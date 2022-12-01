ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.7 The River

Winter Weather Advisory in Northwestern Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- If you are heading north Tuesday be prepared to run into some snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northwestern corner of the state of Minnesota. It will be in effect until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. About one to three inches...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Schmitt; Ice Conditions on Central MN Lakes Improving

Early last week some anglers on Red Lake needed to be rescued when strong winds opened a portion of the lake stranding those people. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News appeared on WJON with Lee Voss. He indicates when the anglers went on the lake they had 6 inches of ice which is safe enough to walk on. Schmitt says strong winds can adjust ice in the early season and this type of thing can happen.
RED LAKE, MN
96.7 The River

MnDOT Opens 3rd Annual Snowplow Name Contest

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking you to help name a snow plow again this year. MnDOT is inviting the public to help name one of eight plows, one for each district in the state. The deadline is December 16th. Each person may only submit...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Big Lake and Becker make Top 20 safest cities

BECKER (WJON News) - Both Becker and Big Lake have a spot in a new list of the safest cities in Minnesota. SafeWise, a national crime, and safety website, has released its 2022 State of Safety survey, and it finds Big Lake is the 13th safest city in the state, and Becker sits at #18.
BIG LAKE, MN
96.7 The River

Gas Prices At Lowest Level Since January

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Average price of gasoline has fallen below its year-ago level, dropping for the fourth straight week to its lowest level since January. In Minnesota, gas prices fell 12.5 cents in the last week averaging $3.21. The national average fell 15.8 cents to $3.36. The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents and stands at $5.06.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Get An Abundance Of Food Today In St. Joseph For Under $40!

Fare For All is back! They are going to be in St. Joseph today, and if you have a chance to get over there, grab your credit card, cash or checkbook and stop by today between 3:30 - 5:30 pm, to get a whole lot of food for your holidays for a savings of 40% or more on great holiday food options, that are available for anyone and everyone in central Minnesota.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
96.7 The River

St. Cloud Metro Area Annual Diaper Drive Underway

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud metro area end-of-the-year diaper drive is back again this year. Operation Baby New Year is underway now and runs through the end of the month. Spokeswoman Sarah Drake says since the drive began back in 2015 they've collected over one million diapers.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Was This In Minnesota? It’s Hard To Believe That This Was Caught On Camera!

Since Minnesota has seen colder temps, and we know there is ice out on the lakes in Northern Minnesota, a bunch of us Central Minnesotans have started to get the itch to head out and drop in a line. I was scrolling through Instagram the other day and ran across this Reel from the Sportsman's Journal TV, and I had to watch it twice to figure out where the 2nd fish came from! Could this have been filmed in Northern Minnesota right before Thanksgiving?
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Do Tires Have Expiration Dates? Yes! Here Is What Minnesotans Need To Know

Ever since I've been teaching my son how to drive, I've been questioning my own knowledge about driving, and I'm having some interesting thoughts. Most recently, I've been teaching my son how important it is to check your tires and make sure they are inflated properly. I've tried to explain to him that he needs to actually check them with a tire gauge, and not just by sight, as you sometimes can't tell if a tire is running low on air.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Twin Cities Morning News Anchor Leaving at the End of the Year

If you are up very early in the morning, and you happen to watch NBC, you are probably familiar with the news anchors on KARE 11 Sunrise. This past Summer co-host Gia Vang left to head back to San Francisco. She is originally from California. This left a co-anchor spot open. Recently Alicia Lewis, who has been a part of Sunrise since 2014, announced on her Instagram page that she has been named as the co-anchor of Sunrise.
OKLAHOMA STATE
96.7 The River

Four Local Bowling Teams Wrap Up Season At State Tournament

The Sartell/St.Stephen/Pierz, St. Cloud Apollo and Sauk Rapids-Rice bowling squads wrapped up their seasons with an appearance in the Class AA State Tournament in St. Paul. The ROCORI team participated in the Class A Tournament in Inver Grove Heights. The Class AA tournament began with a ten game qualifier format...
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

Get Discounted Gift Cards This Weekend at Minnesota Based Target

Just in time for holiday shopping, Target is beginning their annual 10% off gift card purchase through this weekend. I know that some people think that giving a gift card as a gift to someone is copping out on an actual gift. Like you didn't care enough to put some thought into the gift, so you just got a gift card. Personally I love getting gift cards. You can pick out your own gift, and there is no issue with having to return something and having the possibility of having the gift giver get hurt feelings. It's really a win-win, but I do see how in some situations it could be taken as a "cop out".
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy