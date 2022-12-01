ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theScore

Portugal boss angry with Ronaldo's reaction to substitution

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos was unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted during Friday's 2-1 defeat to South Korea and said the matter was dealt with internally. Ronaldo was visibly frustrated when he was called off in the 65th minute, and cameras appeared to catch the 37-year-old claiming...
Daily Mail

Another snub for Budweiser from Mbappe! World Cup's star man hides the beer giant's name on the man of the match award AGAIN as he 'deliberately avoids promoting booze'

Kylian Mbappe continues to hide Budweiser's branding in post-match photos after winning his third Player of the Match award at the World Cup. Mbappe's brace against Poland in the last-16 inspired France to victory, booking a quarter-final date with England, was his third of the Qatar tournament so far. But...
FOX Sports

Lionel Messi rights a mind-boggling historical wrong in Argentina win

DOHA, Qatar – Lionel Messi scored his first-ever goal in the knockout round of the World Cup, which simultaneously pushed Argentina into the quarterfinals and also made everyone wonder how that statistic was ever possible. Messi has been around for so long, and been so good, that it seemed...
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr make offer for Portugal forward

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have made a huge offer to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo after the World Cup. A number of clubs have expressed interest in him, with Al-Nassr's offer the biggest at about 200m euros a year, according to reports. Ronaldo, 37, is a free agent after his...
CBS Sports

World Cup bracket updated: FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stage schedule, printable wall chart; France advance

We're down to the business end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The United States came up short against the Netherlands in the round of 16 as we start to separate the pretenders from the contenders. You can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. We're down to 16 teams vying for the prize. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
The Independent

‘It’s like watching Strictly’: Roy Keane slams Brazil’s ‘disrespectful’ goal celebrations against South Korea

Roy Keane slammed Brazil’s “disrespectful” goal celebrations and said it was like watching ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ as the World Cup favourites raced into a four-goal lead against South Korea in the last-16.Vinicius Jr gave Brazil the lead early on and Neymar doubled their advantage from the penalty spot inside 12 minutes.Both goals were celebrated exuberantly, with Brazil manager Tite then getting involved in their third as Richarlison finished a sublime team move.The dancing continued as Lucas Paqueta added a fourth with Brazil putting on a show with the best performance of the World Cup so far.But Keane was not...

