Daemon X Machina not working for you? Here’s the fix!
Daemon X Machina has earned quite good remarks from game critics. It is known for its action-filled shooting levels, however, gamers aren’t happy with not being able to play the game as Daemon X Machina is not working properly on their PC. It keeps crashing, freezing or not loading at times.
Office Error CAA50021, Number of retry attempts exceeds expectations
Microsoft offers its users a number of applications, including Microsoft Teams, Outlook, OneDrive, etc, all of which fall under the Office 365 app umbrella. Organizations mostly use these applications for better management of their resources. Recently, there have been a number of complaints regarding Microsoft Teams users having trouble getting back into their accounts. Every time they click the login button, they receive the error number CAA50021, and if they click it again and again, they receive the message “Number of retry attempts exceeds expectations.”
Surface Pen Eraser not erasing or working properly [Fixed]
According to some Surface Pen users, they are not able to use the eraser. If this scenario is applicable to you, then don’t fret about it. In this article, we have mentioned why this issue is happening and what you can do to make the eraser start working. So, if your Surface Pen eraser is not erasing, you have come to the right place.
Google Translate not working in Chrome browser
We all know how easily language can be translated on Google. However, this doesn’t seem to be happening nowadays due to an error message This page could not be translated. Users are complaining about Google Translate not working and if this case is applicable to you, then we have mentioned some of the workarounds to resolve the issue.
How to enable or disable Automatically Update Offline Maps in Windows 11
For the native Maps app of Windows 11/10, you can download offline maps for a country or a region and then use those maps for directions and search for places. And, there is a built-in setting that helps to automatically update the downloaded maps when the device is on Wi-Fi and not on a metered connection. But, if you don’t want that, you can turn off or disable the Automatically update Offline Maps feature in Windows 11/10. This can be done using the native options in Windows 11 that are included in this post. Later, you can also turn on or enable the setting to update offline maps automatically using the same options.
What is System32 folder and how to open it?
If you are wondering what the System32 folder is on your Windows computer, then this article will help you clear up all your questions. Here is everything you need to know about the System32 folder that comes with the OS installation. We will also tell you how to open the System32 folder.
How to use Efficiency Mode in Windows 11 to reduce resource utilization
Task Manager Efficiency Mode is a new Windows 11 feature that’s designed to limit the usage of system resources (primarily CPU) by background processes that are either idle or not used actively by application programs. It is similar to the Eco mode which is introduced by Microsoft in Windows 10.
How to insert Image into a cell in Excel
Excel is a program that is mainly used to store data and make calculations; it contains rows and columns that make up the spreadsheet and contain cells to input data. In Microsoft Excel, users can change the color of the cells or thicken the border of the cells. But did you know that you can insert images into the cell of your Excel spreadsheets? In this tutorial, we will explain the steps on how to insert images into a cell in Microsoft Excel.
