DIY Photography
Disney creates AI that changes actors’ age in seconds
The researchers at Disney have developed artificial intelligence that makes actors appear younger or older in seconds. If this becomes a standard, it could make that terrible CGI obsolete and unnecessary. It will also make it much faster, easier, and cheaper to re-age someone. But also, is it a step closer to not needing human actors at all?
Your AI-generated images are now welcome on Adobe Stock
Adobe has announced that Adobe Stock has started accepting AI-generated content. While some stock photo websites are banning this type of imagery due to potential copyright issues, Adobe takes a different route. From now on, your AI-generated content is welcome in its collection. According to the company, it’s a part of “navigating the creative evolution that generative AI brings.”
