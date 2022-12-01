ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Galaxy sanctioned by MLS for violating salary budget and roster guidelines

Major League Soccer has announced sanctions against the LA Galaxy for violating salary budget and roster guidelines during the 2019 campaigns. The Galaxy entered into undisclosed agreements including unaccounted payments for Cristian Pavon’s salary budget and roster category. As a result of the payments, Pavon was improperly classified as...
