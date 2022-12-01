Read full article on original website
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Valuable gold coin donated in Red Kettle in Evansville
(WEHT) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is under way this year, but one significant donation has turned a red kettle into a pot of gold.
This Map Shows Where the Best Christmas Light Displays in Evansville are Located
Crank up the Christmas music, pour yourself a cup of hot chocolate, and hit the road to see some of the best light displays in the Evansville area. There's something a little extra special about the holiday season. Sure the days are shorter, and the temperature is getting colder, but the nights are lit up with gorgeous Christmas lights, and that helps make the other stuff a little more bearable.
Thrift Gifters – Here are 10 Thrift Stores in the Evansville Area to Shop this Holiday Season
Growing up, we never had a lot of money, making bargain shopping a necessity. However, my mom always showed me how much fun it could be to go thrifting. Anytime we went clothes shopping or on the hunt for a specific item we needed, her excitement over a great find was nothing short of contagious. How can you not share the sentiment when your 5'6" momma is standing in the middle of an aisle holding the next best thing exclaiming "Look what I found!"
The Salvation Army’s New Red Kettle Tip Tap Donations Matched Up to $5,000
I grew up living right next to the Salvation Army in Princeton, Indiana. I felt like I had a pretty good idea of the things they could do for the community, mostly because we had to utilize those services. Meals and More. I clearly remember my mom signing up for...
Help Evansville Families During Time of Crisis With the Albion Fellows Gift Card Drive
Albion Fellows Bacon Center has a super easy way you can help them out, by purchasing a gift card that will go to people in need. Here in Evansville, there is a nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence, Albion Fellows Bacon Center. They can explain what they do better than I can, so here is what Albion Fellows Bacon Center has to say about their role in the community:
Kids Can Enjoy Breakfast With Santa at Evansville’s Mesker Park Zoo
Animals, and Santa? Sounds like the perfect event for kids. On Evansville's west side sits Mesker Park Zoo. Ever since I was a kid I can remember my excitement about going to the zoo and seeing all of the animals. There's something super special about seeing animals at the zoo that I would normally never have the chance to see in person. Now that I have a son of my own, I love getting to share my love of animals with him, by taking him to the zoo. Now you can experience the zoo in a Christmassy setting when the jolly man in red comes to breakfast at the zoo!
This Kentucky Town’s ‘Tinsel Town Tour of Lights’ Will Make Your Holiday Bright
Grab a heavy coat, a muffler, a good sock cap, and some comfortable shoes and get ready to take a walk through Christmas. If it sounds like I've just described a rehearsal for the classic holiday film, A Christmas Story, well, that's kind of deliberate. Let me try to explain.
Top 10 Best Owensboro Restaurants for Holiday Visitors
Do you have family or friends visiting for the holidays? We asked where the best restaurants to bring out-of-towners are in Owensboro. From burgers to barbecue, along with breakfast, here are your top 10 recommendations. Do you agree with these great choices?. We wanted to know where the best restaurants...
No cause determined for True Vine Inn fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A spokesperson for the Kentucky Fire Marshals tells us no cause for the True Vine Inn fire has been determined. On November 14, a fire was reported at the True Vine Inn. Officials say multiple roof systems, which are newer roofs built on top of older roofs, made it difficult to […]
Thinking of Gifting an Animal This Christmas? Read This First
The holidays are here and as we hunt for the perfect gift for our loved ones, keep in mind that animals do not make good gifts. You've likely seen posts on Facebook, that read something like, "I really want to surprise my husband/wife/kids/parents with a new pet for Christmas." But here's the thing, animals do not make good gifts.
wevv.com
New strip mall coming to Newburgh in 2023
Plans are in the works for a new retail center in Newburgh, Indiana. A listing on svnmartin.com says the retail strip center will be coming in spring of 2023. According to the listing, the building is 6,250 square feet altogether, with room for multiple tenants. Located minutes away from Evansville's...
Christmas parade marches in downtown Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Dozens of families bundled up and headed to downtown Henderson to be part of an annual holiday tradition. Floats went up and down Main Street as part of the 2022 Henderson Downtown Merchant’s Christmas Parade on Saturday. For some, the parade has become a family tradition. Mike Pressley said he began […]
Kentucky Man Remembers Being In Jail At Christmas & Seeks To Help Those Locked Up
Christmas is a time to spend with those you love. Imagine being incarcerated and away from your family at Christmas. One Owensboro man remembers his time spent at DCDC and wants to help others. TURNING AROUND TO HELP OTHERS. Have you ever heard the saying "I love it when people...
visitowensboro.com
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: December 9-11
You can walk, skip or hop your way through this event but, however you end up traveling, you’ll score some great hot chocolate along the way. Celebrate the holidays with the Hot Chocolate Hop, held for two days on December 9 and 10 in downtown Owensboro. The third annual...
vincennespbs.org
Greeks’ Candy Shop needs help with revitalization efforts
A historic Gibson County destination is getting a little help with its revitalization efforts. Indiana Landmarks is now helping to guide the Downtown Princeton Association when it comes to the revitalization of Greek’s Candy Shop. Renovations are currently underway right now on the old building. Officials say support beams,...
LOOK: Kentucky Christmas Toy & Decoration Bazaar This Weekend in Owensboro & It’s Huge
The Daviess-McLean Baptist Center has been a much-needed service in Owensboro providing community outreach in a variety of ways for years. Their Christmas Bazaar is just one way they are able to give back. SERVING THE COMMUNITY FOR YEARS. Angel here. For as long as I can remember Gayle Boling...
How Long Do You Leave the Trash Toter in Your Yard After It Has Been Emptied?
I was driving home from work a week ago. It was a Wednesday. I am certain of that because it was "trash day" in my neighborhood. Because I live on the west side of Owensboro, I was driving on Westview to get home. The sanitation department truck was rolling down that road, stopping every few feet or so, hoisting toters up in the air, flipping them upside down and dumping their contents into the top of the truck. For a few houses, I was driving directly behind the truck and got to witness this.
OMU’s Elmer Smith Station stacks demolished
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — People got up bright and early on Sunday morning to watch two tall stacks standing 650 and 420 feet tall meet their fate on the east side of Owensboro. Owensboro Municipal Utilities imploded the Elmer Smith Station smoke stacks, ending an era. “Part of me fell with them,” said John Garrett, […]
Evansville Home Hosts Incredible Light Show For a Good Cause
One Evansville home is feeling the Christmas spirit, and using a light display to give back. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree (Literally) Every year for Christmas, one Evansville home goes above and beyond with an incredible light show that is synced with Christmas songs. Lights on Pomona is a Christmas-themed light show put on by a house on Pomona Drive in Evansville. Each year they seem to grow and add something new to the show. Throughout this article you'll see videos of different light shows from the Lights on Pomona YouTube channel.
Southern Indiana “Eagle Watch” Gives Guests the Chance to See Beautiful Raptors in the Wild
Visitors to Indiana State Park Can See Raptors in the Wild at Annual "Eagle Watch" Event. Southern Indiana "Eagle Watch" Gives Guests the Chance to See Beautiful Raptors in the Wild. I guess the founding fathers knew what they were doing when they chose the bald eagle to be the...
