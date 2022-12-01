It’s hard to tell when I first knew 2022 had the chance to be a special season for Ruston football. Could have been the jamboree, could have been watching a random midweek practice, could have been a myriad of things that I’ve had the privilege to see from a bird’s eye view on the radio and Bearcat Nation Network video stream that led me to believe something that had felt so out of reach for decades was finally within grasp.

RUSTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO