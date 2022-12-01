Read full article on original website
CDEX: Avelacom announces connectivity to Cboe Europe Derivatives
“We anticipate that many of our customers from Asia will be particularly interested in getting exposure to pan-European products via just one venue, which CEDX offers.”. Avelacom has launched IT setup solutions to access Cboe Europe Derivatives (CEDX), the group’s pan-European equity derivatives marketplace. The firm’s point-of-presence (PoP) in...
Integral reports lowest FX volume in two years
Foreign exchange trading volumes dropped in November across Integral’s trading platforms as currency markets saw a relatively quiet period after consecutive months of strong trading activity. Integral said that the average daily volumes (ADV) across its platforms totaled $42.6 billion in November 2022, which was the lowest reading in...
BUX acquires Spanish Ninety Nine’s retail brokerage unit
“Thanks to this acquisition, Ninety Nine users will have access to a wide range of services provided by BUX, such as investing in Spanish, European and US stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, fractional investing and the BUX Savings Plan.”. BUX has taken a new step to strengthen its position in Spain by...
ASIC cancels/suspends AFS license of AFSL Group and Quantum Funds Management
ASIC canceled the AFS license of AFSL Group because it failed to lodge statements and audit reports and it did not maintain AFCA membership. The Australian regulator suspended Quantum because it does not have the required professional indemnity insurance coverage. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has canceled the AFS...
DAM rolls out Moonwalkers v1 testnet ahead of support for yield-generating collateral
“We want to champion innovation by making it easier to securely direct stablecoin liquidity away from Ethereum towards newer networks without the constant vulnerabilities posed by bridges. d20 will help accelerate the adoption flywheel of emerging networks, and this is our first step towards making our omnichain promise a reality.”
Broadridge appoints Martin Koopman as Chief Product Officer
“Martin has a proven record of driving product innovation both at Broadridge and at previous companies. His vision and proven ability to execute will be invaluable as we become the foremost SaaS provider to the financial services industry.”. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has appointed Martin Koopman as Chief Product Officer...
TraditionData launches oil swaps pricing data at a critical time in OTC oil traded markets
TraditionDATA has announced the release of a new proprietary Oil Swap Model (OSM) which brings further visibility into illiquid and opaque oil markets. The data and information services division of Compagnie Financière Tradition is addressing the growing need of accurate oil pricing as fossil fuels will remain extremely important within the global energy structure over the next few decades, despite the overwhelming need for decarbonization.
ASIC sues American Express Australia for lack of TMD on credit cards
“ASIC has now taken multiple actions under the design and distribution regime, including issuing over 20 interim stop orders. This regime turned a new page in the regulation of financial products in Australia and is intended to deliver better outcomes for consumers. It is a priority for ASIC to maximize these increased protections and see the long-term benefits of the DDO regime realized.”
As SPAC bubble bursts, Circle terminates its $9 billion merger with Concord
USDC stablecoin issuer, Circle has terminated its planned $9 billion SPAC merger with publicly traded blank-check company Concord Acquisition Corp. The Boston-based company didn’t wait until the termination date of December 10, which could be delayed until January 31 under certain conditions, and scrapped the deal without disclosing the exact reasons.
Oil prices fall on economic fears, dollar strength
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in a volatile market on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar stayed strong and economic uncertainty offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and the prospects of a demand boost in China.
Weak U.S. goods exports weigh on trade deficit
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened sharply in October as slowing global demand and a strong dollar pushed goods exports to a seven-month low, suggesting that trade could be drag on economic growth this quarter if the trend persists.
