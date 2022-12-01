Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspected Naugatuck baby killer fought with father, girlfriend
Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 6, including what was revealed in court in the case of a suspected baby killer. New Englanders could be asked to curb energy usage, cyberattacks rose, and more Americans are getting second jobs. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 6.
Eyewitness News
Suspected Naugatuck baby killer faces a judge
Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 6, including what was revealed in court in the case of a suspected baby killer. New Englanders could be asked to curb energy usage, cyberattacks rose, and more Americans are getting second jobs. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 6.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Naugatuck suspect got angry, got into fights before baby's death
Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 6, including what was revealed in court in the case of a suspected baby killer. New Englanders could be asked to curb energy usage, cyberattacks rose, and more Americans are getting second jobs. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 6.
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Tuesday morning
New Englanders could be asked to curb energy usage, cyberattacks rose, and more Americans are getting second jobs. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 6. An arrest warrant detailed what may have led up to a Naugatuck baby's murder last month. Updated: 3 hours ago. Christopher Francisquini went before...
Eyewitness News
Legal team of man paralyzed in police custody, City of New Haven agree to pursue settlement
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The legal team for a man who was paralyzed in police custody and the City of New Haven have agreed to pursue a settlement. Randy Cox’s lawyers announced a $100 million lawsuit against the city back in September. They said Cox was paralyzed from...
texasbreaking.com
Father Chokes, Stabs, Dismembers Baby; FBI Offers $10K to Whoever Can Find Him
On November 18, a baby was discovered in Francisquini’s home in Naugatuck, a town located about 17 miles northwest of New Haven, choked, stabbed, and dismembered. As per News 12 Connecticut, the hunt for a convicted felon suspected of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body intensified on Monday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was on parole and allegedly cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor before fleeing, according to Naugatuck police.
SERIAL PORCH PIRACY: 40 Packages From Different Addresses Found In New Milford Traffic Stop
A traffic stop by a New Milford police officer turned up dozens of packages swiped from various victims' homes, authorities said. Freddy Collado, 38, of Perth Amboy, was taken into custody after a computer check by Officer Daniel O'Neill found an outstanding traffic warrant following the Milford Avenue stop for tinted windows and no front license plate, Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.
Duo Nabbed After Drugs Found In Stolen Vehicle At Hotel In Enfield, Police Say
Two people were charged after police said methamphetamine and cocaine were found in a stolen vehicle that was parked outside of a Connecticut hotel. The incident happened in Enfield during the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 5, the Enfield Police Department said. An officer was on patrol and saw...
58-Year-Old Killed In Chain-Reaction I-84 Crash In West Hartford
A 58-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a seven-vehicle chain-reaction crash on I-84. The crash took place in Hartford County around 5 a.m., on I-84 in West Hartford near Exit 44. According to the Connecticut State Police, Gary Michael Carter, of Enfield, was killed when his 2017 Volvo TT hit...
Caught! Naugatuck Father Wanted For Stabbing Dismembering Toddler Captured, Police. Say
The man whose face was flashed on billboards across several states for allegedly stabbing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter in Connecticut has been captured. Police in New Haven County announced that Christopher Francisquini, age 31, of Naugatuck, was apprehended in Waterbury around 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Francisquini was...
NY police sergeant dead after teen who received permit weeks earlier loses control of BMW
An officer with the Yonkers Police Department in New York was killed this week when a BMW crossed over into the opposite lane and collided with the officer's unmarked car.
Eyewitness News
Police investigate armed robbery of West Hartford Family Dollar
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 7:23 last night, West Hartford police responded to the Family Dollar on New Britain Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. Police say two suspects, one of whom had a handgun, stole an undisclosed amount of property and money from the employee and business.
Eyewitness News
Groton police seek to identify armed robbery suspect
GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are looking to identify a man involved in an armed robbery. At around 7:15 tonight, Groton Town Police responded to the Henny Penny on Gold Star Highway for a report of a robbery. Police say one suspect entered the gas station with a knife and...
Eyewitness News
Bridgeport: 17-year-old suffers multiple gunshot wounds
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 6:40 p.m. tonight, Bridgeport police responded to the intersection of Stratford Avenue & Wilmot Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation. When gunshots are fired in an area with ShotSpotter activation, police receive a notification and location within one minute. Police say at this time they...
Eyewitness News
Police look to identify man in Henny Penny robbery
GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are looking to identify a man who robbed a Henny Penny Saturday night. Police say the robbery happened shortly before 7:15 pm at the Henny Penny on Gold Star Highway. The suspect reportedly brandished a knife and demanded money. The man left the store with...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Holiday lights on Magauran Drive in Stafford Springs
WFSB Law Expert Eric Parker talks about Taylor Swift fans suing Ticketmaster after a chaotic sales process for the star's new tour. Hospitals around the country seeing surge in respiratory illnesses. Updated: 6 hours ago. The man accused of killing his daughter in Naugatuck and spending nearly two weeks on...
Eyewitness News
Police: Haddam woman killed in crash on Randolph Rd. in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A deadly crash is under investigation in Middletown. Police said it happened Sunday night at the intersection of Randolph Road and Ridge Road. When officers arrived, they found a Nissan Rogue and a Freightliner truck with heavy damage. Firefighters extricated a woman from the Nissan....
Police Search For Missing Brentwood Teen Who Hasn't Been Seen In 2 Weeks
Police asked the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl from Long Island who hasn't been seen in weeks. Trajore Bogle was last seen at her Brentwood home on Doolittle Street on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Suffolk County Police Department reported on Thursday, Dec. 1. SCPD said Trajore is...
Eyewitness News
18-year old is dead after a fatal crash in Southington
SOUTHINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - A vehicle crashed into a wooded area leaving an 18-year old boy dead. Police said a patrol officer in the overheard tires screeching and a loud crash in the area of 653 Main Street in Southington. The officer discovered a single motor vehicle crash off the...
New Haven man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in front of baby
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old New Haven man faces up to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to killing his girlfriend in front of their baby. Rashod Newton was accused of shooting and killing Alessia Mesquita in March 2021. He was also connected to a January 2020 shooting in West Haven. […]
Comments / 0