Ian Blackford forced to step down as leader of SNP in Westminster

Ian Blackford speaking in the Commons during an urgent question Photograph: Jessica Taylor/AFP/Getty Images

The Scottish National party’s leader at Westminster, Ian Blackford, has been forced to step down after repeated attempts by his MPs to oust him in favour of the next generation.

The MP said it was time for fresh leadership as he confirmed his decision not to stand again at the Westminster group’s annual general meeting next week.

The move, which comes after a turbulent few months for Blackford, who has faced plotting from within SNP ranks, is seen by some in the party as a blow to Nicola Sturgeon’s authority after her closest aides tried to keep him in post.

SNP insiders said he had agreed to quit after aides became aware that Stephen Flynn, the Aberdeen South MP, had the necessary support among Westminster colleagues to oust him.

Some MPs are understood to be rattled by the first minister’s decision to turn the next general election into a de facto referendum on independence after the supreme court ruled that only the UK government could allow another poll.

Blackford has faced several attempts by his MPs to force him out in recent months after a testing year in which he had to defend himself against bullying allegations from an aide and was accused of mishandling sexual harassment claims against Patrick Grady by a young member of staff.

Grady, the MP for Glasgow North, later resigned the party whip after a separate allegation that he had sexually assaulted a teenager in an east London pub. He now sits as an independent in the Commons.

In a statement released moments after he landed at Inverness airport, Blackford said: “After more than five years in the role, now is the right time for fresh leadership at Westminster as we head towards a general election and the next steps in winning Scotland’s independence.

“During my time as leader, the SNP won a landslide victory in the 2019 general election, with an increased share of the vote and MPs, and support for independence has continued to grow, with polling this week showing a majority in favour.”

Sources said Blackford, who has fought off previous challenges, was this week approached by the party’s “men in grey suits”, who told him it was time for him to stand aside, and then held discussions with officials close to Sturgeon.

The Guardian understands he also held talks with Flynn after a failed attempt to oust him last month, in which Flynn, the party’s energy spokesperson, was said to have informed party officials of his plans before changing his mind.

SNP insiders said Flynn, 34, a former Aberdeen city councillor who entered parliament in 2019, was the favourite to take over the Westminster group next week, and was expected to shake up the party’s frontbench. Some believe he will be more willing to stand up to what they perceive as interference by Sturgeon’s team in Edinburgh.

Joanna Cherry, the SNP MP for Edinburgh South West, who has been at odds with the party’s leadership, welcomed Blackford’s decision. “It’s time for fresh leadership & tolerance of debate & diverse viewpoints,” she tweeted. “I hope the SNP Westminster group will be now be left to choose our new leader without outside interference & in accordance with our standing orders.”

Blackford has faced internal criticism over what some regard as his closeness to the establishment, including dealing with the other political parties over independence, his approach to gender issues and his handling of the Grady sexual harassment allegations.

But one SNP MP said: “More than anything else, it’s a generational issue. There’s a feeling that we need to look to the future. Ian has done his time.”

Another said: “We’re in need of change. It’s a shame but the party needs to feel invigorated again. We need a fresh pair of hands.”

Blackford, who gained a reputation for asking probing, if sometimes ponderous, questions at prime minister’s questions to four Conservative leaders, will continue as the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, and will take on a new role leading on business engagement for the SNP’s independence campaign.

Sturgeon paid tribute to Blackford: “He led the group at a time of huge electoral success for the SNP, particularly at the 2019 general election , and has done an outstanding job in holding the Tory government to account and in promoting the case for independence.”

She also rejected claims her Westminster chief had been ousted. “No, it’s not a coup,” she told STV. “He’s making the decision given all that lies ahead for the SNP, given all the exciting work that lies ahead for the SNP, that this is the right decision for him to pass on the baton.

“It’s up to the group now of course to consider who that is.”

The shadow Scotland secretary, Ian Murray, said: “The SNP is in total disarray. The nats are deserting the sinking ship. Nationalist MPs know Nicola Sturgeon’s plan for a de facto referendum is finished before it’s even started and are worried about Labour gaining seats.”