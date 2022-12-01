ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Louisiana Business Owner Charged with Tax Crimes After Allegedly Collecting Taxes From Employees and Not Sending them to the IRS

 3 days ago
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty as 43rd Defendant in Staged Automobile Collision Scheme

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty as 43rd Defendant in Staged Automobile Collision Scheme. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Florence Randle (“F. Randle”), age 70, of Gibson, Louisiana, pled guilty on November 29, 2022, to Count One of her indictment, charging her with Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. In exchange, the government agreed to dismiss four counts of Mail Fraud, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and 2.
GIBSON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Two Firearms Charges and Faces up to 25 Years in Prison

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Two Firearms Charges and Faces up to 25 Years in Prison. New Orleans, Louisiana – On December 1, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Johnny Walsh, age 25, a resident of New Orleans, pleaded guilty on November 30 to violating the Federal Gun Control Act before United States Senior District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty in Drug Trafficking and Firearms Case In Connection with Heroin, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty in Drug Trafficking and Firearms Case In Connection with Heroin, Fentanyl, and Cocaine. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Thursday, December 1, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on November 30, 2022, Sean Esprit, age 27, of New Orleans, Louisiana pleaded guilty before United States Senior District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle to violations of the Controlled Substances Act and the Gun Control Act.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Kenner buying 55 more license plate readers for 'investigatory purposes'

Kenner is buying 55 more license plate readers for $294,250, to help police track vehicles traveling through the city. Police Chief Keith Conley said the cameras will be used only for “investigatory purposes,” not for enforcing traffic laws or determining whether a driver has liability insurance. The City...
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

Clancy DuBos: Will ‘dark money’ sway Public Service Commission race?

The Dec. 10 runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission (PSC) reflects an interesting new trend in American politics: attempts by national progressives to sway — critics would say “buy” — local elections by pumping truckloads of “dark money” into contests that never before generated outside interest.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with $35K Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with $35K Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On December 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that Narcotics deputies, with the cooperation of the Baton Rouge DEA, had launched an investigation into a suspected street-level fentanyl and heroin distributor named Davante Johnson during the previous month. Agents launched their investigation after receiving information that Johnson was distributing Fentanyl in and around Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Charged with International Parental Kidnapping Faces Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted

Louisiana Man Charged with International Parental Kidnapping Faces Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Kidus Awlachew, age 32, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on November 29, 2022, in a one-count bill of information with international parental kidnapping, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1204. The charge stems from Awlachew allegedly retaining a child in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, with the intent to obstruct the lawful exercise of another person’s parental rights.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 obtains records the City of New Orleans first refused to turn over after a FOX 8 attorney sent a demand letter to the City Attorney’s Office. The City Attorney first said the records were part of an ongoing investigation. However, a letter from attorney Scott Sternberg argued the timesheets FOX 8 requested were indeed public records and should be turned over.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip

Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip. New Orleans, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on November 30, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) received a Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans tip about several stolen vehicles being stored in an abandoned apartment complex in an Algiers neighborhood.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

75-year-old from Missouri beaten to death in his Avenue Plaza hotel room on St. Charles Avenue

A 75-year-old from Missouri who was visiting New Orleans with his wife was beaten to death in his St. Charles Avenue hotel room, New Orleans police say. The suspect in the grisly attack — 29-year-old Martin Hurtado — was arrested and booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center with second degree murder in connection with the homicide at the Avenue Plaza hotel Thursday night.
MISSOURI STATE
