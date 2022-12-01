Read full article on original website
The richest woman in Illinois
The Pritzker family's fortune symbolizes a great American success story—a rags-to-riches tale of extremely profitable business deals ranging from manufacturing to the Hyatt Hotel chain.
Thousands Of Chicagoans Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Illinoisans are moving.
Magnificent Hanukkah display lights up Glencoe house
GLENCOE, Ill. - A house in Chicago's North Shore is decked out for Hanukkah. Homeowner Gary Hazan tells FOX 32 Chicago his holiday light display has over 20,000 lights, dozens of blowup decorations, and lasers. Hazan says people from all over travel to his block to see the magnificent light...
Thousands Of Minneapolis Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Minnesotans are moving.
Central Illinois Proud
What are our chances of a white Christmas in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — December has arrived and before we know it Christmas Day will be here. Whether you love it or hate, many people will acknowledge that it’s nice to have a little snow on the ground for Christmas morning. So that begs the question, what are our chances of seeing a white Christmas in Central Illinois?
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
nomadlawyer.org
St. Mary of the Angels: Best Place To Explore In St. Mary of the Angels, Chicago, Illinois
Tourist Attraction In St. Mary of the Angels in Chicago. Located in Chicago, Illinois, Saint Mary of the Angels is a historic church. It is part of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago. It was dedicated in 1920 and closed in 1988. It was restored in 1991. It is a part of the Chicago’s Historic District.
Could Chicago ever record an 80-degree temperature in December?
With global warming occurring, do you think that Chicago will ever record an 80-degree temperature in December?. Meteorologists have learned to “never say never”. The weather always surprises, and as long-time Chicago weather historian and climatologist Frank Wachowski always says- “records are made to be broken”; so given the right combination of meteorological conditions, a December 80 could occur, especially early in the month. Since 1870 there has never been a December 80-degree day in the Chicago area, and there have only been three December occurrences of highs in the 70s, all three early in the month. The dates of the city’s three December 70s: 71 on Dec. 2, 1982, 71 on Dec. 3, 1970, and 70 on Dec. 3, 2012. There has never been a 70-degree day in January in Chicago, and the first occurrence in February was logged on Feb. 11, 1999, when the mercury peaked at 70. The span between fall’s last and spring’s first 80 spans more than four months. The latest fall 80 took place on Nov. 1, 1950, when the high reached 81. The earliest in spring 80 occurred on March 3, 1974, when the temperature topped out at 80.
Funny New Board Game Based On Chicago Being Named Rattiest City
This could possibly be one of the funniest board games of all time. Since Illinois gets some pretty nasty weather during the winter, many families like to play board games to keep themselves entertained. There are the classics like Monopoly and Life. Sometimes you find one that is based on something local. I remember someone showing me a Rockford game.
3 Lottery Tickets Each Worth $200,000 Were Sold in Illinois. Here's Where
The holiday season just got a bit more cheerful for a trio of Illinois lottery players. Three players scored a Powerball ticket each worth $200,000 in the game's drawing on Saturday. Not only did the winning tickets match four numbers and the Powerball, they had added the game’s "Power Play" feature to multiply the original reward amount. The winning numbers were 6-13-33-36-37, with Powerball 7.
WGNtv.com
WGN-TV Brings Home 8 Emmy Awards
GOVERNORS’ AWARD PRESENTED TO WGN-TV’S STEVE NOVAK. CHICAGO, December 5, 2022 – At Saturday’s 2022 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards, WGN-TV won eight Emmy® Awards. Outstanding Achievement for Hard News Report (No Production Time Limit) • A Night on the Street: Michael Lowe, Producer; Dana Ballard,...
Here’s How to Find Out if You Have Unclaimed Money in Southern Indiana
If you're like me, you are trying to figure out how to have the best Christmas on a small budget. But, you could have money in your name and not even realize it. It's called Unclaimed Property, and I even found some in my name. What is Unclaimed Property?. In...
Ridiculous Illinois Laws That You Won’t Believe Are Real Laws
These laws will make you think twice about throwing a snowball, feeding birds in a park, and kite flying. There are some pretty crazy/weird laws in Illinois, but towns also have their own ordinances that you need to be aware of it you ever visit or move to these towns. If you're planning a trip to Chicago and wanting to fly a kite, you might want to think that through. Kites can't be flown in the city limits of Chicago, according to Neighborhood Newspapers.
Santa Claus Land of Lights Named Indiana’s Best Christmas Light Display
The Santa Claus Land of Lights is a 1.2 mile Drive-Through Family Christmas Light Adventure located next to Holiday World at Sun Outdoors Lake Rudolph. This is not your ordinary holiday light show. It is an amazing story of everyone's favorite reindeer, Rudolph. It's The Best, The Very Best. Now,...
For Chicago BBQ, Lem's Bar-B-Q Brings the Smoke
Nothing is more “Chicago BBQ” than Lem’s Bar-B-Q.
A Town in Illinois named One of the Places to Buy a Home in 2023
We know that people are moving out of the Land of Lincoln in droves, but that is not stopping one housing website from putting a town in Illinois on its list of 7 Places to Explore Buying a Home Next Year... Which town makes the list?. Naperville, Illinois is a...
Futurism
Furious Geese Are Defeating Humans, Scientists Find
Do not fight geese. You will lose, and the geese will win. It's science. Research from scientists at the University of Illinois, newly published in the journal Wildlife Society Bulletin, found that standard goose "harassment" tactics are horribly ineffective at shooing — and keeping — away the notoriously human-hating birds, even if the harassment causes them to flee momentarily.
earnthenecklace.com
Rob Stafford Leaving NBC 5: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
The people of Chicago have always loved Rob Stafford for his excellent investigative reporting and anchoring. His calm voice and strong demeanor would make the most horrific news informative and empathetic. And now, after 40 years in the news industry, Rob Stafford is leaving NBC 5 at the end of 2022. NBC 5 viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern to discontinue COVID-19 asymptomatic testing in Winter Quarter
Northwestern will discontinue asymptomatic testing at its Evanston and Chicago campuses as of Winter Quarter, Vice President for Operations Luke Figora announced Thursday. Symptomatic testing will remain accessible from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. on weekdays at the Jacobs Center. Students at the Chicago campus who need symptomatic testing should contact Northwestern Medicine Student Health Service.
theeastcountygazette.com
Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes
Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
