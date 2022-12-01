Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory in Northwestern Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- If you are heading north Tuesday be prepared to run into some snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northwestern corner of the state of Minnesota. It will be in effect until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. About one to three inches...
Schmitt; Ice Conditions on Central MN Lakes Improving
Early last week some anglers on Red Lake needed to be rescued when strong winds opened a portion of the lake stranding those people. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News appeared on WJON with Lee Voss. He indicates when the anglers went on the lake they had 6 inches of ice which is safe enough to walk on. Schmitt says strong winds can adjust ice in the early season and this type of thing can happen.
Tree Lighting, Weihnachtsmarkt in St. Cloud on Thursday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two holiday events are planned for downtown St. Cloud this Thursday. The annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 5:00 p.m. in front of the River's Edge Convention Center. We have the Minnesota Center Chorale out there singing a number of Christmas songs, and I'll...
MnDOT Opens 3rd Annual Snowplow Name Contest
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking you to help name a snow plow again this year. MnDOT is inviting the public to help name one of eight plows, one for each district in the state. The deadline is December 16th. Each person may only submit...
Big Lake and Becker make Top 20 safest cities
BECKER (WJON News) - Both Becker and Big Lake have a spot in a new list of the safest cities in Minnesota. SafeWise, a national crime, and safety website, has released its 2022 State of Safety survey, and it finds Big Lake is the 13th safest city in the state, and Becker sits at #18.
Gas Prices At Lowest Level Since January
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Average price of gasoline has fallen below its year-ago level, dropping for the fourth straight week to its lowest level since January. In Minnesota, gas prices fell 12.5 cents in the last week averaging $3.21. The national average fell 15.8 cents to $3.36. The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents and stands at $5.06.
Wow! Rare Animal Spotted in Minnesota. Take a Look, can You See It? [Photo]
When you hear the word rare, what is the first thing that comes to mind? I'm sure there is an animal in your mind that you have conjured up that you would like to spot, but I have a feeling it's still not the animal that was captured on photo the other day in Minnesota.
Get An Abundance Of Food Today In St. Joseph For Under $40!
Fare For All is back! They are going to be in St. Joseph today, and if you have a chance to get over there, grab your credit card, cash or checkbook and stop by today between 3:30 - 5:30 pm, to get a whole lot of food for your holidays for a savings of 40% or more on great holiday food options, that are available for anyone and everyone in central Minnesota.
USPS Shares Holiday Shipping Deadlines for Minnesota
Do you have all of your holiday cards and packages ready to be mailed out? Now is the time to get that taken care of so you make sure the items get to their destination before Christmas. The United States Postal Service shared information on shipping deadlines for the 2022 season.
Allegiant Flights Between St. Cloud, Punta Gorda Resuming
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Allegiant Airlines flights between St. Cloud and Punta Gorda, Florida will be resuming next week. The airline's twice-weekly flights will begin on Friday, December 16th, and are scheduled to continue through Sunday, May 14th. The price for a one-way ticket to Punta Gorda ranges...
St. Cloud Metro Area Annual Diaper Drive Underway
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud metro area end-of-the-year diaper drive is back again this year. Operation Baby New Year is underway now and runs through the end of the month. Spokeswoman Sarah Drake says since the drive began back in 2015 they've collected over one million diapers.
Beat The Winter Blues With A ‘Binge Box’ From St. Cloud Library
As a kid (and even as a young adult), there were few things more fun than going to Blockbuster Video, grabbing a handful of movies and some popcorn and having an all-out movie binge night. The streaming thing is great, but you need a lot of subscriptions and it can...
The Winner Of Central Minnesota’s Dream Getaway 66 Is…
Scott Winter! Scott was the lucky name drawn for Dream Getaway 66, and he told us he has been playing all 65 previous Dream Getaway contests and he was so happy that he finally won!. It's not clear where Scott will be heading with his winnings, but we are pretty...
Was This In Minnesota? It’s Hard To Believe That This Was Caught On Camera!
Since Minnesota has seen colder temps, and we know there is ice out on the lakes in Northern Minnesota, a bunch of us Central Minnesotans have started to get the itch to head out and drop in a line. I was scrolling through Instagram the other day and ran across this Reel from the Sportsman's Journal TV, and I had to watch it twice to figure out where the 2nd fish came from! Could this have been filmed in Northern Minnesota right before Thanksgiving?
Do Tires Have Expiration Dates? Yes! Here Is What Minnesotans Need To Know
Ever since I've been teaching my son how to drive, I've been questioning my own knowledge about driving, and I'm having some interesting thoughts. Most recently, I've been teaching my son how important it is to check your tires and make sure they are inflated properly. I've tried to explain to him that he needs to actually check them with a tire gauge, and not just by sight, as you sometimes can't tell if a tire is running low on air.
2.4-Million Packages Delivered From St. Cloud’s Amazon Station
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - It's been one-year since St. Cloud's Amazon delivery station opened. Site Manager Nick Lahti says last year the focus was on opening the facility and training employees. This year, it's been about growth and expansion. Our volume has increase substantially. Last year, we were doing...
Twin Cities Morning News Anchor Leaving at the End of the Year
If you are up very early in the morning, and you happen to watch NBC, you are probably familiar with the news anchors on KARE 11 Sunrise. This past Summer co-host Gia Vang left to head back to San Francisco. She is originally from California. This left a co-anchor spot open. Recently Alicia Lewis, who has been a part of Sunrise since 2014, announced on her Instagram page that she has been named as the co-anchor of Sunrise.
Four Local Bowling Teams Wrap Up Season At State Tournament
The Sartell/St.Stephen/Pierz, St. Cloud Apollo and Sauk Rapids-Rice bowling squads wrapped up their seasons with an appearance in the Class AA State Tournament in St. Paul. The ROCORI team participated in the Class A Tournament in Inver Grove Heights. The Class AA tournament began with a ten game qualifier format...
‘Leave Your Lights On’ Minnesota Sheriff Shares Tips During The Holiday Season
A Minnesota Sheriff has offered up a few tips for those vacationing or leaving their home this holiday season. While the tips seem like common sense, the tips do offer a look into what would-be criminals are looking for when it comes to picking the homes to break into. Ramsey...
Get Discounted Gift Cards This Weekend at Minnesota Based Target
Just in time for holiday shopping, Target is beginning their annual 10% off gift card purchase through this weekend. I know that some people think that giving a gift card as a gift to someone is copping out on an actual gift. Like you didn't care enough to put some thought into the gift, so you just got a gift card. Personally I love getting gift cards. You can pick out your own gift, and there is no issue with having to return something and having the possibility of having the gift giver get hurt feelings. It's really a win-win, but I do see how in some situations it could be taken as a "cop out".
