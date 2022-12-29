College football bowl games 2022: Dates, times, matchups
The 2022-2023 college football bowl season is here.
There are 43 bowl games, beginning with Miami (Ohio) facing UAB in the Bahamas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 16, and ending on Monday, Jan. 9, with the College Football Playoff National Championship.
The College Football Playoff semifinals are set with No. 1 Georgia facing No. 4 Ohio State at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and No. 2 Michigan facing No. 3 TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.
Here's a look at all of this season's games (all times Eastern).
College Football Playoff schedule
Saturday, Dec. 31
CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
4 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets
CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets
Monday, Jan. 9
CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T
Winners of semifinal matchups
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets
Complete college football bowl schedule
Friday, Dec. 16
HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl
UAB 24, Miami (Ohio) 20
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl
Troy 18, UTSA 12
Exploria Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
Saturday, Dec. 17
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Louisville 24, Cincinnati 7
Fenway Park (Boston, Massachusetts)
Cricket Celebration Bowl
North Carolina Central 41, Jackson State 34 OT
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Oregon State 30, Florida 3
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel
Fresno State 29, Washington State 6
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
LendingTree Bowl
Southern Miss 38, Rice 24
Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
New Mexico Bowl
BYU 24, SMU 23
University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
Frisco Bowl
Boise State 35, North Texas 32
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
Monday, Dec. 19
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Marshall 28, UConn 14
Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Eastern Michigan 41, San Jose State 27
Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Toledo 21, Liberty 19
FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
Wednesday, Dec. 21
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Western Kentucky 44, South Alabama 23
Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
Thursday, Dec. 22
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Air Force 30, Baylor 15
Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
Friday, Dec. 23
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Houston 23, Louisiana 16
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Wake Forest 27, Missouri 17
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
Saturday, Dec. 24
EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl
Middle Tennessee State 25, San Diego State 23
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
Monday, Dec. 26
Quick Lane Bowl
New Mexico State 24, Bowling Green 19
Ford Field (Detroit)
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Camellia Bowl
Buffalo 23, Georgia Southern 21
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Memphis 38, Utah State 10
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
East Carolina 53, Coastal Carolina 29
Protective Life Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Wisconsin 24, Oklahoma State 17
Chase Field (Phoenix)
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Military Bowl Presented by Peraton
Duke 30, UCF 13
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Arkansas 55, Kansas 53 3OT
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Oregon 28, North Carolina 27
Petco Park (San Diego)
TaxAct Texas Bowl
Texas Tech 42, Ole Miss 25
NRG Stadium (Houston)
Thursday, Dec. 29
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
Minnesota 28, Syracuse 20
Yankee Stadium (New York)
Cheez-It Bowl
Florida State 35, Oklahoma 32
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
Valero Alamo Bowl
Texas vs. Washington
Alamodome (San Antonio)
9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets
Friday, Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Maryland vs. NC State
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Pittsburgh vs. UCLA
Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
2 p.m., CBS | Tickets
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Notre Dame vs. South Carolina
TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Ohio vs. Wyoming
Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
4:30 p.m. | Tickets
Capital One Orange Bowl
No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
8 p.m. ET, ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets
Saturday, Dec. 31
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Iowa vs. Kentucky
Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
Noon, ABC and the ESPN App | Tickets
Allstate Sugar Bowl
No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State
Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets
Monday, Jan. 2
ReliaQuest Bowl
Mississippi State vs. Illinois
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
Noon, ESPN2 and the ESPN App | Tickets
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
LSU vs. Purdue
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
1 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App | Tickets
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
1 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets
Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential
No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
5 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets
