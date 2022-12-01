How much has Luka Doncic improved on defense? What stats, eye test tell us about Mavericks star's performance

Watching Stephen Curry bury 3-pointers from absurd range is nothing new for NBA fans as his status as the greatest shooter all time has long been cemented. With seemingly every major shooting record to his name, Curry's ability to shoot from anywhere on the court has terrorized NBA defenses for the better part of a decade, not to mention the crowd he draws just to watch him hit warm-up shots pregame.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO