Watch Christine McVie's last ever performance with Fleetwood Mac

By Liz Scarlett
 5 days ago

Following the unexpected passing of Fleetwood Mac co-vocalist and keys player Christine McVie yesterday (November 30), tributes and well-wishes have been flying in from her troves of fans and peers from around the rock world.

Although no cause of death has yet been confirmed, McVie's family announced that  she died at 79 years of age after a short illness via her official Facebook page.

Fleetwood Mac shortly posted their own tribute, which read: "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so missed."

The celebrated singer-songwriter and keyboardist last performed with the band in 2019 at Dreamfest, located in San Francisco’s Oracle Park, and played through a number of self-written hits such as Everywhere, Little Lies, You Make Loving Fun, Don't Stop, Say You Love Me and World Turning (the latter of which was co-written with Lindsey Buckingham).

Buckingham was not in attendance at the concert due to being fired from the band in 2018, and was replaced by Crowded House singer Neil Finn alongside Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell.

McVie's final ever solo performance took place on February 25, 2020 at the London Palladium in honour of Fleetwood Mac's co-founder Peter Green, alongside a star-studded band formed of Aerosmith‘s Steve Tyler, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons and Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood.

Check out Fleetwood Mac's performance at Dreamfest 2019 and view the full setlist below:

Fleetwood Mac @ Dreamfest 2019 Setlist:

The Chain
Little Lies
Dreams
Second Hand News
Say You Love Me
Gypsy
Everywhere
Rhiannon
World Turning
Oh Well
Don’t Dream It’s Over (Crowded House cover)
Landslide
You Make Loving Fun
Gold Dust Woman
Go Your Own Way
Free Fallin (Tom Petty cover)
Don’t Stop

