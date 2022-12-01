Thomas Wright, 70, of Butler passed away on Friday, December 2nd, 2022. He was born in Butler on July 6th, 1952 to Alverda (Allison) Swartz & the late Dean Wright. Thomas joined the US Army after high school and served his country until he was honorably discharged. He was loved by many and will be forever missed. Thomas is survived by his mother & step father, Alverda & Richard Swartz. Also surviving are his children; Thomas (Mindi) Wright, Stacy (Kim) Koedel, Hollie (Jeremy) Oesterling & Brooke (Thomas) Arble; along with many grandchildren & great grandchildren. All services will be held privately by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.

BUTLER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO