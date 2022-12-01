Read full article on original website
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Reportedly Releasing in March; Gameplay Being Unveiled at the Game Awards 2022
The release of the sequel to Respawn's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order might be closer than you think. Dubbed "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor", the Respawn title was first unveiled earlier this year, with a 2023 release year. While the developers never officially gave a release date, a new Steam page for the title showcases March 15 as its launch day, when viewed on Monday.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Gaming Reveals 8 Free Games for December 2022
Amazon's Prime Gaming confirmed this week the free games that'll be given away in December 2022 following a leak which spoiled some of the titles planned for next month. In December, Prime Gaming is giving away eight different games: Quake, Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow, The Amazing American Circus, Banners of Ruin, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Spinch, Desert Child, and Doors: Paradox. Prime Gaming subscribers (so those who are subscribed to Amazon Prime) will be able to claim these games for free starting on December 1st, and alongside the full games, Amazon also confirmed another round of in-game bonuses for things like Apex Legends, League of Legends, and more.
IGN
Microsoft Raising Prices on New, First-Party Games Built for Xbox Series X|S to $70 in 2023
Xbox is preparing to join other major games publishers in raising the prices of its major new first-party titles from $60 to $70. Beginning in 2023, games built for Xbox Series X|S including Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Starfield will cost $69.99 USD at launch. While Xbox has noted that regional pricing may differ, it has not yet given specifics for other countries.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Will Get A Game of the Year Edition Soon: Report
Cyberpunk 2077 is set to receive a Game of the Year edition. CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kicinski stated in an investor meeting that the studio will release a Game of the Year edition after launching th Phantom Liberty DLC. This is according to a report by Insider Gaming, which...
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
IGN
The Witcher: Monster Slayer Is Shutting Down in 2023, With Lay-Offs Expected
CD Projekt Red's Spokko studio has announced that its Pokémon GO-style Witcher: Monster Slayer is being shut down next year and some staff will be laid off as a result. Announced in a blog post, The Witcher: Monster Slayer will shut down less than two years after it was released on July 21, 2021 as the game will no longer be operable as of June 30, 2023.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok Gets Extensive Photo Mode
Photo Mode has arrived in Santa Monica Studio’s God of War: Ragnarok, bringing a vast suite of tools and options with which to document Kratos's adventure through the Nine Realms. Revealed in a PlayStation Blog post, players who download Ragnarok's latest update will be able to access the Photo...
IGN
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion - First 15 Minutes of Gameplay
Check out the opening moments of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, captured in 4K on PlayStation 5. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a remastered release of the classic action-RPG, original released on PSP back in 2007. The game stars Zack Fair and is set seven years prior to the events of the Final Fantasy VII.
IGN
New Realm Seeds
New Realm Seeds is an activity you can do after completing God of War Ragnarok's main storyline. On this page, we go over how to unlock these new realm seeds and the areas they unlock. How to Start New Realm Seeds. After completing the main storyline, go to Sindri's house...
IGN
Seriously, Nintendo, It’s Time to Release a Switch Pro
The Nintendo Switch has a performance problem. This isn’t news for Switch fans (or haters). The limitations of its humble Nvidia Tegra X1 chip were visible in early exclusives like Xenoblade Chronicles 2, which ran at 720p docked yet sometimes dipped below 30 frames per second. Still, the issues were rarely distracting.
Gamespot
Every Rumor And Leak For The Game Awards 2022 | GameSpot
We’re days away from the Game Awards, with leaks and rumors coming in thick and fast. Here’s a roundup of the biggest things we expect to see at the event. There’s a really strong chance we’ll be getting a look at the upcoming sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order; Jedi: Fallen Survivor. According to Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site, Giant Bomb, marketing for the game will be kicking off in December and expects the launch of the title to be March 2023. Then, Insider Gaming provided specific details around the game’s presence at the Game Awards, including a new trailer, release date, and pre-order details.
IGN
TheHunter: Call of the Wild - Official New England Mountains and Granite Update Launch Trailer
TheHunter: Call of the Wild introduces the New England Mountains and the Granite update bringing next-gen updates to the game. The New England Mountains reserve features varied landscapes shaped by the passing of time, from open alpine regions to coniferous and mixed woodlands interspersed with lakes and rivers. The New England Mountains also come with new weapons and unique cosmetics for you to find and earn. The Granite update adds 60 FPS to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X along with more wildlife to find. TheHunter: Call of the Wild's New England Mountains and Granite Update is available now.
IGN
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Developers, 2K Games and Firaxis Completed the Last Wish of a Dying Fan; All We Know
Marvel's Midnight Suns recently released to impressive reviews from critics and fans. It was one of the most anticipated titles in 2022 due to its connection to the Marvel comic universe. Marvel's Midnight Suns has been developed by Firaxis and published by 2K Games. In a heartwarming turn of events...
IGN
Operation Solar Raid Release Date and Details
Rainbow Six Siege kicks off its fourth season of Year 7 with Operation Solar Raid. The Operation Solar Raid update introduces tons of new content, gameplay improvements, Operator balancing, and fixes. Introducing a new Operator, a new map, and the debut of Crossplay and Cross-Progression, there is quite a lot to look forward to in the Operation Solar Raid update.
game-news24.com
Need for Speed Unbound canceled on PS4 and Xbox One so that customers get the best experience possible
It’s been two years since the present generation of consoles started, but even now, PS4 and Xbox One are still receiving significant support from both their own and third-party developers, with most major (and not only) games that have been released for different generations. Some developers, of course, decide to launch exclusively on new generation hardware. A few of them was released just a few days ago, Need for Speed Unbound.
Sky: Children of the Light is soaring onto PlayStation consoles tomorrow
Journey's creator brings its free-to-play adventure to Sony's systems
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Officially Copies One of Xbox Game Pass' Best Features
PlayStation appears to be copying Xbox – and more specifically, Xbox Game Pass – by adding a new component to PlayStation Plus to better highlight what games people should pay attention to. PlayStation Plus subscribers noticed this week that PlayStation's subscription service seems to now mark a given game as a "Day 1 Release" if it's coming to PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, or PlayStation Plus Premium on the same day that it's widely available. Aside from the usefulness of this feature, the fact that it exists also bodes well for PlayStation's future PS Plus plans.
IGN
IGN AMA - GAMING
You asked and we listened, here are Brian Altano and Max Scoville answering your questions about gaming in this IGN AMA, and its all presented by Yahoo Mail. We answered a bunch of questions that cover the future of gaming, our favorite video game series, what upcoming gaming we are excited about, our main in Super Smash Brothers on Nintendo Switch and favorite video game of the year (Game of the year, GOTY) and so much more.
The Best Upcoming 2023 Nintendo Switch Game Releases Ranked
After what might be considered a somewhat less flashy year for the Nintendo Switch in 2022, which has been punctuated by "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" at the start of the year and will finish with "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," the next 12 months look set to be very exciting. 2023 will mark the release of some of the most eagerly awaited games for some time.
