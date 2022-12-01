Louisiana Business Owner Charged with Tax Crimes After Allegedly Collecting Taxes From Employees and Not Sending them to the IRS

Read full article on original website
Two women plead guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana
Two women have pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana.
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty as 43rd Defendant in Staged Automobile Collision Scheme
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty as 43rd Defendant in Staged Automobile Collision Scheme. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Florence Randle (“F. Randle”), age 70, of Gibson, Louisiana, pled guilty on November 29, 2022, to Count One of her indictment, charging her with Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. In exchange, the government agreed to dismiss four counts of Mail Fraud, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and 2.
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Two Firearms Charges and Faces up to 25 Years in Prison
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Two Firearms Charges and Faces up to 25 Years in Prison. New Orleans, Louisiana – On December 1, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Johnny Walsh, age 25, a resident of New Orleans, pleaded guilty on November 30 to violating the Federal Gun Control Act before United States Senior District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle.
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty in Drug Trafficking and Firearms Case In Connection with Heroin, Fentanyl, and Cocaine
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty in Drug Trafficking and Firearms Case In Connection with Heroin, Fentanyl, and Cocaine. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Thursday, December 1, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on November 30, 2022, Sean Esprit, age 27, of New Orleans, Louisiana pleaded guilty before United States Senior District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle to violations of the Controlled Substances Act and the Gun Control Act.
NOLA.com
Kenner buying 55 more license plate readers for 'investigatory purposes'
Kenner is buying 55 more license plate readers for $294,250, to help police track vehicles traveling through the city. Police Chief Keith Conley said the cameras will be used only for “investigatory purposes,” not for enforcing traffic laws or determining whether a driver has liability insurance. The City...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - December 1, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on December 1, 2022.
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: Will ‘dark money’ sway Public Service Commission race?
The Dec. 10 runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission (PSC) reflects an interesting new trend in American politics: attempts by national progressives to sway — critics would say “buy” — local elections by pumping truckloads of “dark money” into contests that never before generated outside interest.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with $35K Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with $35K Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On December 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that Narcotics deputies, with the cooperation of the Baton Rouge DEA, had launched an investigation into a suspected street-level fentanyl and heroin distributor named Davante Johnson during the previous month. Agents launched their investigation after receiving information that Johnson was distributing Fentanyl in and around Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Louisiana Man Charged with International Parental Kidnapping Faces Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted
Louisiana Man Charged with International Parental Kidnapping Faces Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Kidus Awlachew, age 32, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on November 29, 2022, in a one-count bill of information with international parental kidnapping, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1204. The charge stems from Awlachew allegedly retaining a child in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, with the intent to obstruct the lawful exercise of another person’s parental rights.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Shot Another Driver
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Shot Another Driver. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on December 2, 2022, that Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., and injured a man. Officers...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 obtains records the City of New Orleans first refused to turn over after a FOX 8 attorney sent a demand letter to the City Attorney’s Office. The City Attorney first said the records were part of an ongoing investigation. However, a letter from attorney Scott Sternberg argued the timesheets FOX 8 requested were indeed public records and should be turned over.
NOLA.com
Woman killed in hit and run on Canal Street identified as Arizona tourist
The woman who was killed after a vehicle hit her on Canal Street late last month has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as a 33-year-old tourist from Arizona. Nicole McKeon, 33, of Bagdad, Arizona, was in New Orleans for a late celebration of her July 2021 marriage...
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Louisiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
theadvocate.com
A murder-suicide despite red flags shows why domestic violence can be so hard to prosecute
Years before a 74-year-old man killed a 73-year-old woman and then himself in a tragic murder-suicide days before Thanksgiving, he was arrested twice on domestic violence charges against the same victim. Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a late night call at a home on Acadiana Avenue on Nov. 21....
Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip
Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip. New Orleans, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on November 30, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) received a Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans tip about several stolen vehicles being stored in an abandoned apartment complex in an Algiers neighborhood.
NOLA.com
75-year-old from Missouri beaten to death in his Avenue Plaza hotel room on St. Charles Avenue
A 75-year-old from Missouri who was visiting New Orleans with his wife was beaten to death in his St. Charles Avenue hotel room, New Orleans police say. The suspect in the grisly attack — 29-year-old Martin Hurtado — was arrested and booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center with second degree murder in connection with the homicide at the Avenue Plaza hotel Thursday night.
theadvocate.com
A mom's arrest over secret recordings and Louisiana's push to protect kids with special needs
Before she was arrested for sending a secret recording device into a Livingston Parish high school in an attempt to protect her daughter with special needs, Amanda Carter's family tried to get cameras installed in their child's classroom, her husband said. It's part of a larger conversation in Louisiana about...
“It’s been wild” Jefferson Parish Councilman Scott Walker talks first term in office and whyroad work on Severn Avenue drove him crazy
Jefferson Parish Councilman Scott Walker talks first term in office. Listen to the entire conversation including what Walker said when Newell asked him what he sees as the biggest challenge for Jefferson Parish.
NOLA.com
Brutal beating death of tourist in New Orleans hotel room sends chills through violence-weary city
At the garland-festooned Avenue Plaza hotel on St. Charles Avenue, a 75-year-old man and his wife were asleep in bed when the fire alarm sounded around 11 p.m. Thursday. A knock on their door soon followed, and a heavyset, bearded man entered the Missouri couple's hotel room and beat the man to death while his wife cowered in the hotel bathroom.
Louisiana Woman Dies in December 2 Camper Fire, Authorities Still Investigating the Cause
Louisiana Woman Dies in December 2 Camper Fire, Authorities Still Investigating the Cause. Gonzales, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal (LASFM) revealed on December 2, 2022, that deputies are still investigating a deadly camper fire in Gonzales, Louisiana that claimed the life of a female occupant. According to...
