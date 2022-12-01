Read full article on original website
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Portugal coach upset with Ronaldo's actions vs. South Korea, won't confirm status vs. Switzerland
According to ESPN's Rob Dawson, Santos wouldn't confirm whether the star forward would be playing in the team's round of 16 match against Switzerland on Tuesday. Dawson wrote Monday morning that when Ronaldo was subbed out in the 65th minute of Friday's 2-1 defeat, he looked "visibly frustrated," and cameras caught him seeming to say "he's in a rush to sub me."
Why are South Korea star Son Heung-min and others wearing masks at the World Cup?
Is it Batman? Is it Superman? No, it's Son Heung-min flying down the wing for South Korea.
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
theScore
Portugal boss angry with Ronaldo's reaction to substitution
Portugal head coach Fernando Santos was unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted during Friday's 2-1 defeat to South Korea and said the matter was dealt with internally. Ronaldo was visibly frustrated when he was called off in the 65th minute, and cameras appeared to catch the 37-year-old claiming...
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
WGMD Radio
German newspaper blames lack of partying by players’ wives and girlfriends for early World Cup exit
There is now an official scapegoat for Germany’s group stage elimination from the 2022 World Cup: The players’ significant others. Apparently, the Germans failed to advance to the knockout stage because their players’ wives and girlfriends weren’t partying hard enough, according to a German newspaper. “What...
Another snub for Budweiser from Mbappe! World Cup's star man hides the beer giant's name on the man of the match award AGAIN as he 'deliberately avoids promoting booze'
Kylian Mbappe continues to hide Budweiser's branding in post-match photos after winning his third Player of the Match award at the World Cup. Mbappe's brace against Poland in the last-16 inspired France to victory, booking a quarter-final date with England, was his third of the Qatar tournament so far. But...
Netherlands Player Claps Back at Charles Barkley After Beating USMNT
Memphis Depay didn’t forget Barkley’s trash talk earlier this week.
USMNT Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment After World Cup Elimination
The USMNT crashed out of the World Cup with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16. There will be years for the team to figure out what they could have or should have done differently in that game, but head coach Gregg Berhalter thinks he already knows.
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi rights a mind-boggling historical wrong in Argentina win
DOHA, Qatar – Lionel Messi scored his first-ever goal in the knockout round of the World Cup, which simultaneously pushed Argentina into the quarterfinals and also made everyone wonder how that statistic was ever possible. Messi has been around for so long, and been so good, that it seemed...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr make offer for Portugal forward
Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have made a huge offer to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo after the World Cup. A number of clubs have expressed interest in him, with Al-Nassr's offer the biggest at about 200m euros a year, according to reports. Ronaldo, 37, is a free agent after his...
Sporting News
Brazil vs. South Korea final score, result: Neymar and Richarlison shine to secure World Cup quarterfinal spot
Brazil made a gigantic statement in their quest for a sixth World Cup win with an artful 4-1 demolition of South Korea in the Round of 16. The Selecao are chasing a first World Cup trophy since Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho swept to glory in 2002 and their first-half display at Stadium 974 was worthy of being a part of that lineage.
CBS Sports
World Cup bracket updated: FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stage schedule, printable wall chart; France advance
We're down to the business end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The United States came up short against the Netherlands in the round of 16 as we start to separate the pretenders from the contenders. You can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. We're down to 16 teams vying for the prize. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
‘It’s like watching Strictly’: Roy Keane slams Brazil’s ‘disrespectful’ goal celebrations against South Korea
Roy Keane slammed Brazil’s “disrespectful” goal celebrations and said it was like watching ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ as the World Cup favourites raced into a four-goal lead against South Korea in the last-16.Vinicius Jr gave Brazil the lead early on and Neymar doubled their advantage from the penalty spot inside 12 minutes.Both goals were celebrated exuberantly, with Brazil manager Tite then getting involved in their third as Richarlison finished a sublime team move.The dancing continued as Lucas Paqueta added a fourth with Brazil putting on a show with the best performance of the World Cup so far.But Keane was not...
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
UAE leader makes surprise visit to Qatar following boycott
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The leader of the United Arab Emirates made a surprise visit Monday to Qatar as it hosts the World Cup — his first since leading a yearslong four-nation boycott of Doha over a political dispute that poisoned regional relations. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al...
