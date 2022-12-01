Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Iran Arrests 12 People Linked to Overseas Agents - State Media
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Tuesday arrested 12 people accused of being linked to overseas agents and planning "subversive action", the elite force said in a statement, according to state media. "The members of this network, under the guidance of anti-revolutionary agents living in Germany and the Netherlands,...
US News and World Report
Israeli Intelligence Chiefs See Tehran Surviving Protests, for Now
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Iran's clerical rulers are likely to survive protests sweeping the country and could stay in power for years, the chief analyst for Israeli military intelligence said on Monday, prompting his commander to predict the enemy regime would eventually fall. Locked in a Cold War-style conflict with Iran, Israel...
US News and World Report
Iranian City Shops Shut After Strike Call, Judiciary Blames 'Rioters'
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian shops shut their doors in several cities on Monday, following calls for a three-day nationwide strike from protesters seeking the fall of clerical rulers, while the head of the judiciary blamed what he called "rioters" for threatening shopkeepers. Iran has been rocked by nationwide unrest following the...
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For a second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations. On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
US News and World Report
2022: What Happened – and What Did Not
(Reuters) - Sometimes, it's what doesn't happen that matters most. By the evening of Feb. 25 this year, a day after Russian tanks had crossed into Ukraine in the largest military attack in Europe since World War Two, Moscow's troops had reached the outskirts of Kyiv. With distant artillery fire...
US News and World Report
Canada to Provide C$15 Million for Ukraine Demining
(Reuters) - Canada said on Monday it will contribute C$15 million ($11.04 million) for equipment needed by Ukraine for humanitarian clearing of landmines. The assistance will help fund detection and clearance of landmines, unexploded explosive ordnance and other explosive remnants of war. "The Ukrainian authorities now estimate that landmines are...
US News and World Report
Albanian Opposition Leader Punched in Face as He Marches to Protest
TIRANA (Reuters) - Albanian opposition leader Sali Berisha was punched in the face by a male bystander as he led a crowd of his party's supporters to central Tirana for anti-government protests taking place meters away from the venue of an EU summit. Thousands of opposition supporters gathered in the...
US News and World Report
Somali Forces, Clan Militias Capture Major Town From Al Shabaab
MOGADISHU (Reuters) -Somali forces and allied militias have pushed al Shabaab fighters out of a strategic town in central Somalia that the Islamist group has controlled for six years, officials and the African Union (AU) said on Tuesday. The government, backed by AU troops and clan militias, said it has...
US News and World Report
MIG-21 Fighter Jet Crashes in Croatia, Pilots Eject and Survive
SARAJEVO (Reuters) -A two-seater MIG-21 plane crashed during a military drill on Tuesday in an uninhabited forest area of Slatina in northeastern Croatia but both pilots were rescued, the Croatian Defence Ministry said. The pilots successfully ejected from the plane and landed safely, the ministry said, adding that they were...
US News and World Report
Ex-U.S. Lawmaker Arrested for Conspiring to Act as Agent of Venezuela
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. lawmaker David Rivera was arrested on Monday on charges of conspiring to launder money and to illegally act as an agent of the Venezuelan government, according to a U.S. official and an indictment. Rivera and associate Esther Nuhfer sought to improve bilateral ties and prevent...
World’s poorest countries’ debt interest payments rise 35%, report says
Report’s author, the World Bank, states concern over poor countries’ increasing spending on debt
US News and World Report
Biden Administration Mulls Ending U.S. Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration is mulling a proposal from Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to repeal the U.S. military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House said on Saturday. McCarthy, who is vying to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, earlier told Fox News he had won...
US News and World Report
Seven Killed in North Afghanistan as Blast Hits Vehicle With Oil Workers
KABUL (Reuters) -At least seven people were killed in Afghanistan on Tuesday when a blast hit a vehicle carrying oil workers in the northern province of Balkh, while another blast in the eastern city of Jalalabad injured six people. "Today at around 7 a.m. a blast took place in ...Balkh...
US News and World Report
Russia: We Can Agree With U.S. on Need for Peace in Ukraine but No Talks for Now
(Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday that it can agree with the United States about the need for lasting peace in Ukraine, but played down the prospect of negotiations until it achieves the goals of its "special military operation". Both U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have...
US News and World Report
Eye of the Storm: Taiwan at the Centre of Sino-U.S. Tensions
TAIPEI (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan and met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in August in defiance of Chinese warnings for the trip not to take place. Angered at what it perceived as U.S. support for Taiwan's de facto independence - a red line for Beijing -...
US News and World Report
Russian State-Owned Bank VTB Hit by Largest DDoS Attack in Its History
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's No. 2 bank VTB was hit by the largest cyber attack in its history, it said on Tuesday, warning of temporary difficulties in accessing its mobile app and website, but assuring customers that their data remained safe. State-owned VTB said it was repelling the distributed denial...
Comments / 0