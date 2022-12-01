ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Suspected Naugatuck baby killer fought with father, girlfriend

NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspected Naugatuck baby killer faces a judge

NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Naugatuck suspect got angry, got into fights before baby's death

NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Tuesday morning

An arrest warrant detailed what may have led up to a Naugatuck baby's murder last month. Updated: 3 hours ago. Christopher Francisquini went before...
WATERBURY, CT
texasbreaking.com

Father Chokes, Stabs, Dismembers Baby; FBI Offers $10K to Whoever Can Find Him

On November 18, a baby was discovered in Francisquini’s home in Naugatuck, a town located about 17 miles northwest of New Haven, choked, stabbed, and dismembered. As per News 12 Connecticut, the hunt for a convicted felon suspected of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body intensified on Monday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was on parole and allegedly cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor before fleeing, according to Naugatuck police.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Daily Voice

SERIAL PORCH PIRACY: 40 Packages From Different Addresses Found In New Milford Traffic Stop

A traffic stop by a New Milford police officer turned up dozens of packages swiped from various victims' homes, authorities said. Freddy Collado, 38, of Perth Amboy, was taken into custody after a computer check by Officer Daniel O'Neill found an outstanding traffic warrant following the Milford Avenue stop for tinted windows and no front license plate, Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.
NEW MILFORD, NJ
Eyewitness News

Police investigate armed robbery of West Hartford Family Dollar

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 7:23 last night, West Hartford police responded to the Family Dollar on New Britain Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. Police say two suspects, one of whom had a handgun, stole an undisclosed amount of property and money from the employee and business.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Groton police seek to identify armed robbery suspect

GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are looking to identify a man involved in an armed robbery. At around 7:15 tonight, Groton Town Police responded to the Henny Penny on Gold Star Highway for a report of a robbery. Police say one suspect entered the gas station with a knife and...
GROTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Bridgeport: 17-year-old suffers multiple gunshot wounds

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 6:40 p.m. tonight, Bridgeport police responded to the intersection of Stratford Avenue & Wilmot Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation. When gunshots are fired in an area with ShotSpotter activation, police receive a notification and location within one minute. Police say at this time they...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Police look to identify man in Henny Penny robbery

GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are looking to identify a man who robbed a Henny Penny Saturday night. Police say the robbery happened shortly before 7:15 pm at the Henny Penny on Gold Star Highway. The suspect reportedly brandished a knife and demanded money. The man left the store with...
GROTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Holiday lights on Magauran Drive in Stafford Springs

The man accused of killing his daughter in Naugatuck and spending nearly two weeks on...
STAFFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Haddam woman killed in crash on Randolph Rd. in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A deadly crash is under investigation in Middletown. Police said it happened Sunday night at the intersection of Randolph Road and Ridge Road. When officers arrived, they found a Nissan Rogue and a Freightliner truck with heavy damage. Firefighters extricated a woman from the Nissan....
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

18-year old is dead after a fatal crash in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - A vehicle crashed into a wooded area leaving an 18-year old boy dead. Police said a patrol officer in the overheard tires screeching and a loud crash in the area of 653 Main Street in Southington. The officer discovered a single motor vehicle crash off the...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

New Haven man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in front of baby

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old New Haven man faces up to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to killing his girlfriend in front of their baby. Rashod Newton was accused of shooting and killing Alessia Mesquita in March 2021. He was also connected to a January 2020 shooting in West Haven. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

