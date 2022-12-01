Read full article on original website
Driver Charged In Fatal Cranberry Township Crash
An investigation is ongoing into a fatal accident Sunday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The three vehicle crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Route 19 and Ehrman Road. Cranberry Township Police say 34-year-old Darren Michael Martin of Aliquippa was driving a U-Haul truck north on Route 19...
No Injuries in Center Township Crash
No serious injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred earlier this weekend in Center Township. According to State Police, 58-year-old Raymond Ruth of Butler was traveling on Glenwood Way just after 1pm on Saturday (December 3rd) when he swerved to miss a deer that was crossing the roadway.
Police Investigating Major Theft In Winfield Twp.
Police are investigating a theft that left a Sarver man out thousands of dollars in property. State police say the theft happened back in October at a home on North Pike Road in Winfield Township. The investigation found that the thieves took around 34 items that consisted of various tools,...
Two Hurt in Lawrence County Crash
Minor injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred late last week in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, 18-year-old Emilie Homjak of New Castle was traveling on Interstate 376 in Union Township just before noon on Friday (November 2nd) when she lost control of her vehicle.
PA Woman Missing Since BF Suicide Found Dead In Apparent Homicide: Police
A man who apparently committed suicide might have killed his girlfriend first, authorities believe. A hunter found the remains of 59-year-old Darlene Harbison over a hillside on Nichola Road in Worthington Township on Monday, Dec. 5, Allegheny County police announced around 3 p.m. The Frazer Township woman had been missing...
PennDOT Announcing Plans For Shearer Bridge
Plans for a bridge renovation project in Butler Township are now available for public viewing. PennDOT officials say work is set to begin on the Shearer Bridge in the spring of 2025. This is the bridge that goes over the Connoquenessing Creek and the rail yard just outside of the Butler City limits.
Power Outage Planned for Sunday
About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman for First Energy says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is...
Butler Native Returns For Author Talk
The public is invited to attend a free event later this week to hear from a local author. The Butler Area Public Library is hosting Butler native Janet Gall Piper, to read from her new historical fiction novel “From the Drop of Heaven” and sign copies at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Dept. Of Health: Flu Cases Surging
The state Department of Health says the number of flu cases is surging. The latest data showed that for the last week of November, there were over 17,000 confirmed cases of the flu. That’s the most in a week since 2014. In Butler County, the number of confirmed cases...
South Butler Community Library to Host Local Author
The public is invited to attend a free event to hear from a local author. The South Butler Community Library is hosting Robert Cameron Malcolm IV, who will read from the second book of his “Divine Christmas Ghost Story” series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Malcolm served as a...
Glade Run On The Diamond To Serve As Warming Center
A new location will be the warming center in Butler for those experiencing homelessness. Glade Run Lutheran Services will be operating the center starting today through the end of March at their new location on the Diamond in the City of Butler. The warming center will give residents who are...
New Owner of Penn Theater Reaches Agreement with Local Foundation
The new owner of the Penn Theater has reached an agreement with the organization that loaned money to purchase the property. The Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation recently announced that developer and Butler native Bryan Frenchak agreed to a preservation easement on the 1937 facility. A preservation easement is a...
Mars Students to Lead Collection Efforts
Two groups of Mars students are giving back to the community through a couple of collections. The Mars Area Middle School’s Student Government is holding a Toys for Tots Drive through Friday, December 9th. New, unopened, and unwrapped toys for kids 12 and younger, especially ages 5 to 9, will be collected at the school’s main office during normal school hours. Monetary donations can be made through the Toys for Tots website.
Harmony Beginning ‘Shopping Stolls’
The Harmony Business Association is welcoming the public to see what they have to offer while helping those less fortunate this holiday season. The Shoppes of Harmony will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. tomorrow for a Shopping Stroll. Christmas gift wrapping will take place at Stewart Hall next to the museum for a donation to the Southwest Butler Food Bank.
