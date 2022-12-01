ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

astaga.com

Top 5 Popular NFT Tokens to Invest in December 2022

NFT tokens to spend money on December 2022:The non-fungible token (NFT) market has had a tough yr because of a decline in gross sales introduced on by the bear market in cryptocurrencies. Regardless of this, some collections, such because the Reddit World Cup collectibles, continued to see important good points. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have gained lots of traction, and this section of the cryptocurrency market has grown considerably over the previous 12 months. Regardless that there are lots of, you solely wish to fear concerning the high NFT tokens.
thenewscrypto.com

XinFin’s First Metaverse Platform Metabloqs Is Advancing to its Next Phase

Metabloqs, the first Swiss metaverse built on the XinFin blockchain network has created hype since its launch with more than 300k users. The real-world replication of original cities as “Meta-cities”, and the revenue opportunity via decentralized trusted economy have drawn attention towards the metaverse project. In the Q3...
thenewscrypto.com

Australian Crypto Exchange Swyftx Lays Off 35% Personnel

Swyftx co-CEO Alex Harper announced the decision in a statement on December 5. Harper said that the difficult choice was essential to survive the ongoing crypto winter. Swyftx, an Australian cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the layoff of 90 employees in preparation for a “worst-case scenario” resulting from the collapse of FTX and a possible reduction in global trading volumes in 2023.
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin Could Be A Less Risky Crypto Purchase Compared To Dogecoin And Cosmos

It is imperative for crypto enthusiasts to equally consider the risk potential of a crypto asset alongside its profit potential. Every investor will agree that high-profit potential with lower associated risk is better than high-profit probability with a corresponding high-risk level. This makes the need to consider the risk involved in purchasing a crypto asset important.
NEWSBTC

Dogeliens Could Potentially Give 10x What Ethereum and Polkadot Did at Launch

One of the best things any trader can do to protect themselves from the inevitable ups and downs of the cryptocurrency market is to spread their holdings over multiple coins and tokens. Despite the ebb and flow of the market price of virtual assets, there are a few other market contenders in 2022 that might be 10x boosters: Dogeliens (DOGET), Ethereum (ETH ), and Polkadot (DOT).
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction

A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
coingeek.com

Introduction to Bitcoin smart contracts

Bitcoin is complex cash with functionalities such as smart contracts. When discussing smart contracts, most people think of Ethereum, Solana or other blockchain systems rather than Bitcoin itself. However, Bitcoin offers it all in its original form—the BSV blockchain. Bitcoin entrepreneur and developer Xiaohui Liu, the founder and CEO...
Futurism

Coinbase CEO Says Only a "Gullible Person" Wouldn't Think FTX Stole User Funds

As the dust starts to settle following crypto exchange FTX's dramatic implosion last month — an event that wiped out a $32 billion valuation in a matter of days and even took down other exchanges with it — competing exchanges are starting to actively distance themselves from disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
techaiapp.com

Bitcoin’s Third Largest Wallet Changed Hands, but Onchain Data Shows It’s Likely the Same Owner – Featured Bitcoin News

Last year and during the first half of 2022, speculators assumed the third-largest bitcoin address was a ‘mysterious whale,’ even though the wallet had shown strong characteristics of being a cryptocurrency exchange. The address known as “1P5ZED” has since been replaced by another address, after the wallet started to transfer its entire bitcoin balance in mid-July 2022. The bitcoin address “1LQoW” is now the third-largest wallet today, and it’s very likely that the owner of the 1LQoW wallet is the same entity that managed the 1P5ZED wallet.
thenewscrypto.com

UK Completes Its Plan for Crypto Regulation, Following FTX Demise

The UK Treasury is finalizing a plan for the regulation of the cryptocurrency industry. FCA already began monitoring UK’s crypto companies this year. The UK Treasury is reportedly finalizing a framework for the regulation of the cryptocurrency industry. According to The Financial Times, the country’s financial authorities are currently putting the finishing touches on the significant crypto regulation. This includes prohibitions on international businesses selling to the UK, strategies for dealing with business failures, and regulations for product advertising.
dailyhodl.com

November 2022 – Ethereum Number of New Smart Contracts Fell by 58%

Average Ethereum (ETH) gas price increased by 1.8% in November. The number of ERC-20 tokens created in the Ethereum network in November decreased by 58%. Average number of Ethereum transactions per day has been declining for more than six months now. In November, the average number of Ethereum blocks per...
thenewscrypto.com

Bybit Exchange To Lay Off 30% Staff Amid Sluggish Conditions

Zhou stated his intention to facilitate a painless separation from the company. Crypto exchange Bybit has announced yet another round of widespread layoffs for the year 2022. Bybit co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou recently unveiled a restructuring plan that includes a significant decrease in staff in the face of a protracted bear market. All staff will be impacted by the “planned downsizing”.
thenewscrypto.com

USDC Issuer Circle Dissolves SPAC Agreement With Concord

The Circle’s upper management is dissatisfied with the timing of the deal’s collapse. Circle planned to list on the Nasdaq as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). On Monday, Circle Internet Financial, the firm behind the stablecoin USDC, made the formal announcement that it was dissolving its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) with Concord Acquisition. The original proposal for the corporate merger was made public in July 2021.
thenewscrypto.com

$HOOK Price Surges Following Binance Listing

Today, Binance added Hooked protocol ($HOOK) to its trading list. $HOOK has a 24 hours trading volume of $154 million. $HOOK, the native token of the Hooked Protocol ecosystem, is continuously witnessing a dramatic price surge in the global crypto market. Following the token’s launch on the Binance innovative zone on December 2, 2022, the value of Hooked Protocol ($HOOK) has seen a remarkable 2000% surge.

