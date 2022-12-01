ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Top 10 Most Affordable Towns in Idaho for Raising a Family

Why is everything so much more expensive?! Well, we know why but we don’t have to get into that. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for families to afford comfortably living in Idaho. Everything is more expensive, cost of living has escalated, and most of us aren’t making any more money than we were before.
Boise’s Polar Bear Challenge to Celebrate Larry Gebert Legacy

It's back this winter and will be celebrating 20 years of charity in the Treasure Valley: Boise's 'Polar Bear Challenge'!. Every year, the bravest, the boldest, and the coldest show up to Lucky Peak for what is by far, the coldest few minutes of their entire year. On a countdown from 10 seconds, hundreds of Polar Bear Challengers run into the marina at Lucky Peak, take a cold dip, and run right back out to their towels, heated blankets, or frankly: their cars!
The Most Awkward Presents Received by People in Boise

Christmas is the most magical time of the year and is the season of joy, holiday parties, and yes, presents. I've always been fascinated by how many areas of life we focus on when it comes to gifts. You think about getting presents for family, friends, people you work with, and maybe those individuals who have been kind to you throughout the year.
The Best Thing About Snow in Boise Is...

Fill in the blank! The best thing about snow in Boise is _______. Here are the top responses from the people of Boise!. Since we're on the subject... let's look back at Snowmageddon 2017!. It was the winter that we'll never forget in the Treasure Valley -- scroll down to...
Locals Experience TOPGOLF Boise for the First Time [PHOTOS]

Photos of TOPGOLF Boise provided by the Kuna Smiles team. Have you checked out the new TOPGOLF in Boise yet? Well, technically in Meridian, as they just opened their first ever Idaho location on November 28th at 1050 S Silverstone Way in Meridian, Idaho. So... it’s only been one week!...
Victim of a Boise Porch Pirate? File a Claim and You Might Get Your Stuff Back

A few weeks ago, I saw a post in a Boise Facebook group that just broke my heart. A dad living in a neighborhood off of Fairview shared the sad news that a porch pirate stole all of the gifts that had been delivered for his three and four-year-old kids. The thief also stole their wagon so they wouldn't have to carry all of the gifts during their getaway.
Is Taylor Swift Is Taking Over The Great State Of Idaho?

Taylor Swift is arguably the most recognizable celebrity on the planet. The world was captivated by her when she broke through as a young country artist and now she runs the world as a global icon. No, seriously - Taylor Swift rules the planet and I wouldn't even consider myself a "Swifty." I actually wish I could say that she doesn't rule the planet but proof of her reach is taking place right here in our backyard, in the Treasure Valley.
$1.9M Boise Bench Home For Sale Is the Epitome of the ’90s

Yo wazzzup, home skillet?! FYI, this article is stacked with hyperlinks to all things '90s! Click on any one of 'em for a blast from your '90s past!. The final decade of the last Millennium has people reminiscing and partying like it's 1999. From music and movies, to fashion and pop culture, 2022 is rife with hella cool '90s nostalgia with no signs of stopping.
Nampa School Kids Hilariously Name City’s Snow Plows This Winter

It's that time of the year again--snow, slush, ice, and COLD! We suppose you could just call it winter, but here in the Treasure Valley it seems like we get very distinct phases of all of this. All it takes is a little bit of snow to make the roads an icy disaster overnight. A lot of snow and we're stuck with dirty, grey slush for weeks, inversions are activated and local school kids anxiously await snow closures.
Boise’s Bogus Basin Returns Celebrating 80 Years [photos]

Idaho is a state blessed with world-class ski resorts. Compared to other states, you don't have to travel far to get that out-of-this-world ski experience. Every Idahoan may have their favorite: Tamarack, Sun Valley, Brundage, or any others. In the Treasure Valley, great skiing at an affordable price is just up the mountain at Bogus Basin.
The Truth About What Happens To Boise’s Grove Plaza Tree After Christmas

How much do you know about the Grove Plaza Christmas Tree? I read an article about the life of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York. I was inspired to learn as much as possible about Boise's official Christmas Tree that sits downtown. The Rockefeller Center tree's wood is used to build houses for Habitat for Humanity. Each board has a picture of the tree and the year it was displayed. Unfortunately, the Grove Plaza tree's afterlife isn't quite as impressive. However, it does provide help for those in need.
Boise Mayor Irresponsibly Spends Big Money Investigating Police

It looks the Iran Contra lawyer hired by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is not cheap. Multiple published reports detail the cost of how much the investigation of Michael Bromwich. The retired Boise Police captain is accused of speaking at a White Supremacy conference. Instead of hiring a local firm or using the resources of the Boise Police Department, the Ada County Prosecutors Office, or the Idaho Attorney General's Office, Mayor McLean has hired an East Coast lawyer known for representing Christine Blasey Ford and prosecuting Lt. Col. Oliver North in the 1980s as part of the Iran Contra Scandal.
Remarkable Map Shows You All of Boise’s Best Christmas Lights

There aren’t many cities in the United States that have a website dedicated to Christmas lights as detailed as the one that was born right here in Eagle!. If you stumbled across this article, we’re going to assume that you’re someone who just adores everything about Christmas. The night light parades, ice skating at Indian Creek’s ice ribbon, waltzing through the Festival of Trees…and going to see Christmas lights! The Boise Christmas Lights map and website make that last one a breeze!
10 Totally Legal Things Idaho Residents Want To Outlaw

If there is one thing that comes to mind when it comes to what I’ve learned from the people of Idaho, it’s “the fewer rules, the better.” I have to honestly say, I dig it. I love the idea of being independent and leaving decisions solely for us to make. Not getting political here either, I simply like the idea of not having to conform to new rules. I’ve always been that way.
