College football bowl games 2022: Dates, times, matchups

The 2022-2023 college football bowl season is here.

There are 43 bowl games, beginning with Miami (Ohio) facing UAB in the Bahamas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 16, and ending on Monday, Jan. 9, with the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The College Football Playoff semifinals are set with No. 1 Georgia facing No. 4 Ohio State at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and No. 2 Michigan facing No. 3 TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

Here's a look at all of this season's games (all times Eastern).

coverage:

Score predictions for all 43 games

What's next for ranked non-playoff teams

Ranking CFB's top transfers: Best available

College Football Playoff schedule

Saturday, Dec. 31

CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

4 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets

CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets

Monday, Jan. 9

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T

Winners of semifinal matchups

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets

Complete college football bowl schedule

Friday, Dec. 16

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

UAB 24, Miami (Ohio) 20

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Troy 18, UTSA 12

Exploria Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

Saturday, Dec. 17

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Louisville 24, Cincinnati 7

Fenway Park (Boston, Massachusetts)

Cricket Celebration Bowl

North Carolina Central 41, Jackson State 34 OT

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Oregon State 30, Florida 3

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel

Fresno State 29, Washington State 6

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

LendingTree Bowl

Southern Miss 38, Rice 24

Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

New Mexico Bowl

BYU 24, SMU 23

University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

Frisco Bowl

Boise State 35, North Texas 32

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Marshall 28, UConn 14

Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Eastern Michigan 41, San Jose State 27

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Toledo 21, Liberty 19

FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)

Wednesday, Dec. 21

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Western Kentucky 44, South Alabama 23



Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

Thursday, Dec. 22

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Air Force 30, Baylor 15

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

Friday, Dec. 23

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Houston 23, Louisiana 16

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Wake Forest 27, Missouri 17

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Saturday, Dec. 24

EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl

Middle Tennessee State 25, San Diego State 23



Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)

Monday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl

New Mexico State 24, Bowling Green 19

Ford Field (Detroit)

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Camellia Bowl

Buffalo 23, Georgia Southern 21

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Memphis 38, Utah State 10

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

East Carolina 53, Coastal Carolina 29



Protective Life Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Wisconsin 24, Oklahoma State 17



Chase Field (Phoenix)

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl Presented by Peraton

Duke 30, UCF 13



Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Arkansas 55, Kansas 53 3OT



Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Oregon 28, North Carolina 27



Petco Park (San Diego)

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Texas Tech 42, Ole Miss 25



NRG Stadium (Houston)

Thursday, Dec. 29

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Minnesota 28, Syracuse 20

Yankee Stadium (New York)

Cheez-It Bowl

Florida State 35, Oklahoma 32

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)



Valero Alamo Bowl

Texas vs. Washington



Alamodome (San Antonio)

9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets

Friday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Maryland vs. NC State

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Pittsburgh vs. UCLA



Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

2 p.m., CBS | Tickets

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina



TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Ohio vs. Wyoming



Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)

4:30 p.m. | Tickets

Capital One Orange Bowl

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson



Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

8 p.m. ET, ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets

Saturday, Dec. 31

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Iowa vs. Kentucky



Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

Noon, ABC and the ESPN App | Tickets

Allstate Sugar Bowl

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State



Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl

Mississippi State vs. Illinois



Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Noon, ESPN2 and the ESPN App | Tickets

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

LSU vs. Purdue



Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

1 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App | Tickets

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane



AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

1 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential

No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State



Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

5 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App | Tickets