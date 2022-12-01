Read full article on original website
literock973.com
Ithaca Common Council to vote on permanent police chief
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca may soon have a permanent police chief. John Joly has reportedly been selected by Acting Mayor Laura Lewis to serve as police chief, a position he’s held on an interim basis since April 2021. Joly was one of three finalists for the job.
literock973.com
Lewis pulls Joly nomination as IPD chief, will reopen search
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Mayor-elect Laura Lewis has rescinded the offer of police chief to John Joly and says she’s restarting the process. In a statement Monday, Lewis said several members of the Common Council disagreed with her appointment and is removing the choice from tomorrow’s council meeting. Lewis adds she’ll soon announce a plan to reopen the search for Ithaca’s new chief of police.
$1 million for a modest ranch house. How Onondaga County bought up land for Micron
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County just spent $1 million to buy one of the last homes standing in the way of the giant Micron Technology chip fab development planned in the town of Clay. Paul and Robin Richer, who were among the last holdouts opposed to the county’s plans...
literock973.com
Former Broome County DA pleads guilty
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — The former district attorney of Broome County has pleaded guilty to grand larceny. Stephen Cornwell admitted Monday to stealing felony case records in March 2019. Appearing in Broome County Supreme Court, Cornwell entered his plea and was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge and was fined five thousand dollars.
$825K home in Lysander: See 111 home sales in Onondaga County
111 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Nov. 21 and Nov. 23. No sales were recorded on Nov. 24 and 25 due to the holiday. The most expensive home sold was a 3-bedroom, 3½-bath contemporary in the Town of Lysander that sold for $825,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home sits on a .88-acre waterfront lot.
literock973.com
Phishing email scam reported in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new phishing scam in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of scammers sending emails out attempting to get people to pay for traffic violations they claim were recorded by cameras in the city. Officials say Ithaca does not utilize traffic cameras for enforcement, nor will law enforcement solicit money over the phone.
Fired Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy sues to get job back after 1 crash, 1 DWI
Syracuse, N.Y. — An Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy fired after a DWI arrest and an earlier car crash wants his job back and is asking a judge to order his reinstatement. Kevin Drumm was fired in June after having his second off-duty erratic driving incident while employed as a deputy. The second time he was charged with DWI and was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge.
Fulton Police locate missing endangered adult
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fulton Police Department has found the missing and endangered 29-year-old, Anna M. Jackson of Fulton. Police were concerned with Jackson’s welfare based on the information they received about her state of mind on November 28 at 10:20 a.m. Jackson has been missing since the day of the initial report, and […]
1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
See 6 Onondaga County towns where home prices are up at least $30,000
Syracuse, N.Y. — Average home sale prices have risen at least $30,000 from this time last year in six Onondaga County towns, including two where prices are up over $200,000. Prices are up at least $30,000 in Onondaga, Manlius, Pompey and Cicero. They’ve risen over $200,000 from this time last year in Skaneateles and Spafford, according to the latest data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
cnycentral.com
Family calls for action after second Fayetteville-Manlius student suicide this year
MANLIUS, N.Y. — The Fayetteville-Manlius community will come together Monday night to remember a student who took his own life. A vigil will be held for Liam Qi who died by suicide last month. The community will gather at the Enders Road location of Eastern Hill Bible Church from 7-9pm.
13 WHAM
Former Children's Detention Center employee arrested
Rush, N.Y. — An arrest has been made as result of a Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigation at the Children's Detention Center on Rush Scottsville Road in Rush. On November 23 Monroe County staff say they were made aware of a violation of rules at the detention center. Senior...
cnyhomepage.com
Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
PennLive.com
Man dies from tree stand fall while hunting in N.Y. with his dad
Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, New York, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
literock973.com
Cornell students win award for hot air balloon hotel idea
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A group of Cornell grad students hope to bring their award-winning business plan to life. Four students recently won the Sustainable Hospitality Challenge in Dubai. The Cornell Chronicle reports their plan is to create a hotel room within a hot air balloon. It would use solar panels and be carbon neutral.
literock973.com
TCAT wants riders to ignore posts about spring service cuts
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — If you see something about proposed changes in TCAT service this spring, the transit agency says ignore them. Notices have been published and placed on buses suggesting three routes would be cut and two routes would see reduced service as part of the spring schedule. Planners at TCAT say that would put more stress on drivers, so they are scrapping those plans and are going back to the drawing board.
Health department seeking information about biting dog
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to locate a dog that bit a person at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at Stewart Park. The dog is described as a brown pit bull or pit bull mix, possibly named Chico and being walked on a leash by a woman with glasses and long, salt and pepper-colored hair.
whcuradio.com
Former Lansing firefighter passes away
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Lansing Fire Department is remembering a former firefighter. Authorities say Toby Walker recently passed away. They say he was an entertainer who loved making people smile and laugh. Walker also served as a firefighter in Harford. He was 44 years old. A celebration of...
Oswego County Senior LPN Bourgeois Receives Health Care Award
OSWEGO COUNTY- Oswego County Senior LPN Tina Bourgeois is one of the recipients of the 2022 Rural Health Champion of the Year Award. The honor recognizes Bourgeois for her demonstrated leadership and advocation on behalf of Oswego County health providers and residents. “We are thrilled that Tina is the recipient...
