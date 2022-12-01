Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
IRS: Virtual Settlement Event will help more in US settle tax claims
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service announced today that the IRS Office of Chief Counsel partnered with the American Bar Association Tax Section to hold its first centralized National Virtual Settlement Event. This four-day event was inspired by the monthlong virtual event held in March 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0