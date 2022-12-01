Read full article on original website
JRNI and Mad Mobile Partner to Drive Seamless Customer Engagements from Online Appointments to In-Store Experiences
Partnership combines JRNI’s leading Customer Engagement Platform for scheduling appointments, events, and queuing with Mad Mobile’s leading Retail Associate Platform for managing customer shopping experiences online and in-store. JRNI, the leading provider of enterprise customer experience and engagement solutions for managing personalized experiences at scale, today announced a...
Klarna Annual Trend Report Reveals ‘Nostalgia’ as Key Shopping Theme for 2022 as Consumers Turn To Products Reflective of More Carefree Times
Today, Klarna, the leading global retail bank, payments and shopping service, released its first annual trend report, ‘The Checkout’, that provides a review of consumer trends over the past year. Based on products global shoppers checked out of their shopping carts in 2022, the report identifies ‘nostalgia’ as the dominant theme of the year as items inspired by the 18th century through to the early 00’s have all increased in sales. Trend expert Agus ‘The Algorythm’ Panzoni, who collaborated with Klarna on the report, points to a longing for happier, more carefree times as a driving factor behind the theme.
Nearly Eight out of 10 Italians Will Cut Back on Christmas Shopping This Year; Customer Experience Is the Key to Customer Retention
A new report by Signifyd shows a drop in online shopping in Europe with the risk of return fraud and false refund requests on the rise for e-commerce merchants. In the first half of 2022, online sales in Europe decreased by 16.6%. One out of two Italians did not complete...
Buckle Up, Retailers: Strategies For Growth During the Most Frugal Holiday Season Ever
As the ‘golden quarter’ once again rolls around – the third since the pandemic began – retailers have learnt from experience to expect a direct challenge to business. In 2020, lockdown-fuelled online shopping surges led to mass stockouts; 2021 brought global supply chain issues and delays; and this year, among skyrocketing inflation and the cost-of-living crisis, there’s a widely expected lack of demand.
GEP’s Procurement & Supply Chain Software Goes Live In Bpost NV/SA, Transforming Procurement at Belgium’s Leading Postal & E-Commerce Logistics Operator
GEP SOFTWARE enabling sourcing, supplier and contract management for all indirect and direct spend to drive greater value to millions of customers. The bpost group is Belgium’s leading postal operator and a growing parcel & omni-commerce logistics partner in Europe, North America and Asia. GEP, a leading provider of...
SalesTechStar’s Sales Technology Highlights of The Week: Featuring Zylo, UiPath, Netail and More!
Will AI play a more crucial role in driving retail impact? And how will B2B leaders drive a more autonomous CX with success? Catch more from this latest weekly salestech highlight:. ___________. SalesTech Quote-of-the-Week!. In our challenging macroeconomic climate, coupled with an accelerated speed of technological advances, we have to...
CBTS Launches CXsync Cloud Contact Center To Deliver Innovative Solutions to Small and Midsize Businesses
CBTS maximizes contact center capabilities with CXsync, a cloud-based solution designed for innovative and flexible digital engagement between businesses and customers. CBTS is launching CXsync, a self-service, omni-channel cloud contact center platform with the flexibility to scale up or down at a moment’s notice. CXsync provides a digital engagement...
o9 Solutions Delivers End-to-End Supply Chain Transformation at Godfrey Phillips India
The implementation helps GPI to digitize its supply chain and business planning processes for greater visibility across its operations. o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, announced the go-live of an organization-wide digital supply chain program for Godfrey Phillips India (GPI), to transform its planning capabilities.
Suspected Digital Holiday Shopping Fraud in Canada Increases 58% Compared to Rest of 2022
TransUnion analyzes early holiday e-commerce fraud attempt rates. A new TransUnion study on 2022 holiday e-commerce fraud, released , reveals that 6% of e-commerce transactions originating from Canada between Thursday, Nov. 24 and Monday, Nov. 28 were suspected to be fraudulent. Based on intelligence from billions of transactions contained in TransUnion’s TruValidate™ fraud analytics solution suite, TransUnion also found there was a 58% increase in the average number of suspected e-commerce fraud attempts from Canada on any given day during the holiday period compared to the rest of 2022 (Jan. 1, 2022 to Nov. 23, 2022).
