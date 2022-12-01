ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Greeley’s Sexy Sammie’s Coming After Fort Collins’ Comet Chicken?

It doesn't really take a keen eye to notice how the two logos are very similar. The two businesses also offer the same kind of menu items. Will there be a chicken fight?. Sexy Sammie's recently opened their second location in Greeley; now they have one near the campus of the University of Northern Colorado, and one off of 10th Street and 43rd Avenue.
Photos of Foothills Mall in Fort Collins’ ‘Ugly Sweater Hall of Fame’

The holiday season is well-known for its bringing out of ugly sweaters. Many consider it a challenge to have the most-ugly holiday sweater; some more than excel. Foothills Mall in Fort Collins has nearly 20 of the ugliest ugly sweaters on display for the season; I went to take a look, and brought back photos of them. My phone was not damaged by taking the photos, but it did need therapy.
The 5 Festive Pop-Up ‘Miracle Bars’ Around Colorado for 2022

The holidays are made for letting loose, a bit. A newer tradition to help folks do just that, is back across Colorado's Front Range, from Estes Park to Greenwood Village. Born in 2014, these "Miracle Bars," are Christmas-themed cocktail bars that span the world, with great holiday cocktails, Christmas décor, along with the nostalgic feel of Christmases past. You show up, have a "cup of cheer" and forget about the stress of the holidays.
Colorado’s Playboy Mansion Hits the Market Once Again

A well-known property in Evergreen, Colorado has hit the market once again after it was previously listed for sale in 2020. The mega-mansion was built by a retired race-car driver and has incredible features such as a car museum, a beauty salon, and a resort-style pool. Step Inside Denver's Schomp...
Is Colorado’s Best Mexican Restaurant in Commerce City?

If you are looking for authentic food, great drinks and a lot of fun when dining out for Mexican, this spot on Highway 2, north of I-70, is hard to beat. It's a great little family-owned restaurant full of great people putting smiles on faces with each meal, and suffering through the Broncos losses, just like the rest of us. If you are a margarita fan, and fan of Mexican restaurants in Colorado, you really need to stop in.
Promenade Shops Holiday Ice Rink in Loveland Won’t Be Happening for 2022

Another blow to the Loveland area for the 2022 holiday season, as the Promenade Shops at Centerra has announced that the ice rink won't be opening. It was just a couple of weeks ago that it was announced that Loveland's Holiday Council would not be putting up their annual decorations. Now, another longtime favorite activity for the Loveland/Fort Collins area won't be putting smiles on thousands of faces.
The Oldest Living Dog Was Adopted From a Colorado Shelter

Throughout the month of November, animal rescues and shelters across Colorado focused their efforts on helping older pets find forever homes. And in honor of November being 'National Adopt a Senior Pet Month,' comes an inspiring story that wouldn't have been possible without the help of a Colorado shelter. Although...
An Open Letter To Rude Cyclists In Colorado

And just for the record, this isn't just a Colorado thing but since we're here at the moment, I wanted to point out a few things that have been bugging me about cyclists lately. First off, I do understand the whole sharing the road concept and I've seen my fair...
Enjoy the Comforts of Home at Colorado’s Rustic Treesort

Several treehouses scattered throughout Colorado allow adventurous travelers to take their journeys to new heights, but a treesort in Elizabeth elevates things to a whole new level. Peep Colorado's Unique Treesort. Escape to the Wilderness While Staying in these Two Colorado Treehouses. Campers who stay in these treehouses have full...
Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts

The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
The Salvation Army Invites FoCo to Give Back in 3 Ways

"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with The Fort Collins Salvation Army Corp Officer and Pastor, Genesis Apuan, about their Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Tree. To donate virtually to the Red Kettle Campaign Click here. To find an Angel Tree in Fort Collins so you can purchase...
