Worker shortage among transportation challenges facing schools

A shortage of workers, rising costs and supply-chain issues are posing challenges for the county’s public schools transportation system, according to a report from Pitt County Schools.

Richard Hutchinson, who was named director of transportation in October, told members of the Board of Education last week that amid rising costs for repairs and delays brought on by supply chain issues, the school district needs more drivers, mechanics and other personnel to fill vacancies. Four driver positions and seven safety assistant positions currently need to be filled, in addition to several openings for mechanics.

“Mechanics is one of the big things that I’ve had to work on,” Hutchinson said, adding that the district has two shop mechanics and four road mechanics, along with two fuel-truck drivers. “We’re supposed to have at least 15 folks in the shop, so when you look at that, we’re a little short.”

In October, Pitt County Schools announced a $1,500 sign-on bonus for bus mechanics and fuelers, along with a $500 finder’s fee for employees who identify successful candidates. Those bonuses were in addition to a $500 supplement for classified employees, including transportation employees.

Hutchinson said some workers that recently have been hired to fill transportation positions are currently working at other jobs in the district, which slows the process.

“We’re trying to not steal from our people just to meet our needs,” he said. “So some may be doing double duty.”

Hutchinson said driver positions at the middle school level can be particularly difficult to fill. But he said that having some former drivers applying to return to work for the district should help to get employees in place quickly.

District 6 representative Worth Forbes questioned whether the shortage of drivers is a result of some classified employees, including teacher assistants, not being assigned bus routes as part of their jobs

“When we hire folks, we need to make sure that classified is tied to driving that bus,” he said. “We’re coming to the point where we have to make sure our people can do that.”

Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Kristi Rhone said serving as a bus driver is part of the job description when the school district posts some classified positions.

“Then when they get into a building or a department, things get lost and then you get into a position where you don’t have any drivers,” she said. “We have made it our common practice now to make sure that once they go through the HR process, we relay that to the assistant principal as well as the transportation department that this person needs to be signed up soon with the (drivers’ training) classes. We’re trying to speed up that process.”

Hutchinson said substitute drivers are helping to fill the gaps for now, and he believes that recent incentives, such as pay increases, will result in getting more positions filled. He said he is launching a bus driver advisory group to invite employees to talk about areas that need improvement.

Several complaints about Pitt County Schools’ transportation department have been brought before the school board in recent months. Employees and former employees have organized a group called Pitt County School Workers United for Justice to discuss grievances about working conditions.

Bus driver Rosa Adams and Don Cavellini, co-chair of the Pitt County Coalition Against Racism, shared their concerns with the board in October. They said drivers and other transportation employees are facing bullying and threats in the workplace and are being required to drive without a safety assistant on board, which they consider to be an unsafe practice.

The group has asked for the reinstatement of driver Herbert Godley, who was dismissed about a year ago following a drug test.

Superintendent Ethan Lenker told the board last week that school employees who have a commercial driver’s license are randomly tested for drugs by an outside company hired by the school district.

“When you get drug tested, there’s a list of eight or 10 different things they check for,” he said. “As soon as you test positive, eight or nine of those items, you lose your bus license from the state immediately. If you don’t have a bus license, you can’t drive a bus.”

But Cavellini told The Daily Reflector in an email that Godley, who worked with the schools for more than a decade before he lost his job, did not lose his license. He said Godley’s test results were erroneous and said that the school district’s personnel manual allows for remediation in cases where a drug test result is questioned.

In his report to the board, Hutchinson, a former PCS assistant principal, said he is hoping to expand the number of lead drivers in the district from three to six in order to shift some of the supervisory responsibilities away from assistant principals.

“The assistant principals need to be more focused on supervising good instruction going on instead of worrying about who’s covering the bus,” he said.

Pitt County Schools has a fleet of 245 yellow school buses, almost all of which run on diesel fuel. Those buses cover about 174 routes, traveling 11,236 miles a day and transporting an estimated 12,372 students each year.

In addition, 46 activity buses are used to transport students on trips, to sporting events and other extracurricular activities. The system is awaiting the arrival of an additional six activity buses, Hutchinson said.

District 9 representative Benjie Forrest said he was concerned about the costs of fuel and repairs for full-size buses, which are sometimes used to transport small numbers of students to events.

But Hutchinson said shorter buses, which the school district no longer uses, tend to cost as much to purchase and also require a CDL to operate.

District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith said schools should be encouraged to pool resources when traveling.

“I’ve seen too many times where a Conley bus and a Rose bus are going to the same exact competition and each of them are half full,” she said.

Hutchinson said the schools system could consider using minivans for transporting smaller groups of students to extracurricular activities, a practice being implemented by another district in the state.