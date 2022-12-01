ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How much has Luka Doncic improved on defense? What stats, eye test tell us about Mavericks star's performance

By Stephen Noh
ng-sportingnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Stephen Curry full court shots: Viral video of Warriors star causes internet to debate if it's real or fake

Watching Stephen Curry bury 3-pointers from absurd range is nothing new for NBA fans as his status as the greatest shooter all time has long been cemented. With seemingly every major shooting record to his name, Curry's ability to shoot from anywhere on the court has terrorized NBA defenses for the better part of a decade, not to mention the crowd he draws just to watch him hit warm-up shots pregame.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

Will LeBron James return to Cleveland again? How Lakers star would fit on Cavaliers

At last year's All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, LeBron James set the NBA world ablaze when he hinted that he could one day return to the Cavaliers for a third stint. “The door’s not closed on that,” James said to The Athletic last February. “I’m not saying I’m coming back and playing, I don’t know. I don’t know what my future holds. I don’t even know when I’m free.”
CLEVELAND, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

How James Harden's return from foot injury impacts Joel Embiid, 76ers

Injuries put the 76ers' guard depth to the test early in the season but help is on the way. All-Star guard James Harden, who has been sidelined since Nov. 3 with a right foot tendon strain, is reportedly "likely" to return for Philadelphia's game against the Rockets on Monday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy