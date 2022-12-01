Read full article on original website
Jurgen Klopp's agent responds to rumours of replacing Hansi Flick as Germany manager
Jurgen Klopp's agent reacts to rumours linking the Liverpool manager with the Germany job.
Real Madrid set conditions for potential Kylian Mbappe deal
Real Madrid have decided the conditions Kylian Mbappe would have to meet if he wanted to join the club.
Phil Foden confident England teammate will become best in the world
Phil Foden makes a sensational claim about one of his young England teammates.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's Al-Nassr decision; Arteta eyes Asensio
Transfer rumours from Sunday, including Arsenal's interest in Marco Asension, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr decision and more.
Juventus sporting director blasts Fabio Paratici for Federico Chiesa & Dejan Kulusevski deals
Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini criticises his former colleague Fabio Paratici for his handling of the club's finances.
Robert Lewandowski reveals Lionel Messi conversation during World Cup clash
Robert Lewandowski has detailed what was said during a minor altercation with Lionel Messi during Poland's World Cup loss to Argentina on Wednesday.
England 3-0 Senegal: Player ratings as Bellingham inspires England to quarter final
Match report and player ratings from England 3-0 Senegal in the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup.
Cole Bassett opens up on failed Fortuna Sittard spell following Colorado Rapids return
Having left for Europe less than a year ago, Cole Bassett probably didn't expect to be back with the Colorado Rapids quite so soon. Nevertheless, the once-capped United States international midfielder returned to Denver last month after less-than-ideal spells on loan at Dutch clubs Feyenoord and Fortuna Sittard. Given the...
Which World Cup team is the worst at penalty shootouts?
The teams with the worst records in penalty shootouts at the men's World Cup.
Lauren Hemp: Gareth Taylor provides injury update on Manchester City winger
Gareth Taylor described Lauren Hemp as 'close' to a return to action for Manchester City, with the winger having not featured since the first weekend of November due to a thigh injury.
How Man Utd used width of Old Trafford pitch to beat Aston Villa
Marc Skinner explains Man Utd's tactics in big WSL win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.
WSL gameweek 9 preview: Six things to look out for
Everything to look out for on gameweek nine of the WSL.
LA Galaxy sanctioned by MLS for violating salary budget and roster guidelines
Major League Soccer has announced sanctions against the LA Galaxy for violating salary budget and roster guidelines during the 2019 campaigns. The Galaxy entered into undisclosed agreements including unaccounted payments for Cristian Pavon’s salary budget and roster category. As a result of the payments, Pavon was improperly classified as...
Twitter reacts as Giroud breaks record in comfortable France win
How Twitter reacted as France beat Poland in the 2022 World Cup round of 16.
Arsenal 1-0 Everton WSL: Player ratings as Vivianne Miedema magic sees Gunners past Toffees
Match report & player ratings from Arsenal 1-0 Everton in the WSL.
Jonas Eidevall praises Arsenal response to Beth Mead injury
Jonas Eidevall has praised how his Arsenal side have dealt with losing Beth Mead for the remainder of the campaign with an ACL injury.
Ange Postecoglou confirms Alistair Johnston 'definitely on Celtic's radar'
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has confirmed CF Montreal defender Alistair Johnston is among the club's list of targets in the January transfer window.
Piers Morgan reveals text from Cristiano Ronaldo explaining Man Utd exit feelings
Piers Morgan reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to leaving Man Utd after his blockbuster interview.
Arsenal suffer defeat in first mid-season friendly
Arsenal fall to a 4-2 defeat against Watford in a mid-season friendly during the World Cup.
