Orange County, FL

‘Help catch a killer’: Murder suspect captured on surveillance in Orange County, deputies say

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators are asking the public to help them identify a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Orlando.

Images captured on surveillance video could be instrumental in figuring out who he is, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

The video, released by OCSO on Wednesday, shows a man riding a bicycle.

Video: Murder suspect captured on surveillance in Orange County, deputies say

Investigators said they believe he’s responsible for the Nov. 22 murder of Michelle Ann-Siegel-Colon.

Siegel-Colon, 39, and a man in his 30s, were shot along Sand Lake Road near Winegard Road shortly after 11 a.m., sheriff’s officials said.

Siegel-Colon did not survive.

OCSO is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect in the surveillance video to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

