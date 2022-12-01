Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
New Leadership Butler County Class Tackling Three Projects
The new class of Leadership Butler County is undertaking multiple projects for the first time in history. The professional leadership development program will have 29 individuals participating this year. Each class picks a community project to complete, but this year the group is deciding to tackle three different projects. The...
butlerradio.com
Butler Native Returns For Author Talk
The public is invited to attend a free event later this week to hear from a local author. The Butler Area Public Library is hosting Butler native Janet Gall Piper, to read from her new historical fiction novel “From the Drop of Heaven” and sign copies at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
butlerradio.com
South Butler Community Library to Host Local Author
The public is invited to attend a free event to hear from a local author. The South Butler Community Library is hosting Robert Cameron Malcolm IV, who will read from the second book of his “Divine Christmas Ghost Story” series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Malcolm served as a...
butlerradio.com
Cohen Joins Shapiro Transition Committee
A well-known member of the Butler community is taking on a leadership role in the committee that will advise Pennsylvania’s next governor. Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau President Jack Cohen has been named to Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro’s Transition Advisory Committee for Economic Development. This advisory committee will...
butlerradio.com
Harmony Beginning ‘Shopping Stolls’
The Harmony Business Association is welcoming the public to see what they have to offer while helping those less fortunate this holiday season. The Shoppes of Harmony will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. tomorrow for a Shopping Stroll. Christmas gift wrapping will take place at Stewart Hall next to the museum for a donation to the Southwest Butler Food Bank.
butlerradio.com
Thomas Wright
Thomas Wright, 70, of Butler passed away on Friday, December 2nd, 2022. He was born in Butler on July 6th, 1952 to Alverda (Allison) Swartz & the late Dean Wright. Thomas joined the US Army after high school and served his country until he was honorably discharged. He was loved by many and will be forever missed. Thomas is survived by his mother & step father, Alverda & Richard Swartz. Also surviving are his children; Thomas (Mindi) Wright, Stacy (Kim) Koedel, Hollie (Jeremy) Oesterling & Brooke (Thomas) Arble; along with many grandchildren & great grandchildren. All services will be held privately by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. Seeking Residents Who Need Shoveling Help
Cranberry Township says residents who need help shoveling snow this winter can apply for assistance on their website. The ‘Snow Angels’ program pairs residents and volunteers with each other to help clear snow over the next few months. Cranberry Township sought out volunteers earlier this year, and now they say those who need assistance can fill out a request form.
butlerradio.com
Butler School Board Approves Naloxone Policy
The Butler Area School District has made a policy change that will soon make the overdose reversal drug Naloxone available in school facilities. At their meeting Monday night, the Butler School Board approved the second reading of the policy by a vote of 8 to 1. Superintendent Dr. Brian White...
butlerradio.com
Glade Run On The Diamond To Serve As Warming Center
A new location will be the warming center in Butler for those experiencing homelessness. Glade Run Lutheran Services will be operating the center starting today through the end of March at their new location on the Diamond in the City of Butler. The warming center will give residents who are...
butlerradio.com
Power Outage Planned for Sunday
About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
butlerradio.com
New Owner of Penn Theater Reaches Agreement with Local Foundation
The new owner of the Penn Theater has reached an agreement with the organization that loaned money to purchase the property. The Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation recently announced that developer and Butler native Bryan Frenchak agreed to a preservation easement on the 1937 facility. A preservation easement is a...
butlerradio.com
PennDOT Announcing Plans For Shearer Bridge
Plans for a bridge renovation project in Butler Township are now available for public viewing. PennDOT officials say work is set to begin on the Shearer Bridge in the spring of 2025. This is the bridge on Route 422 that goes over the Connoquenessing Creek and the rail yard just outside of the Butler City limits.
butlerradio.com
Local Covid Hospitalizations Remaining Fairly Stable
Local COVID hospitalizations are holding fairly steady. According to an update from Butler Memorial Hospital, they were treating eight patients for the coronavirus, with one in the ICU as of Monday morning. That’s up three patients total compared to last week. The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases has...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. Reminding Residents About Yard Waste Deadline
Cranberry Township is reminding residents that the final days of leaf collection is fast approaching. The township will end their yard waste collection next week. They remind home owners that leaves must be placed in either a green top cart or in a biodegradable paper bags. They ask that you remove dirt, stones, litter, and other debris from the leaves.
butlerradio.com
Local High School Basketball Scores
Seneca Valley defeated Perry Traditional Academy 71-35.
butlerradio.com
Dept. Of Health: Flu Cases Surging
The state Department of Health says the number of flu cases is surging. The latest data showed that for the last week of November, there were over 17,000 confirmed cases of the flu. That’s the most in a week since 2014. In Butler County, the number of confirmed cases...
butlerradio.com
County Treasurer Reminds Residents To Pay Real Estate Taxes
The Butler County Treasurer is reminding residents of a number of municipalities that the deadline to pay real estate taxes is approaching. Diane Marburger says that residents in Butler City, Callery, Connoquenessing Borough, Karns City Borough, Saxonburg, Valencia, and West Sunbury have until December 31st to pay their county and municipal real estate taxes.
butlerradio.com
Remains Found Believed To Belong To Missing Woman
Law enforcement in neighboring Armstrong County believes remains of a missing Butler woman have been found. According to our news partners at WPXI-TV, a hunter observed a motorcycle over a hillside in Worthington Township. The license plate was registered to Darlene Harbison. Human remains have been located near the motorcycle...
butlerradio.com
Police Investigating Major Theft In Winfield Twp.
Police are investigating a theft that left a Sarver man out thousands of dollars in property. State police say the theft happened back in October at a home on North Pike Road in Winfield Township. The investigation found that the thieves took around 34 items that consisted of various tools,...
butlerradio.com
Driver Charged In Fatal Cranberry Township Crash
An investigation is ongoing into a fatal accident Sunday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The three vehicle crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Route 19 and Ehrman Road. Cranberry Township Police say 34-year-old Darren Michael Martin of Aliquippa was driving a U-Haul truck north on Route 19...
