Find your perfect Christmas tree at a Wayne County farm. Dunlap Family Tree Farm Opening the day after Thanksgiving, this farm allows you to explore 14 acres of trees and chop your own or select from a variety of fresh-cut Christmas trees. Choose from white pine, Scotch pine, white spruce and more, with options both small and large. While there, enjoy hot chocolate and candy canes and snap pictures on Santa’s sleigh. Nov.27-Dec. 23, 5881 Hoy Road, Wooster, 330-464-4854.

WAYNE COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO