‘Help catch a killer’: Murder suspect captured on surveillance in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators are asking the public to help them identify a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Orlando.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Images captured on surveillance video could be instrumental in figuring out who he is, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

The video, released by OCSO on Wednesday, shows a man riding a bicycle.

Watch the video here:

Video: Murder suspect captured on surveillance in Orange County, deputies say Sheriff’s investigators are asking the public to help them identify a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Orlando. (Gene Saladna, WFTV.com/WFTV)

Investigators said they believe he’s responsible for the Nov. 22 murder of Michelle Ann-Siegel-Colon.

Siegel-Colon, 39, and a man in his 30s, were shot along Sand Lake Road near Winegard Road shortly after 11 a.m., sheriff’s officials said.

Siegel-Colon did not survive.

OCSO is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect in the surveillance video to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

©2022 Cox Media Group