52% of Americans Plan to Return Holiday Gifts Purchased Online—Making Flexible Return Policies a Must for Merchants, New Study Shows
Survey findings from Phelps United suggest hassle-free returns are now an expected part of the holiday shopping experience—and that stricter policies could leave a bad aftertaste with consumers. With inflation hitting a 40-year high this year and retailers concerned about rising costs squeezing margins, roughly 60% have said they...
Kocho Establishes Operations in South Africa as Part of International Expansion
The new office in Cape Town will boost Kocho’s DevOps and 24/7 client support. Kocho, the UK-headquartered provider of cyber security, identity, cloud transformation and managed services, announced it has established operations in Cape Town, South Africa. The new office will create frontline and DevOps roles to support Kocho’s expanding portfolio of international customers.
Reply Ranked “Best in Class” in the PAC Innovation RADAR on Salesforce-related Services in Europe
Reply is among the leading Salesforce service providers in the PAC Innovation RADAR “Leading Salesforce Service Providers in Europe 2022”, an industry study by the independent research and consulting company Teknowlogy Group. In the PAC Radar, Reply receives the “Best in Class” badge in five industries: Energy & Utilities, Financial Services, Communications & Media, Retail and Manufacturing.
Evolutio is First European Provider to Deploy Ribbon’s Virtual C20 for Telecom Services
Next generation architecture positions company for ongoing network transformation. Ribbon Communications Inc., a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world’s largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, announced that Evolutio, an expert company in the integration of cloud services and solutions, is upgrading its network with Ribbon’s Virtual C20, making it the first European provider to leverage this solution, and gaining a more robust call platform.
Lookout Appoints Dan Donovan as Chief Revenue Officer
Veteran IT and security leader brings proven track record in sales strategy and execution to address increasing market demand for the Lookout endpoint to cloud security solution. Lookout, Inc., the endpoint to cloud security company, announced the appointment of sales veteran Dan Donovan as its chief revenue officer (CRO). In...
transcosmos Announces the Latest Survey Findings Self-Service Options Are Vital for Your Customer Journey.
Consumer to Business Communication Trend Survey 2022-2023 covers new CX norm. transcosmos began its proprietary annual Consumer to Business Communications Trend Survey in 2016. Since then, the report has been well-received by many clients, and is now popularly known as Com Survey. Covering 3,000 online questionnaire respondents, the Com Survey 2022-2023 analyzes how digital transformation (DX) is driving digital customer communication channels today, and also shows trends in different generations. In addition, the report visualizes the customer’s journey, resolving their problems, and reveals the importance of seamless communication.
Deloitte Announces the Formation of Olympus With AWS, the First Global Industry Cloud Accelerator Fund
Multi-year investment fund will expand the organizations’ relationship to focus on rapidly developing industry cloud solutions for pressing global problems. Deloitte announced the formation of Olympus with Amazon Web Services (AWS), a global investment fund focused on building industry cloud solutions. This initiative combines the virtually unmatched engineering and industry domain knowledge of Deloitte with the security and scale of AWS to co-innovate and engineer solutions that tackle the toughest challenges in key industries, employing the principles of modern software engineering.
Mintec Acquires CommoPrices To Extend Its Coverage of Commodity Price Data and Intelligence
Mintec acquires CommoPrices to extend its coverage of commodity price data and intelligence. • Expanding customers ‘one-stop shop’ access to commodity price data, analysis, and forecasting. • Businesses can achieve a stronger competitive advantage through the superior management of commodity risk. • The acquisition accelerates Mintec’s growth in...
Aspire Systems positioned as the leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Application Transformation Services by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Application Transformation Services vendors. Aspire Systems, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, receives strong ratings across the parameters of Service excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named...
Safe-T Group Ranked #14 by Statista and Globes Among Israel’s 100 Fastest Growing Companies
Safe-T Group Ltd, a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, announced that Safe-T was ranked as one of the 100 fastest growing companies in Israel by Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, and Globes, a leading financial publication in Israel. “We are...
Brett Sheppard Joins Consensus, the Leader in Demo Automation for Presales, as VP of Marketing
Consensus Sales, Inc., the leader in demo automation for Presales teams, has appointed Brett Sheppard as Vice President of Marketing. Brett reports to Rex Galbraith, CRO, and will lead all marketing efforts for global expansion and product category creation. Brett Sheppard has a wealth of experience crafting and implementing a...
