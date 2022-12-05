ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix Docuseries Gets Release Date Ahead of Christmas, New Trailer

By Matt Donnelly and Manori Ravindran
 4 days ago
UPDATE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are about to pull back the curtain on their love story and subsequent retreat from life as working royals. Netflix revealed on Monday that the six-part documentary series will premiere in two instalments ahead of Christmas.

The first volume of three episodes will drop on Dec. 8, followed by a second batch of three episodes on Dec. 15.

After months of mystery, distributor Netflix released a first-look trailer on Dec. 1 for the highly anticipated project. The series, which is directed by “What Happened, Miss Simone?” helmer Liz Garbus, promises an intimate account of the couple’s courtship — and unprecedented access to their tumultuous years as senior royals.

In the first trailer, which shares an array of romantic photos of the couple but none with their two kids, Garbus is heard asking, “Why did you want to make this documentary?” to which Harry responds — in voiceover — “No one knows what’s happening behind closed doors.”

“I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” he says.

In the second trailer, released on Monday, Markle says at one point, “I realized, ‘They’re never gonna protect you,'” presumably in reference to the royal family.

In the minute-long trailer, Markle and Harry seem to indicate that the British media was supportive of the couple until they were married, at which point things changed. “And then [snaps fingers],” says Markle in an interview with Garbus. “Everything changed,” adds Harry.

“There’s a hierarchy in the family,” he continues. “You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.” Towards the end of the trailer, the Duke of Sussex says: “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

In October, Markle discussed the series in a cover story for Variety .

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired,” the duchess said. The former actor and content producer also said it was exciting to see Prince Harry as a member of a proper film production.

“My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on ‘Suits,’ it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun.”

Royal watchers and the couple’s supporters will no doubt take note of the timing of the first trailer drop, which came just one day after a member of Britain’s royal household, now identified as Lady Susan Hussey, resigned after making offensive remarks to a Black guest at Buckingham Palace during a private event hosted by Queen Consort Camilla.

Ngozi Fulani, a British-born charity head, detailed on Twitter an uncomfortable exchange between herself and a “Lady SH,” revealing that the latter had repeatedly asked her where she “really came from,” to which Fulani kept repeating she was born in Britain.

Hussey was Queen Elizabeth II’s lady-in-waiting .

Markle herself has been the subject of extensive scrutiny by the British tabloids. In an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, Markle and Harry said a member of the royal family had made a racist remark about their firstborn, Archie.

“Harry & Meghan” will premiere worldwide on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below:

