Remembering Ava B. Cook Nolte
Funeral services for Ava B. Cook Nolte will be held Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church near Gibsland, LA. Interment will follow at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Mrs. Ava passed away peacefully Friday, December, 2 at Willow Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation facility. Bro. Robert Leach and Bro. James Everage will officiate. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 6 from 5:00-7:00PM at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1680 First Street, Arcadia, LA.
Remembering Mary Pipes
Graveside services celebrating the life of Mary E. Pipes, age 91 of Ruston, LA will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, December 5, 2022 at Douglas Cemetery in Ruston, LA with Bro. Andy Richardson officiating. Services are under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston. Mary was...
Remembering Shannn Leigh Sumrall
Our beautiful, joy filled Shannon Leigh Sumrall, 43, passed away at home in Ruston on November 28, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. Shannon was born in Ruston, LA on May 13, 1979, which just happened to be Mother’s Day. Shannon received her under-graduate degree from Louisiana Tech...
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Dec. 5. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
Lincoln Parish past and present on display
Century Next Bank is exhibiting paintings from throughout Lincoln Parish that feature local landmarks and locations for its annual December Art Show and Open House. The public is invited to the reception on Tuesday, December 6 from 5-7 p.m. The exhibition is a prelude to next year’s celebration of the...
Ruston artist, LPJ photographer selling Bearcat shirts
Ruston High alum and renowned artist Reggie McLeroy is selling his latest design as shirts in honor of the Bearcats making their march to the dome. As a professional artist with a decades-long portfolio, McLeroy has partnered with Tommy Cline of Tommy’s Tees in Ruston to sell shirts with the design seen below (without watermarks).
Ruston Cross Country: Season review
You may not know it by simply seeing the results of the races, but Ruston High’s cross country team faced quite a year of adversity off the path on its way to competing for the top spots in the state of Louisiana. Sure, in a year of so many...
City sets special alcohol election; says goodbye to Pearce
Ruston’s City Council made it official Monday night — voters will get a chance to change alcohol regulations during an election to be held next March. The City Council addressed the matter after Lincoln Parish Registrar of Voters Sharon Parnell announced late last month that 2,793 signatures on a alcohol sales petition had been certified as real and belonging to Ruston residents.
Lincoln Parish schools to close Friday
In an effort to allow community members drive down to New Orleans to support the Ruston High football team in the state title game Friday, the Lincoln Parish School Board announced that ALL Lincoln Parish schools and the central office will be closed Friday. The Bearcats are making their first...
A game, a night, and a community
Like many of you, I attended the Ruston High semi-final football game this past Friday night. I am not originally from Ruston. I don’t have a child playing on the team or attending the school. I have no connection to Ruston High School whatsoever. However, I do love high school football and have followed this team all year long. Now living in Ruston, I find myself pulling for this team as they have fought their way through a very challenging schedule.
Park lights up with holiday spirit
Driving around in the car with friends and family has become a Christmas tradition for many families in and around Lincoln Parish. Lighting Up the Pines, an annual event held at Lincoln Parish Park, provided a drive-thru Christmas light show that all members of the family could enjoy, as well as unifying the community.
A look back: Ruston’s Cargill Building
The Cargill Building in the 100 block of North Trenton Street was built about 1905 to house John L. Cargill’s general merchandise store. For a time, it was home to the Lincoln Parish Bank. Ruston’s second bank opened on January 4, 1901, but struggled against the larger Ruston State Bank located across the street.
Teacher Feature: Annie Jones finds calling early in life
When Annie Jones was in seventh grade, she told her family and consumer science teacher that she wanted her job one day. Her dream became reality in January 2006, when that teacher, Randy Parnell, called Jones to announce her retirement. Jones had attended Simsboro High School from elementary through high...
Bearcat hoops recap from Hamilton Christian Tournament
Ruston High’s boys basketball squad finished 2-1 overall in the Hamilton Christian tournament in Lake Charles, La., while the Lady Bearcats split games 1-1. The Bearcats suffered their first loss of the season Sunday afternoon after three days of games in a row 54-46 to Madison Prep. Senior Braylan McNeal and sophomore Aidan Anding both scored 11 points apiece in the Sunday contest. Ruston had already beaten Hahnville Friday by a final score of 64-51 and followed with a win over Hamilton Christian on Saturday 50-43.
State Championship ticket information, Ruston spirit calendar announced
Ruston fans that are looking to go to the Superdome to cheer on the Bearcats in the 2022 State Championship game against Destrehan Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. General admission tickets can be purchased online in advance for $25 and $30 at the gate on the day of the game.
BP executive Mark Crawford to serve as keynote for Grambling State Commencement Dec. 15
Mark A. Crawford, Senior Vice President (SVP) for Legal People & Culture, and SVP for Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at BP will serve as the keynote speaker for Fall commencement exercises at Grambling State University (GSU). Set for Thursday, December 15 at 10 a.m., the event will be held in the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center arena. Degrees will be conferred from Graduate Studies, the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business, College of Education, and College of Professional Studies.
Former Bearcats reliving past through current championship game run
Once a Bearcat, always a Bearcat. The Ruston Bearcats have earned eight Louisiana football state championships over the years — 1925, 1941, 1947, 1951, 1982, 1986, 1988 and 1990. And all those titles leave more than a few former Bearcats fired up about this year’s squad making it to...
State troopers make arrests
Two individuals were arrested by Louisiana State Police Thursday morning in Ruston in separate incidents. Larry T. Lucas 59, of Ruston was stopped on La. Highway 33 near U.S. 80 for failure to wear a seat belt. During a license check, it was discovered Lucas was wanted in Mississippi on...
Column: A view from the press box
It’s hard to tell when I first knew 2022 had the chance to be a special season for Ruston football. Could have been the jamboree, could have been watching a random midweek practice, could have been a myriad of things that I’ve had the privilege to see from a bird’s eye view on the radio and Bearcat Nation Network video stream that led me to believe something that had felt so out of reach for decades was finally within grasp.
I-20 driver arrested for second DWI
Grambling Police arrested a Minden man Thursday evening after a report of a reckless driver on Interstate 20. A caller reported a white Cadillac eastbound on I-20 approaching Grambling was running vehicles off the road. GPD located the vehicle and stopped it near exit 81. The driver, Travis E. Barton, 45, of Minden, appeared confused and smelled of alcohol and had difficulty standing or walking.
