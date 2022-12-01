ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOMI Owensboro

These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Indiana

I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to be caught up in these weather conditions!. When it comes to the weather in Indiana, we all know that Mother Nature never can seem to make up her mind. One day it's cold, the next it's warm, then out of nowhere, it's snowing. It's like we can get all four seasons in one week here in Indiana. You really never know what you're going to get. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run

People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State

One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Will the Evansville – Owensboro Area See Gas Prices Go Lower for the Holidays?

With gas prices on the decline, many Tristate residents are wondering just how low those prices will go, and will it be enough to make a difference under the tree?. When Russia invaded Ukraine back in February, drivers in the United States saw the prices at the pump soar as the cost of oil increased. The national average for a gallon of gasoline rose to an all-time record high in June 2022, when it topped out at $5.016.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Why is This Abandoned Indiana Bridge Covered with Shoes?

This eerie abandoned bridge in Indiana is trapped with tennis shoes, which makes it even eerier. Throughout the state of Indiana, we have hundreds of bridges. Some are more elaborate than others. There is quite a bit of them that are still standing, even though they are not operational anymore. One of those bridges is one that caught my eye earlier this morning on Facebook. There was a post from a group that I belong to that showed images of an old abandoned bridge in Greene County, Indiana which made me stop and really look at the images. Why? Not because the bridge is old, but because of what is found on the bridge itself. Of course, the bridge did not always look this way. This is what the bridge looked like five years ago:
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Illinois Department Store Is One Of Best Places For Christmas

If you're looking for "THE" place to celebrate Christmas in Illinois, then you must check out this department store in Chicago. I'm a huge fan of Christmas, I have some great memories of my childhood and even more as a parent. Illinois is such an amazing place to spend the holidays because there are so many fun things to do. One of my favorites is going to Chicago. In particular, heading over to Macy's. It's like a wonderland for this time of year. I highly recommend checking it out.
CHICAGO, IL
WOMI Owensboro

300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois

Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
CARBONDALE, IL
WOMI Owensboro

Kentuckians, Here’s What that Non-Cash Adjustment Means on Your Restaurant Receipt!

I have noticed this a few times recently, but finally took the time to really pay attention to it last Saturday. I was eating at Don Mario's in downtown Owensboro (delicious, by the way), wrapped up and walked up to the cashier to pay for my meal. On the receipt, I noticed the Non-Cash Adjustment of $0.53. Instinctively, I realized that, because I was going to pay with my debit card, I was not going to be saving that amount of money. No, I was definitely going to be paying the full $13.74 on my bill. However, if I did have cash, was I going to save that $0.53?
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

KY Film Featured in Two National ‘Scary Christmas Horror Movies to Watch’ Lists

13 Slays Till X-Mas 13 Slays Till X-Mas is the latest holiday horror anthology from Blood Moon Pictures, writer/producer P.J. Starks (creator of Volumes of Blood,) and producer Eric Huskisson (The Confession of Fred Krueger, VOB: Horror Stories). Much like their previous projects, Volumes of Blood and VOB: Horror Stories, 13 Slays Till X-Mas is an anthology collection. Thirteen Christmas-themed horror stories are woven into an intricate tale of fear and mayhem.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy