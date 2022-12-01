Read full article on original website
Alestle
Public scholar Angel Jones uses social media to provide access to education
Academics are usually told to write and talk in a more formal tone for anything they do, but that is exactly what SIUE visiting associate professor Angel Jones is trying to challenge with her book “Street Scholar.”. “Street Scholar,” according to Jones’s website, is “an unapologetic call-to-action that challenges...
Why one State Senator wants to ban concealed carry in Missouri
Brian Williams, who represents the 14th district, says concealed carry bans are an example of common sense gun reforms – but opponents say they infringe on Second Amendment rights.
southernillinoisnow.com
All South Central Illinois Counties move into medium community level for COVID-19 spread
The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in South Central Illinois with all counties moving into the medium community spread category. In Marion County, the CDC tracker reports 41 new or suspected cases of COVID-19, a 110-percent increase over the prior week. There were four new hospitalizations. In...
Illinois Business Journal
East St. Louis mayor receives 32-foot air boost from Ameren Illinois
Ameren Illinois provides lift to East St. Louis Mayor Eastern to light star on top of city’s Christmas tree. Ameren Illinois gave East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III a major boost on Friday afternoon, Dec. 2, 2022, by providing a lift up in one of its double bucket trucks to light the star on top of the city’s 32-foot Christmas tree. The celebration took place on-site from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at East St. Louis City Hall, 301 Riverpark Dr., officially kicking off the holiday season in the City of East St. Louis.
edglentoday.com
City Of Edwardsville Officials Will Observe Moment of Silence Ahead of Tornado Anniversary
EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville will observe a moment of silence at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to reflect and remember the victims of the December 10, 2021, tornado tragedy. Mayor Art Risavy will lead the City Council and audience in the moment of...
KMOV
Judge, man she sentenced to 241 years in prison, say more can be done to help youth in need
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Bobby Bostic is out on parole after being incarcerated since 1995. Bostic committed a series of robberies in St. Louis when he was 16 years old. Former Judge Evelyn Baker sentenced Bostic to 241 years in prison. “I only remember the names of three defendants,”...
Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin arrested, charged with DWI-Persistent
St. Louis Cardinals play-by-play man Dan McLaughlin of Bally Sports Midwest was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated on Sunday in Missouri. It’s the third time he’s been arrested for DWI. The Creve Coeur Police Department released a statement announcing the arrest and details on Monday night. McLaughin has been charged for “Persistent Offender of Driving Read more... The post Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin arrested, charged with DWI-Persistent appeared first on Awful Announcing.
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton man sentenced to four years for stealing from investors
Harish Sunkara, 51, of Fenton has been sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to repay $1,271,800 he stole from investors by lying about an agreement between his IT company, Pace Solutions, and a Texas airport, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported. Sunkara pleaded guilty to two counts of...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man receives nearly 3-year sentence for stealing from St. Louis company
Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for stealing $854,544.37 from a St. Louis pharmaceutical manufacturing facility where he worked as a maintenance supervisor for more than four years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Kent pleaded guilty Aug. 3 to wire...
New Robertson Fire District board members fires and sues fire chief, union
The newly elected Robertson Fire District Board of Directors fired the fire chief and decided to sue the chief and the union.
Toys-4-Tats: St. Charles artist runs holiday special to help children in need
One St. Charles tattoo shop has made it a holiday tradition to collect toys and give back to the community.
School shooting preparedness training happening today in Collinsville, Ill.
Preparing for school shootings will be the focus of important training taking place this week in Collinsville.
stlpublicradio.org
Lawsuit over chronic flooding in Cahokia Heights moves forward
A federal judge has denied four motions to dismiss a 2021 lawsuit brought by residents in Cahokia Heights that alleges the local government mismanaged the sewer utility, failing to ensure basic sewage and stormwater services and causing repeated flooding. The November order from U.S. District Judge David W. Dugan found...
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Fungi that can make outdoor workers sick are now nationwide, researchers say
St. Louis — Workers in construction, landscaping, agriculture and other outdoor industries may be at risk of infections caused by soil fungi that historically had been found only in certain regions of the country, researchers at Washington University in St. Louis say. The researchers examined 2007-2016 Medicare records for...
advantagenews.com
New Madison County officials sworn-in
The candidates Madison County voters picked for countywide offices in November were sworn into office Thursday in Edwardsville. Sheriff Jeff Connor and County Clerk Linda Andreas are newcomers to the process, while treasurer Chris Slusser is entering a third term. Sheriff Jeff Connor took the oath of office from Judge...
New documentary ‘A New Home’ highlights St. Louis’ Bosnian community
A new documentary explores the growth of the Bosnian community in St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested fentanyl
Liliana Leake, age 21 months, was found unconscious in a St. Louis County apartment last month and died at a hospital. Probable cause statements allege at least two of the adults “intentionally” did not seek medical attention for her. 3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested...
St. Louis Hills Man Designs Security App to Combat Crime
Tom Scheifler turned to tech to solve his neighborhood's criminal woes
kttn.com
Teenager from Missouri indicted on drug and machine gun charges
A teenager from Missouri has been indicted on drug and machine gun charges. The indictment charges Zavion McGee, 18, from St. Louis County, with four felonies: possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and possession of a machine gun.
advantagenews.com
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
