor Greene "the face of the GOP" — Republicans did
"The widespread assumption that only Democrats have any agency or causal influence over American politics." This is famously known as "Murc's Law," named after a commenter at the blog Lawyers, Guns, and Money who noticed years ago the habitual assumption among the punditry that Republican misbehavior can only be caused by Democrats. Do Republicans reject climate science? Must be because Democrats failed to persuade them! Did Republicans pass unpopular tax cuts for the rich? Must be that Democrats didn't do enough to guide them to better choices! Do Republicans keep voting for lunatics and fascists? It must be the fault of Democrats for being mean to them! Even Donald Trump's election was widely blamed on Democrats — who voted against him, to be clear — on the bizarre grounds that Barack Obama should have rolled over and just let Mitt Romney win in 2012.
McConnell blasts new House Dems’ leader Hakeem Jeffries as ‘election denier’
WASHINGTON – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell chastised Democrats Thursday for choosing “election denier” Hakeem Jeffries to lead the party in the House. Jeffries, who reps parts of Brooklyn and Queens, has previously questioned the authenticity of the 2016 election in multiple Twitter posts spanning several years after former President Donald Trump’s win, including a November 2020 tweet saying “history will never accept [Trump] as a legitimate President.” “The newly elected incoming leader of House Democrats is a past election denier who basically said the 2016 election was ‘illegitimate’ and suggested that we had a ‘fake president,'” McConnell (R-Ky.) said. “He’s also...
GOP rep.-elect says ‘we’re not going to be held hostage’ by McCarthy detractors
Rep.-elect Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) expressed confidence on Sunday that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will find the necessary votes to become Speaker. “We’re not going to be held hostage by a handful of members when the overwhelming majority of the conference is in full support of Kevin,” Lawler told co-anchor Jake Tapper on CNN’s…
Impeach Aileen Cannon Calls Grow as Trump Judge 'Eviscerated' by Court
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit reversed Cannon's decision to appoint a special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.
IRS inspector general says intensive audits of former FBI Director Comey and deputy were random
An inspector general for the Internal Revenue Service said this week that significant tax audits conducted for 2017 and 2019 -- years where former FBI Director James Comey and then-deputy Andrew McCabe have said they were audited -- were randomly selected and did not show misconduct by the IRS.
First on CNN: Jim Jordan renews requests to 4 current and former government officials for information and interviews as House Judiciary investigations take shape
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is sending a renewed set of requests to four current and former government officials on Thursday, providing a window into how the highest-ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee is zeroing in on his first top targets ahead of the next Congress when he obtains subpoena power.
Steve Bannon Questions if Herschel Walker's Campaign Has 'Any Momentum'
Walker is headed for a runoff election with Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock on December 6.
NBC News
What’s the deal with Trump’s tax returns?
The House Ways & Means Committee has access to six years of former President Donald Trump’s taxes after years of back and forth. Now what?. There’s a lot of sensitivity and secrecy around these documents due to fears around disclosure violations. Don't expect to see, as one source...
Arizona Republicans' refusal to certify election over false claims could cost GOP a real House seat
Republican Juan Ciscomani defeated his Democratic opponent by more than 5,000 votes in Arizona's competitive sixth Congressional District, but Cochise County's refusal to certify the results of the November election could cost him his seat. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, also the governor-elect, sued the county after it failed...
Trump’s New Special Counsel Is Far More Dangerous Than the Last One
Former President Donald Trump already faced down one hard-driving special counsel investigation without catching a criminal charge. But his best moves from that tumultuous episode in U.S. history won’t work against new Special Counsel Jack Smith. That’s because Trump relied heavily on the powers of the presidency to stymie...
New Hampshire Democrats rip Biden's plan to move primary date
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Democrats are blasting a proposal from President Joe Biden to move South Carolina’s primary date ahead of the Granite State in the party's presidential nominating cycle. The Democratic National Committee is meeting in Washington this week to approve the party's 2024 presidential calendar, which could upend the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary status. Biden has proposed that South Carolina's primary go first, with New Hampshire...
Former RNC chair Michael Steele says MTG 'will be the most powerful speaker of the House' if McCarthy wins the speakership, arguing she'll be able to 'control what comes out of Kevin's mouth'
Steele on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" said that figures like Greene have "political, financial, and other sway" over Republican leaders in the House.
CNBC
Amid GOP worries, Herschel Walker’s campaign desperately pleads for cash
Outgunned financially as Democrats dominate early voting, Herschel Walker's Georgia Senate campaign Thursday begged donors to pony up more money because of Sen. Raphael Warnock's growing sense of momentum. "Simply put, we're being outspent 3 to 1 by Warnock, and we're being outspent nearly 2 to 1 by outside groups....
Judge: GOP head can’t share lawyers with other fake electors
ATLANTA (AP) — The chairman of the Georgia Republican Party cannot share lawyers with 10 other fake electors in matters related to a special grand jury investigation into possible illegal meddling in the 2020 election in the state, a judge ruled Wednesday. The special grand jury was seated earlier...
Why Democrats should like the early voting patterns in the Georgia Senate runoff
More than 1 million Georgians have voted early (absentee or in-person) ahead of Tuesday's Senate runoff election. The compact nature of the early voting period for the runoff makes it difficult to make an apples-to-apples comparison with what occurred during the November general election.
