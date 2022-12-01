Louisiana Business Owner Charged with Tax Crimes After Allegedly Collecting Taxes From Employees and Not Sending them to the IRS

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 obtains records the City of New Orleans first refused to turn over after a FOX 8 attorney sent a demand letter to the City Attorney’s Office. The City Attorney first said the records were part of an ongoing investigation. However, a letter from attorney Scott Sternberg argued the timesheets FOX 8 requested were indeed public records and should be turned over.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO