Luis Suarez in tears on Uruguay bench after late World Cup elimination
Luis Suarez cries on the Uruguay bench after being eliminated from the World Cup.
Luis Suarez takes aim at FIFA following Uruguay's World Cup exit
Luis Suarez aimed digs at FIFA after Uruguay were dumped out of the World Cup.
Borussia Dortmund director sounds Jude Bellingham warning to Liverpool
Borussia Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer warns Liverpool not to expect any gifts in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham.
Senegal manager Aliou Cisse at risk of missing England clash
Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse is at risk of missing his side's clash with England due to illness.
Uruguay star facing 15-match suspension after Ghana defeat
Jose Gimenez is potentially facing a large ban for his behaviour in Uruguay's 2-0 win over Ghana at the 2022 World Cup.
Robert Lewandowski reveals Lionel Messi conversation during World Cup clash
Robert Lewandowski has detailed what was said during a minor altercation with Lionel Messi during Poland's World Cup loss to Argentina on Wednesday.
Olivier Giroud becomes France all-time male top scorer
Olivier Giroud has become France's all-time male top scorer with his strike against Poland at the World Cup last 16.
Jurgen Klopp's agent responds to rumours of replacing Hansi Flick as Germany manager
Jurgen Klopp's agent reacts to rumours linking the Liverpool manager with the Germany job.
USMNT reacts to World Cup elimination
The US men’s national team was eliminated from the 2022 World Cup, after falling 3-1 to the Netherlands on Saturday in their Round of 16 fixture.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's Al-Nassr decision; Arteta eyes Asensio
Transfer rumours from Sunday, including Arsenal's interest in Marco Asension, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr decision and more.
Morocco predicted lineup vs Spain - World Cup
Morocco's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against Spain.
Cristiano Ronaldo remains on Man Utd 2023 calendar despite contract termination
Cristiano Ronaldo remains on Man Utd's official 2023 calendar despite leaving the club.
Leah Williamson explains why she 'needed' break from football
Leah Williamson has admitted that having a break from football following a two-month injury layoff felt 'needed', after making her return for Arsenal against Everton on Saturday.
Lionel Messi previews Argentina's World Cup clash with the Netherlands
Lionel Messi previews Argentina's World Cup clash with the Netherlands.
Twitter reacts as England ease into World Cup quarter-final
Twitter reacts to England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the World Cup round of 16.
Gareth Southgate praises 'phenomenal' development of England youngsters
Gareth Southgate praised England's young starlets after their 3-0 win over Senegal at the World Cup.
Switzerland predicted lineup vs Portugal - World Cup
Switzerland's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against Portugal.
England winger 'expected to start' against Senegal
Bukayo Saka is set to start for England in their World Cup meeting with Senegal on Sunday.
Kylian Mbappe matches Lionel Messi World Cup goalscoring record
Kylian Mbappe has matched Lionel Messi's World Cup goalscoring record against Poland.
Celtic complete transfer of Canadian defender Alistair Johnston from CF Montreal
Celtic have completed the signing of Canadian defender Alistair Johnston from CF Montreal, the club announced Saturday. Johnston arrives in Glasgow on a five-year deal and will link up with his new teammates at the end of next week. "I’m delighted. He’s someone we identified pretty early on as somebody...
