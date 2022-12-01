Read full article on original website
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
10 Year Old Shoots Mother So He Can Order VR Set From AmazonStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the HolidaysJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Santa Claus Land of Lights Named Indiana’s Best Christmas Light Display
The Santa Claus Land of Lights is a 1.2 mile Drive-Through Family Christmas Light Adventure located next to Holiday World at Sun Outdoors Lake Rudolph. This is not your ordinary holiday light show. It is an amazing story of everyone's favorite reindeer, Rudolph. It's The Best, The Very Best. Now,...
These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Indiana
I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to be caught up in these weather conditions!. When it comes to the weather in Indiana, we all know that Mother Nature never can seem to make up her mind. One day it's cold, the next it's warm, then out of nowhere, it's snowing. It's like we can get all four seasons in one week here in Indiana. You really never know what you're going to get. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
Here’s How to Find Out if You Have Unclaimed Money in Southern Indiana
If you're like me, you are trying to figure out how to have the best Christmas on a small budget. But, you could have money in your name and not even realize it. It's called Unclaimed Property, and I even found some in my name. What is Unclaimed Property?. In...
Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run
People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State
One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
One of the Most Popular Christmas Songs of All Time Was First Recorded by an Indiana Native
It's one of the iconic songs of the holiday season. One that's been covered countless times by artists from nearly every genre imaginable, and one you've probably heard so many times you could likely sing every word in your sleep. What you may not know is that the man who made it famous was born here in Indiana.
Illinois Is Home To One Of The Best Christmas Markets In World
If you want to get some unique holiday gifts, you don't have to travel too far because one of the best Christmas markets in the world is located in Illinois. Competition For Best Christmas Market In The World. If you're not familiar, Christmas markets are a big deal. Not just...
Will the Evansville – Owensboro Area See Gas Prices Go Lower for the Holidays?
With gas prices on the decline, many Tristate residents are wondering just how low those prices will go, and will it be enough to make a difference under the tree?. When Russia invaded Ukraine back in February, drivers in the United States saw the prices at the pump soar as the cost of oil increased. The national average for a gallon of gasoline rose to an all-time record high in June 2022, when it topped out at $5.016.
Why is This Abandoned Indiana Bridge Covered with Shoes?
This eerie abandoned bridge in Indiana is trapped with tennis shoes, which makes it even eerier. Throughout the state of Indiana, we have hundreds of bridges. Some are more elaborate than others. There is quite a bit of them that are still standing, even though they are not operational anymore. One of those bridges is one that caught my eye earlier this morning on Facebook. There was a post from a group that I belong to that showed images of an old abandoned bridge in Greene County, Indiana which made me stop and really look at the images. Why? Not because the bridge is old, but because of what is found on the bridge itself. Of course, the bridge did not always look this way. This is what the bridge looked like five years ago:
Illinois Department Store Is One Of Best Places For Christmas
If you're looking for "THE" place to celebrate Christmas in Illinois, then you must check out this department store in Chicago. I'm a huge fan of Christmas, I have some great memories of my childhood and even more as a parent. Illinois is such an amazing place to spend the holidays because there are so many fun things to do. One of my favorites is going to Chicago. In particular, heading over to Macy's. It's like a wonderland for this time of year. I highly recommend checking it out.
300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois
Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
Kentuckians, Here’s What that Non-Cash Adjustment Means on Your Restaurant Receipt!
I have noticed this a few times recently, but finally took the time to really pay attention to it last Saturday. I was eating at Don Mario's in downtown Owensboro (delicious, by the way), wrapped up and walked up to the cashier to pay for my meal. On the receipt, I noticed the Non-Cash Adjustment of $0.53. Instinctively, I realized that, because I was going to pay with my debit card, I was not going to be saving that amount of money. No, I was definitely going to be paying the full $13.74 on my bill. However, if I did have cash, was I going to save that $0.53?
Illinois Woman Shares Possibly The Worst First Date Story Ever To Exist
Since everybody thinks this story is made up, I'll come clean. I have bad luck when it comes to dating, so I figured I'd share what I've gone through just to find "the one." I started dating in high school. I had some pretty serious relationships through college, but there was one connection that really scarred me for life. I was 19.
Former School with Legendary Tomb Submerged Underwater in Tennessee Lake [PHOTOS]
A couple of years ago, I come across some photos of a mountain goat standing on the rock cliffs of a beautiful lake and entertaining boaters with his crazy charisma and outgoing personality. I had to find out the story behind the handsome goat. After contacting the people that took...
Did You Know this Mastodon Was First Discovered in Missouri?
When I think of Missouri history, I think of Daniel Boone. That's accurate, but in this case you need to go way further back than guys in coonskin caps. There's a mastodon that was first discovered in Missouri and not out west where most people think. Missouri State Parks tells...
See Inside a 176-Year-Old Missouri Castle You Really Can Stay In
Did you know that a 176-year-old castle on a countryside in Missouri is awaiting your arrival on horseback? OK, so you can drive there, too...but it really is a castle in Missouri that you can stay in and I have pics to prove it. I found this regal castle on...
Tennessee Bear Charges Woman on Deck Who Got Too Close [VIDEO]
The Smoky Mountains are one of my favorite places to visit. My husband and I took out honeymoon there and we try to go back every year to celebrate our anniversary. One thing we've learned over the years is we have to be careful when it comes to the bears in the mountains.
One Way To Avoid Getting Your Car Stolen In Illinois This Winter
If you want to prevent your car from being stolen, then avoid doing this during the winter in Illinois. My dad grew up in Chicago. Even back in those days, there was a lot of crime. He learned from an early age how to prevent his things from being stolen. He shared that helpful advice with me.
KY Film Featured in Two National ‘Scary Christmas Horror Movies to Watch’ Lists
13 Slays Till X-Mas 13 Slays Till X-Mas is the latest holiday horror anthology from Blood Moon Pictures, writer/producer P.J. Starks (creator of Volumes of Blood,) and producer Eric Huskisson (The Confession of Fred Krueger, VOB: Horror Stories). Much like their previous projects, Volumes of Blood and VOB: Horror Stories, 13 Slays Till X-Mas is an anthology collection. Thirteen Christmas-themed horror stories are woven into an intricate tale of fear and mayhem.
Was The Band on The Andy Griffith Show Really from Missouri? Yep
If you're a fan of classic television, there's a famous show with a direct Missouri connection you might not be aware of. Did you know the bluegrass band featured on many episodes of The Andy Griffith Show was really from Missouri? It's true and they're still around today. The Andy...
