Edwardsville, IL

Alestle

Public scholar Angel Jones uses social media to provide access to education

Academics are usually told to write and talk in a more formal tone for anything they do, but that is exactly what SIUE visiting associate professor Angel Jones is trying to challenge with her book “Street Scholar.”. “Street Scholar,” according to Jones’s website, is “an unapologetic call-to-action that challenges...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Illinois Business Journal

East St. Louis mayor receives 32-foot air boost from Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois provides lift to East St. Louis Mayor Eastern to light star on top of city’s Christmas tree. Ameren Illinois gave East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III a major boost on Friday afternoon, Dec. 2, 2022, by providing a lift up in one of its double bucket trucks to light the star on top of the city’s 32-foot Christmas tree. The celebration took place on-site from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at East St. Louis City Hall, 301 Riverpark Dr., officially kicking off the holiday season in the City of East St. Louis.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
Awful Announcing

Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin arrested, charged with DWI-Persistent

St. Louis Cardinals play-by-play man Dan McLaughlin of Bally Sports Midwest was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated on Sunday in Missouri. It’s the third time he’s been arrested for DWI. The Creve Coeur Police Department released a statement announcing the arrest and details on Monday night. McLaughin has been charged for “Persistent Offender of Driving Read more... The post Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin arrested, charged with DWI-Persistent appeared first on Awful Announcing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fenton man sentenced to four years for stealing from investors

Harish Sunkara, 51, of Fenton has been sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to repay $1,271,800 he stole from investors by lying about an agreement between his IT company, Pace Solutions, and a Texas airport, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported. Sunkara pleaded guilty to two counts of...
FENTON, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Lawsuit over chronic flooding in Cahokia Heights moves forward

A federal judge has denied four motions to dismiss a 2021 lawsuit brought by residents in Cahokia Heights that alleges the local government mismanaged the sewer utility, failing to ensure basic sewage and stormwater services and causing repeated flooding. The November order from U.S. District Judge David W. Dugan found...
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Fungi that can make outdoor workers sick are now nationwide, researchers say

St. Louis — Workers in construction, landscaping, agriculture and other outdoor industries may be at risk of infections caused by soil fungi that historically had been found only in certain regions of the country, researchers at Washington University in St. Louis say. The researchers examined 2007-2016 Medicare records for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

New Madison County officials sworn-in

The candidates Madison County voters picked for countywide offices in November were sworn into office Thursday in Edwardsville. Sheriff Jeff Connor and County Clerk Linda Andreas are newcomers to the process, while treasurer Chris Slusser is entering a third term. Sheriff Jeff Connor took the oath of office from Judge...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX2now.com

3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested fentanyl

Liliana Leake, age 21 months, was found unconscious in a St. Louis County apartment last month and died at a hospital. Probable cause statements allege at least two of the adults “intentionally” did not seek medical attention for her. 3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Teenager from Missouri indicted on drug and machine gun charges

A teenager from Missouri has been indicted on drug and machine gun charges. The indictment charges Zavion McGee, 18, from St. Louis County, with four felonies: possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and possession of a machine gun.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash

A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO

