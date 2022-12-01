Read full article on original website
astaga.com
Top 5 Popular NFT Tokens to Invest in December 2022
NFT tokens to spend money on December 2022:The non-fungible token (NFT) market has had a tough yr because of a decline in gross sales introduced on by the bear market in cryptocurrencies. Regardless of this, some collections, such because the Reddit World Cup collectibles, continued to see important good points. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have gained lots of traction, and this section of the cryptocurrency market has grown considerably over the previous 12 months. Regardless that there are lots of, you solely wish to fear concerning the high NFT tokens.
thenewscrypto.com
XinFin’s First Metaverse Platform Metabloqs Is Advancing to its Next Phase
Metabloqs, the first Swiss metaverse built on the XinFin blockchain network has created hype since its launch with more than 300k users. The real-world replication of original cities as “Meta-cities”, and the revenue opportunity via decentralized trusted economy have drawn attention towards the metaverse project. In the Q3...
thenewscrypto.com
Australian Crypto Exchange Swyftx Lays Off 35% Personnel
Swyftx co-CEO Alex Harper announced the decision in a statement on December 5. Harper said that the difficult choice was essential to survive the ongoing crypto winter. Swyftx, an Australian cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the layoff of 90 employees in preparation for a “worst-case scenario” resulting from the collapse of FTX and a possible reduction in global trading volumes in 2023.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Could Be A Less Risky Crypto Purchase Compared To Dogecoin And Cosmos
It is imperative for crypto enthusiasts to equally consider the risk potential of a crypto asset alongside its profit potential. Every investor will agree that high-profit potential with lower associated risk is better than high-profit probability with a corresponding high-risk level. This makes the need to consider the risk involved in purchasing a crypto asset important.
NEWSBTC
Dogeliens Could Potentially Give 10x What Ethereum and Polkadot Did at Launch
One of the best things any trader can do to protect themselves from the inevitable ups and downs of the cryptocurrency market is to spread their holdings over multiple coins and tokens. Despite the ebb and flow of the market price of virtual assets, there are a few other market contenders in 2022 that might be 10x boosters: Dogeliens (DOGET), Ethereum (ETH ), and Polkadot (DOT).
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
The Gemini crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins is owed $900 million following FTX's collapse, report says
Crypto lender Genesis owes exchange platform Gemini $900 million, the Financial Times reported. Gemini, run by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, is trying to recover its customers' funds. It has created a creditors committee and has hired an investment bank to devise solutions. A crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’
Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting. Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong on Saturday condemned Sam Bankman-Fried’s account of how FTX found itself in an $8 billion hole. Armstrong said there is no way billions...
'Crypto is dead': Wall Street analyst explains why FTX's collapse won't benefit Coinbase
"I think crypto is dead, and I think that investing in Coinbase is just a waste of time," Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev said on Friday. The Wall Street analyst doesn't expect Coinbase to benefit from the collapse of rival crypto exchange FTX. Dolev said Coinbase is "a very bad business...
coingeek.com
Introduction to Bitcoin smart contracts
Bitcoin is complex cash with functionalities such as smart contracts. When discussing smart contracts, most people think of Ethereum, Solana or other blockchain systems rather than Bitcoin itself. However, Bitcoin offers it all in its original form—the BSV blockchain. Bitcoin entrepreneur and developer Xiaohui Liu, the founder and CEO...
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
Futurism
Coinbase CEO Says Only a "Gullible Person" Wouldn't Think FTX Stole User Funds
As the dust starts to settle following crypto exchange FTX's dramatic implosion last month — an event that wiped out a $32 billion valuation in a matter of days and even took down other exchanges with it — competing exchanges are starting to actively distance themselves from disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
techaiapp.com
Bitcoin’s Third Largest Wallet Changed Hands, but Onchain Data Shows It’s Likely the Same Owner – Featured Bitcoin News
Last year and during the first half of 2022, speculators assumed the third-largest bitcoin address was a ‘mysterious whale,’ even though the wallet had shown strong characteristics of being a cryptocurrency exchange. The address known as “1P5ZED” has since been replaced by another address, after the wallet started to transfer its entire bitcoin balance in mid-July 2022. The bitcoin address “1LQoW” is now the third-largest wallet today, and it’s very likely that the owner of the 1LQoW wallet is the same entity that managed the 1P5ZED wallet.
thenewscrypto.com
UK Completes Its Plan for Crypto Regulation, Following FTX Demise
The UK Treasury is finalizing a plan for the regulation of the cryptocurrency industry. FCA already began monitoring UK’s crypto companies this year. The UK Treasury is reportedly finalizing a framework for the regulation of the cryptocurrency industry. According to The Financial Times, the country’s financial authorities are currently putting the finishing touches on the significant crypto regulation. This includes prohibitions on international businesses selling to the UK, strategies for dealing with business failures, and regulations for product advertising.
dailyhodl.com
November 2022 – Ethereum Number of New Smart Contracts Fell by 58%
Average Ethereum (ETH) gas price increased by 1.8% in November. The number of ERC-20 tokens created in the Ethereum network in November decreased by 58%. Average number of Ethereum transactions per day has been declining for more than six months now. In November, the average number of Ethereum blocks per...
thenewscrypto.com
Bybit Exchange To Lay Off 30% Staff Amid Sluggish Conditions
Zhou stated his intention to facilitate a painless separation from the company. Crypto exchange Bybit has announced yet another round of widespread layoffs for the year 2022. Bybit co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou recently unveiled a restructuring plan that includes a significant decrease in staff in the face of a protracted bear market. All staff will be impacted by the “planned downsizing”.
thenewscrypto.com
USDC Issuer Circle Dissolves SPAC Agreement With Concord
The Circle’s upper management is dissatisfied with the timing of the deal’s collapse. Circle planned to list on the Nasdaq as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). On Monday, Circle Internet Financial, the firm behind the stablecoin USDC, made the formal announcement that it was dissolving its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) with Concord Acquisition. The original proposal for the corporate merger was made public in July 2021.
thenewscrypto.com
$HOOK Price Surges Following Binance Listing
Today, Binance added Hooked protocol ($HOOK) to its trading list. $HOOK has a 24 hours trading volume of $154 million. $HOOK, the native token of the Hooked Protocol ecosystem, is continuously witnessing a dramatic price surge in the global crypto market. Following the token’s launch on the Binance innovative zone on December 2, 2022, the value of Hooked Protocol ($HOOK) has seen a remarkable 2000% surge.
