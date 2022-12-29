ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football bowl games 2022: Dates, times, matchups

By ESPN
 5 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CUmDN_0jTffgET00

The 2022-2023 college football bowl season is here.

There are 43 bowl games, beginning with Miami (Ohio) facing UAB in the Bahamas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 16, and ending on Monday, Jan. 9, with the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The College Football Playoff semifinals are set with No. 1 Georgia facing No. 4 Ohio State at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and No. 2 Michigan facing No. 3 TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

Here's a look at all of this season's games (all times Eastern).

coverage:
Score predictions for all 43 games
What's next for ranked non-playoff teams
Ranking CFB's top transfers: Best available

College Football Playoff schedule

Saturday, Dec. 31

CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
4 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets

CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets

Monday, Jan. 9

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T
Winners of semifinal matchups

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets

Complete college football bowl schedule

Friday, Dec. 16

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl
UAB 24, Miami (Ohio) 20

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl
Troy 18, UTSA 12

Exploria Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

Saturday, Dec. 17

Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Louisville 24, Cincinnati 7

Fenway Park (Boston, Massachusetts)

Cricket Celebration Bowl
North Carolina Central 41, Jackson State 34 OT

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Oregon State 30, Florida 3

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel

Fresno State 29, Washington State 6

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

LendingTree Bowl
Southern Miss 38, Rice 24

Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

New Mexico Bowl
BYU 24, SMU 23

University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

Frisco Bowl
Boise State 35, North Texas 32

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl
Marshall 28, UConn 14

Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Eastern Michigan 41, San Jose State 27

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Toledo 21, Liberty 19

FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)

Wednesday, Dec. 21

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Western Kentucky 44, South Alabama 23

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

Thursday, Dec. 22

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Air Force 30, Baylor 15

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

Friday, Dec. 23

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Houston 23, Louisiana 16

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Wake Forest 27, Missouri 17

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Saturday, Dec. 24

EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl
Middle Tennessee State 25, San Diego State 23

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)

Monday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl
New Mexico State 24, Bowling Green 19

Ford Field (Detroit)

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Camellia Bowl
Buffalo 23, Georgia Southern 21

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Memphis 38, Utah State 10

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
East Carolina 53, Coastal Carolina 29

Protective Life Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Wisconsin 24, Oklahoma State 17

Chase Field (Phoenix)

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl Presented by Peraton
Duke 30, UCF 13

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)

AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Arkansas 55, Kansas 53 3OT

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Oregon 28, North Carolina 27

Petco Park (San Diego)

TaxAct Texas Bowl
Texas Tech 42, Ole Miss 25

NRG Stadium (Houston)

Thursday, Dec. 29

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
Minnesota 28, Syracuse 20

Yankee Stadium (New York)

Cheez-It Bowl
Florida State 35, Oklahoma 32

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

Valero Alamo Bowl
Texas vs. Washington

Alamodome (San Antonio)
9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets

Friday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl
Maryland vs. NC State

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Pittsburgh vs. UCLA

Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
2 p.m., CBS | Tickets

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Notre Dame vs. South Carolina

TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Ohio vs. Wyoming

Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
4:30 p.m. | Tickets

Capital One Orange Bowl
No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
8 p.m. ET, ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets

Saturday, Dec. 31

TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Iowa vs. Kentucky


Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
Noon, ABC and the ESPN App | Tickets

Allstate Sugar Bowl
No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl
Mississippi State vs. Illinois

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
Noon, ESPN2 and the ESPN App | Tickets

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
LSU vs. Purdue

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
1 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App | Tickets

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
1 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential
No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
5 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets

Ribs
25d ago

Sad day in sports when conference champs get over looked for the championship game… 2 conference champs and 2 runner ups! ITS ALL ABOUT THE MONEY!

Grumpy old fart.
25d ago

First of all there are too many bowl games. Not every team needs a participation trophy. Second ESPN and its corporate greed has ruined college football putting profit above competition and fans unable to pay their extortion fees to watch the original bowl games.

ESPN

ESPN

