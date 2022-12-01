Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Citizens help deputies catch Kan. burglary suspects
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for alleged burglary. Just after noon Friday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3900 block of SW Roy Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies arrived and multiple individuals fled...
Kansas City man "fired warning shot" that killed man
KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed against a Kansas City man who fired shots from his vehicle, fatally wounding man on the street, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andrew Harold Bostic, 62, faces Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to...
Kansas shooting suspect captured after chase, crash
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting on Wednesday that sent a man to the hospital have a suspect in custody. Just after 6:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a parking lot in the 1100 Block of Johnson Drive to check the welfare of a man, according to a media release.
Kan. teen arrested following recent juvenile overdoses
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen on connection with a series of alleged drug crimes. On Friday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit made an arrest following an extensive investigation into multiple recent juvenile narcotics related overdoses in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
2 charged after firing shots at State Trooper on I-70
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas City man face multiple felony counts after they were involved in fleeing from a Highway Patrol officer and firing shots at the officer, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Christopher A. Northcutt, 31, faces Assault 1st Degree or Attempt, Unlawful Use of a...
Man who died in Kan. officer shooting had long history of crime
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Friday identified the man who died Thursday morning in an officer-involved shooting in Topeka as 28-year-old Dylan Walstrom of Topeka who had a long history of crime. He died after he was shot during a violent struggle with an officer...
Kansas man hospitalized after fire in two-story home
TOPEKA —One person was injured in a house fire Thursday in Topeka. Just before 6p.m. on Thursday, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the two-story house at 833 SE Chestnut Street in Topeka, according to a Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Firefighters performed a primary search and found...
Prosecutor: Fatal shooting by 3 Kan. officers was justified
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Three Lawrence police officers who shot and killed a man in October will not face charges because their actions were legally justified, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced Thursday. The officers shot Michael Scott Blanck, 43, at his father's home on Oct. 2 after...
KBI: Man killed by Kansas officer after struggle over gun
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Topeka. Preliminary information indicates that just before 7a.m..officer from the Topeka Police Department (TPD) observed a vehicle that appeared suspicious because it was parked in the center of an alleyway southeast of the intersection of 20th St. and SW Lincoln St. Dispatch indicated the car, which was occupied by a male subject, had been reported stolen, according to a media release from the KBI.
Kan. man with previous drug convictions accused of selling meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a traffic stop. Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 35 near the Williamsburg/Pomona exit for a traffic violation, according to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells. During the...
Guilty plea in KC boy's death that sparked federal task force
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man pleaded guilty Friday in the killing of a 4-year-old Kansas City boy whose death led to a federal operation meant to reduce violent crime in 2020. Ryson Ellis, 24, of Kansas City, was sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty...
Victim: Kansas City man ransacked our home, our life
KANSAS CITY —A judge Monday sentenced a Kansas City-area man to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of multiple burglaries and thefts, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. In October, Isaiah J.J. Brown, 31, pleaded guilty to Burglary 2nd Degree, Stealing, two counts of Tampering...
Police find cocaine, meth and marijuana during Kansas drug bust
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served three search warrants in the 1200 BLK NW Polk Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police LT. Ronnie Connell.
NW Kan. man sentenced for scheme that cost banks millions
After a case lasting almost four years, the former owner of the Plainville Livestock Commission was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Kansas City on a multimillion check kiting scheme. Tyler Gillum, former owner of the Plainville Livestock Commission, per a sentencing agreement, was sentenced by Judge Daniel Crabtree to...
KBI Director Kirk Thompson set to retire next month
TOPEKA – Kirk Thompson, Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the premier statewide criminal investigative agency, has announced his upcoming retirement, effective January 10, 2023, according to a media release from the agency. Kirk Thompson has served as KBI Director for over 11 years. His distinguished law...
Breahna Karmann will be recognized in the NextGen Under 30 progam
Breahna Karmann, Junction City, is being honored as a young adult over-achiever doing amazing things in Kansas. The owner of 785 Creative, a digital marketing agency, is being honored through the inaugeral class of the NextGen Under 30 program. "This award is presented to professionals who are active in their communities and also successful in their respective careers."
