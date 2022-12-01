ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — If you see something about proposed changes in TCAT service this spring, the transit agency says ignore them. Notices have been published and placed on buses suggesting three routes would be cut and two routes would see reduced service as part of the spring schedule. Planners at TCAT say that would put more stress on drivers, so they are scrapping those plans and are going back to the drawing board.

ITHACA, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO