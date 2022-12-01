Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory in Northwestern Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- If you are heading north Tuesday be prepared to run into some snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northwestern corner of the state of Minnesota. It will be in effect until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. About one to three inches...
Schmitt; Ice Conditions on Central MN Lakes Improving
Early last week some anglers on Red Lake needed to be rescued when strong winds opened a portion of the lake stranding those people. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News appeared on WJON with Lee Voss. He indicates when the anglers went on the lake they had 6 inches of ice which is safe enough to walk on. Schmitt says strong winds can adjust ice in the early season and this type of thing can happen.
MnDOT Opens 3rd Annual Snowplow Name Contest
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking you to help name a snow plow again this year. MnDOT is inviting the public to help name one of eight plows, one for each district in the state. The deadline is December 16th. Each person may only submit...
Big Lake and Becker make Top 20 safest cities
BECKER (WJON News) - Both Becker and Big Lake have a spot in a new list of the safest cities in Minnesota. SafeWise, a national crime, and safety website, has released its 2022 State of Safety survey, and it finds Big Lake is the 13th safest city in the state, and Becker sits at #18.
Get An Abundance Of Food Today In St. Joseph For Under $40!
Fare For All is back! They are going to be in St. Joseph today, and if you have a chance to get over there, grab your credit card, cash or checkbook and stop by today between 3:30 - 5:30 pm, to get a whole lot of food for your holidays for a savings of 40% or more on great holiday food options, that are available for anyone and everyone in central Minnesota.
USPS Shares Holiday Shipping Deadlines for Minnesota
Do you have all of your holiday cards and packages ready to be mailed out? Now is the time to get that taken care of so you make sure the items get to their destination before Christmas. The United States Postal Service shared information on shipping deadlines for the 2022 season.
Hey Minnesota! Can You Safely Eat Spotted Cooked Ham?
I'm not trying to add worry if you've purchased your Christmas ham but one Minnesotan recently posted some pictures to a social media page, devoted to cottage food producers, of cooked and spotted ham. The question was asked, whether or not it was safe to eat, and what they should do with it. The answers were very educational, and I wanted to share them with you, in case this happens to you, which it could as it seems to be pretty common.
Allegiant Flights Between St. Cloud, Punta Gorda Resuming
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Allegiant Airlines flights between St. Cloud and Punta Gorda, Florida will be resuming next week. The airline's twice-weekly flights will begin on Friday, December 16th, and are scheduled to continue through Sunday, May 14th. The price for a one-way ticket to Punta Gorda ranges...
Beat The Winter Blues With A ‘Binge Box’ From St. Cloud Library
As a kid (and even as a young adult), there were few things more fun than going to Blockbuster Video, grabbing a handful of movies and some popcorn and having an all-out movie binge night. The streaming thing is great, but you need a lot of subscriptions and it can...
The Winner Of Central Minnesota’s Dream Getaway 66 Is…
Scott Winter! Scott was the lucky name drawn for Dream Getaway 66, and he told us he has been playing all 65 previous Dream Getaway contests and he was so happy that he finally won!. It's not clear where Scott will be heading with his winnings, but we are pretty...
Do Tires Have Expiration Dates? Yes! Here Is What Minnesotans Need To Know
Ever since I've been teaching my son how to drive, I've been questioning my own knowledge about driving, and I'm having some interesting thoughts. Most recently, I've been teaching my son how important it is to check your tires and make sure they are inflated properly. I've tried to explain to him that he needs to actually check them with a tire gauge, and not just by sight, as you sometimes can't tell if a tire is running low on air.
Four Local Bowling Teams Wrap Up Season At State Tournament
The Sartell/St.Stephen/Pierz, St. Cloud Apollo and Sauk Rapids-Rice bowling squads wrapped up their seasons with an appearance in the Class AA State Tournament in St. Paul. The ROCORI team participated in the Class A Tournament in Inver Grove Heights. The Class AA tournament began with a ten game qualifier format...
Get Discounted Gift Cards This Weekend at Minnesota Based Target
Just in time for holiday shopping, Target is beginning their annual 10% off gift card purchase through this weekend. I know that some people think that giving a gift card as a gift to someone is copping out on an actual gift. Like you didn't care enough to put some thought into the gift, so you just got a gift card. Personally I love getting gift cards. You can pick out your own gift, and there is no issue with having to return something and having the possibility of having the gift giver get hurt feelings. It's really a win-win, but I do see how in some situations it could be taken as a "cop out".
Red Hot Chili Peppers Is Bringing Their 2023 Tour To Minnesota
The Red Hot Chili Peppers are making a stop at US Bank Stadium on their 2023 Stadium Tour and will be bringing special guests The Strokes with them. The group that brought you 'Californication', 'Under The Bridge' and more consists of lead singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith, and guitarist John Frusciante.
Comic & Toy Show Coming To St. Cloud’s Crossroads Mall In April
Make sure your favorite superhero costume is ready! A "Comic and Toy Show" is coming to St. Cloud's Crossroads Mall on April 15th and 16th. The event will be hosted by Quad Con and Granite City Comics & Games with admission free. The show will happen during normal mall hours.
Are You Working One Of The 4 Deadliest Jobs In Minnesota?
I was pretty surprised to not find some of these occupations in the top 4 most dangerous jobs. Occupations like police, first responders, high rise window washers, etc. I have on occasion watched the tower behind our station being painted. No way could I deal or function at that kind of height. One tower guy once told me that once you reach the lethal height, every foot after that has no added danger. That really wouldn't comfort me much.
St. Cloud Park and Rec Hosting Pickleball Toy Drive
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Grab your friends and enjoy a friendly game of pickleball this weekend. St. Cloud Park and Recreation and the Northern Paddles Pickleball Club are hosting a Pickleball Toy Drive at Whitney Recreation Center. For the price of one new, unwrapped toy or a monetary donation...
12 Ways Minnesotans Say Thank You for Good Neighborly Deed!
'Tis the season of giving, twinkling lights, Christmas carols, baking cookies and neighbors snow blowing out neighbors driveways! Especially here in Minnesota. Personally, I have lived in a Condo for the last six years and don't own a a snow plow so haven't had the pleasure yet of doing that for a neighbor, but I know plenty of people who have done this neighborly deed or had it done for them.
New Chicken Restaurant in St. Cloud is Starting to Take Shape
I know, I know, 500 chicken places in St. Cloud. Every time a new restaurant opens in St. Cloud people starting wondering what it might be. And lately it's been a majority of chicken restaurants. Slim Chickens is the latest one to announce that they will be opening soon. They...
Beaver Island Beer No Longer Being Sold in Stores or Restaurants
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - You will no longer be able to find your favorite Beaver Island beer at your local liquor store starting next month. Beaver Island Brewing Company says beginning January 1st, their beers will no longer be sold in liquor stores or served at bars and restaurants.
