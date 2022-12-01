Read full article on original website
Related
We can’t ignore the ties binding US deaths of despair and incarceration
Far from being a safe haven from overdoses, jails and prisons are adding fuel to the nation’s behavioral health crisis.
Biden's efforts to protect abortion access hit roadblocks
The Biden administration is actively searching for ways to safeguard abortion access for millions of women
U.S. FDA grants priority review for Emergent's OTC opioid drug
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Contract drugmaker Emergent Biosolutions (EBS.N) said on Tuesday its over-the-counter nasal spray as a treatment for suspected opioid overdose would be reviewed on a priority basis by the U.S. health regulator.
Supreme Court hears clash between LGBTQ and business owners' rights
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Monday in a potential landmark case that pits two cherished constitutional principles against each other. On one side are laws that guarantee same sex-couples equal access to all businesses that offer their services to the public. On the other are business owners who see themselves as artists, and don't want to use their talents to express a message that they don't believe in.
Supreme Court weighs 'most important case' on democracy
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency. The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a...
Supreme Court will hear challenge to Biden's student debt relief program
The Supreme Court on Thursday put President Biden's student loan relief program on ice for now, agreeing to hear arguments about the program in February. The court's action means the rollout of debt cancellation will remain blocked until then. The case will be argued in the February 2023 argument session,...
Financial technology companies enabled Paycheck Protection Program fraud
Rampant fraud in the Paycheck Protection Program was largely due to financial technology companies. That's according to a congressional report out today. The program, called PPP for short, gave loans, some of them forgivable, to small businesses during the pandemic. NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer is covering the report. Hey, Sacha. SACHA...
Sick at school? CMS attendance policy under scrutiny
One morning last month, Ben Jacobs, a senior at Myers Park High School, woke up feeling nauseated with a terrible headache. He ran to the bathroom and vomited. Then he pulled himself together and hustled to school before the end of first period. Jacobs, who had already missed some school...
WFAE
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0