Today, Klarna, the leading global retail bank, payments and shopping service, released its first annual trend report, ‘The Checkout’, that provides a review of consumer trends over the past year. Based on products global shoppers checked out of their shopping carts in 2022, the report identifies ‘nostalgia’ as the dominant theme of the year as items inspired by the 18th century through to the early 00’s have all increased in sales. Trend expert Agus ‘The Algorythm’ Panzoni, who collaborated with Klarna on the report, points to a longing for happier, more carefree times as a driving factor behind the theme.

1 DAY AGO