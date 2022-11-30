Read full article on original website
Related
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Here are 10 hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Adventist Health and Rideout, based in Marysville, Calif., seeks a director of revenue cycle operations. 2. Beacon Health...
12 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Twelve chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Nov. 18:. Warwick, R.I.-based Kent Hospital has selected Tom Wold, DO, to serve as its chief medical officer, effective Dec. 12, it said in a Facebook post. Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, Mo., has promoted its executive director of...
8 recent executive resignations from hospitals, health systems
Here are eight hospital and health system executive resignations, including those mutually agreed upon, that occurred or were announced since Nov. 7:. 1. Anne Marie Lynch is no longer CEO of Anchorage, Alaska-based North Star Behavioral Health System. Employees were notified Nov. 29 via email that Ms. Lynch was stepping down "effective immediately" and moving to an Indiana hospital, according to the Anchorage Daily News, which obtained a screenshot of the email. North Star Behavioral Health System has four campuses, including North Star Hospital in Anchorage and Palmer (Alaska) Residential Treatment Center.
8 hospitals, health systems charging for MyChart messaging
A growing number of health systems are starting to charge patients for asking for their physicians' advice through online patient portals, such as MyChart. Here are some hospitals and health systems partaking in the growing trend:. Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore University HealthSystem started billing patients for some types of messages sent...
Oklahoma hospital breaks ground on $150M expansion project
Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee (Okla.) has broken ground on its new $150 million building, NewsOn6 reported Dec. 6. The new 126-room building will include intensive care units, progressive care units, a new lobby and a chapel. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
15 health systems outsourcing RCM functions
Becker's has reported on 15 health systems that have opted to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:. 1. Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital on Dec. 1 tapped artificial intelligence-powered analytics company VisiQuate to provide the hospital with billing analytics. The hospital aims for the four-year partnership to decrease claims denials, accelerate revenue and enable more equitable contractual agreements.
The future hospital pharmacist
It's time for a rebrand, hospital pharmacy directors told Becker's. "CEOs and COOs at systems have noticed that the pharmacist can really wear two coats as a leader," Todd Karpinski, PharmD, chief pharmacy officer at Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Health System, said. "They can work closely with clinical staff, physicians and nurses with the white coat, but also certainly understand the business operations and the finances and wear the suit coat."
8 hospital projects costing more than $1B
Several hospitals and health systems, including Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Pittsburgh-based UPMC, have started or planned projects costing $1 billion or more. The eight projects Becker's has reported on since June 15:. Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag is spending $1 billion on a project that will add two specialty hospitals.
IHI starts National Coalition for Equity in Healthcare with AMA, Race Forward
The Institute for Healthcare Improvement has partnered with the American Medical Association and others to create Rise to Health: a National Coalition for Equity in Healthcare, which launched Dec. 6. The coalition, which includes Race Forward, seeks to improve equity not only for patients, but for staff by reducing what...
Leapfrog's 115 top hospitals in 2022
The Leapfrog Group has recognized 115 hospitals with its annual Top Hospital Award in 2022. This includes 32 top general hospitals, 13 top rural hospitals, 58 top teaching hospitals and 12 top children's hospitals. Top hospitals are identified using data from the watchdog organization's annual hospital survey, with selection based...
Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana workers consider strike
Members of Service Employees International Union, Local 121RN at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana (Calif.) Medical Center have voted to authorize a strike. The union represents more than 9,000 registered nurses and other healthcare professionals at nearly 30 hospitals and facilities in Los Angeles and surrounding counties, according to a Dec. 2 SEIU news release shared with Becker's. Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana is jointly owned and operated by Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai and Providence, which has system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif.
DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan CEO to exit
Kathy Donovan, MSN, RN, CEO of Children's Hospital of Michigan and Detroit Medical Center Group COO, is leaving the organization, according to a hospital statement shared with Becker's. The statement said Ms. Donovan's departure is effective Dec. 23 and for personal reasons. "We thank Kathy for her contributions to the...
Viewpoint: Closing pediatric units is short-sighted and reflects a broken system
While hospital systems focus on more lucrative adult care operations, often sacrificing pediatric care in the process, the consequences of such decisions are often ignored, Brenna Miller, a health communications specialist at think tank the Lown Institute, wrote on its site Dec. 5. Pediatric centers across the country are under...
Delayed Virginia psychiatric hospital facing $50M cost increase
Replacing Virginia's Central State Hospital could cost up to $400 million, approximately $50 million higher than current estimates, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Nov. 27. State officials said in October the project would be delayed, with completion expected by 2026. The psychiatric hospital was the first founded exclusively for Black patients...
Mount Sinai's new way of keeping low-acuity patients out of the ED
New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System has started a program offering telehealth services to patients with less severe conditions who call 911, making it the first system in the state to do so. The program aims to free up space in the emergency department, particularly during surges of illnesses,...
Minnesota strike could mean 'Category 5 storm' for hospitals, group says
A second walkout by nurses in Minnesota could have significant financial effects on hospitals that exceed effects from a strike in September, the Star Tribune reported Dec. 3. Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association plan to begin a strike Dec. 11 at 16 hospitals. The strike affects about 15,000 nurses...
Methodist Le Bonheur pauses gender-affirming surgeries
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare temporarily paused gender-affirming procedures in response to concerns from some clinicians, the Memphis, Tenn.-based health system told Becker's Dec. 2. "In recent weeks, some care providers voiced questions about patients receiving gender affirming procedures at a facility affiliated with our health system," said a spokesperson for...
3 health systems opting for Epic EHRs
Below are three health systems that launched a new Epic EHR system or announced plans to do so since Nov. 9. Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital went live with a new Epic EHR Dec. 3. The 51-bed hospital, which is affiliated with San Francisco-based UCSF Health, had previously used Allscripts as its EHR vendor.
'Historic' pay raises avert planned nurses strike in Minnesota
Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association have reached tentative three-year contracts with hospital executives, averting a planned strike by 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports. Nurses have been bargaining for new agreements the last nine months and have been working without contracts since summer, according to a...
6 Mississippi hospitals face closure by summer 2023, MHA CEO says
Tim Moore, president and CEO of the Mississippi Hospital Association, said as many as six Mississippi hospitals are at risk of closing by mid-2023, SuperTalk reported Dec. 5. Mr. Moore, speaking on "The Gallo Show" said he was not at liberty to name most that were on the verge of closure, but said those at risk included both small and larger hospitals. He also said Greenwood Leflore Hospital was among those that could potentially shutter.
