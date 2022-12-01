ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Westword

Fifteen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Despite the lack of snow, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, with light shows and holiday markets all over town. But it's not all holiday happenings; there are other events both serious and silly. Keep reading for some of the best free events in Denver this week, and...
DENVER, CO
luxury-houses.net

This $6.5 Million Modern Mountain Estate in Golden, Colorado Celebrates The Concepts of Minimalism with Clean Lines

1733 Montane Drive East Home in Golden, Colorado for Sale. 1733 Montane Drive East, Golden, Colorado is a modern mountain estate perched on top of a Genesee peak were designed to accentuate the cascading Rocky Mountain views from nearly every window. This Home in Golden offers 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1733 Montane Drive East, please contact Lori Abbey (Phone: 720-840 4984) at Milehimodern for full support and perfect service.
GOLDEN, CO
5280.com

December Is the Perfect Time to Meet Colorado’s Birds

Although birding is considered a pastime for boomers, it’s an ideal excursion for kids, too, says Sarah Doxon, education programs manager for Bird Conservancy of the Rockies: “Not only does it get them outside…it gets them noticing the world around them.” There’s no better time to introduce your little ones to the hobby than December, when northern birds move to Colorado for the season, and the conservancy is hosting two events for kids at Barr Lake State Park in Brighton: the Christmas bird count (December 3) and a winter birding camp (December 28 to 30). If you go on your own, though, you don’t have to wing it. Use our guide to spy five of Barr Lake’s most frequent visitors.
COLORADO STATE
K99

This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout

Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Top Seafood Restaurant

Seafood never disappoints. Americans from landlocked states to coastal cities flock to restaurants to devour crabs, fish, shrimp, and everything edible from the sea. For those looking for their next favorite seafood spot, Cheapism has you covered. The website states, "Once you decide to forgo the national chains, get off the beaten path, and take a chance on some local favorites, you'll have the chance to reel in the greatest food the sea has to offer. We scoured reviews and rankings by expert food writers and countless hungry customers to find one of the best seafood restaurants in each state."
COLORADO STATE
Radio Ink

Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver

Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Gary Shapiro to retire after final 9NEWS broadcast this week

DENVER — Veteran TV anchor and journalist Gary Shapiro is retiring after four decades on the air. Shapiro has anchored 9NEWS Mornings since 1989 after first joining 9NEWS as a Boulder bureau reporter in 1983. Shapiro's final broadcast on 9NEWS will be Friday, Dec. 9, from 4:30 to 9...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

What Happens When Millennials Can’t Afford to Live in Denver?

One month before they left the city where they were building their lives together, Rachel Booth and Youri Zaragoza stood on the lawn outside their Denver bungalow and watched as strangers picked through their belongings. Gone was the iron Booth had bought just a year earlier; the clothes-drying rack went...
DENVER, CO
fox29.com

A 12-sided snowflake? Colorado photographer captures unusual snowflake formation

Every six-sided snowflake is a unique piece of nature's art, but their incredible designs usually go unseen as they pile up by the zillions during winter storms. Colorado doctor and photographer Jason Persoff is taking the time to make sure these hidden gems don't go unnoticed. Treating the sick for his day job, Persoff spends his off time during Colorado's winter storms snapping mesmerizing photos of snowflakes in all their glory. Last week, one of his pictures really caught his fancy: a rare 12-sided snowflake – double the sides of a regular snowflake.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Reader: Has Blucifer Put a Curse on Denver International Airport Construction?

Conspiracy theories have long surrounded Denver International Airport, and the airport has even played off that reputation, hosting a conspiracy theory exhibit and using signs during the seemingly never-ending construction to suggest that any delays are the work of aliens. When DIA turned 25 in February 2020, officials even released a list of some of the top conspiracy theories.
DENVER, CO

