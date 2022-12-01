Read full article on original website
1 dead, another injured after crash near I-70 in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has died and another person was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries Sunday afternoon. TPD responded to the accident in the area at 2:29 p.m. Sunday, and are asking citizens to avoid the area of S.E. 6th and Madison Streets as well as westbound I-70 at 10th […]
18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
Sheriff: Citizens help deputies catch Kan. burglary suspects
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for alleged burglary. Just after noon Friday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3900 block of SW Roy Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies arrived and multiple individuals fled...
Kansas City man "fired warning shot" that killed man
KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed against a Kansas City man who fired shots from his vehicle, fatally wounding man on the street, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andrew Harold Bostic, 62, faces Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to...
Six occupants hurt in rollover crash
CLAY COUNTY, MO - Six occupants of a vehicle were injured and hospitalized due to a rollover accident just before noon Saturday. Highway Patrol says Emily Kephart, 18, was the driver of a Ram 1500 that lost control on I-35 south of 128 Road and overturned into an embankment. Kephart,...
Crash involving overturned vehicle on I-35 leaves 5 minors, 18-year-old injured
5 minors and an 18-year-old driver were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 35 in Clay County, Missouri.
Driver, pedestrian hospitalized after Buchanan Co. crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 9p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass driven by Lisa D. Fast, 62, Rushville, was southbound on Interstate 29 in the city of St. Joseph. The Oldsmobile rear-ended a 2012 Ford...
One person dead and another injured after car hits semi, sending it off 6th St. bridge, Sunday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department was called to 6th St. near I-70 Sunday afternoon, around 2:45 pm, after a car hit a semi-truck, and drove over the 6th St. bridge, killing one person and injuring another, landing onto the closed Westbound lanes of I-70. Officials say one person was pronounced deceased at the scene and another person was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no word yet on the extent of their injuries.
Jefferson Co. Officials investigate suspicious death, Sunday morning
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson County authorities say they are investigating a suspicious death that happened at 11:15 am, Sunday, Dec. 4th. Sheriff Jeff Herrig, says deputies responded Sunday morning, Dec. 4th, to 2601 Knoll Ct., just east of K-4 and the Shawnee County line. The victim has been...
Kan. teen arrested following recent juvenile overdoses
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen on connection with a series of alleged drug crimes. On Friday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit made an arrest following an extensive investigation into multiple recent juvenile narcotics related overdoses in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Shawnee shooting victim dies, 5 suspects now in custody
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) --- A man who was shot in Shawnee on Wednesday has died, according to police. Jarod Rodgers, 25, was identified as the victim of the shooting. Shawnee police say five suspects have been take into custody, one of which was captured following a police chase on Thursday afternoon.
Car crashes into Overland Park dealership
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into an Overland Park dealership Saturday afternoon. The car struck the Premier Volvo Cars dealership near 79th and Metcalf. The collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday. There was noticeable damage to the dealership, as...
2 charged after firing shots at State Trooper on I-70
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas City man face multiple felony counts after they were involved in fleeing from a Highway Patrol officer and firing shots at the officer, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Christopher A. Northcutt, 31, faces Assault 1st Degree or Attempt, Unlawful Use of a...
Eight arrested after shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers announce arrest of 8 suspects, recovery of 3 stolen cars and 2 guns, after shots were fired at a trooper.
Four Arrested After Chase That Starts in Warrensburg & Ends Near Clinton
On the evening of Thursday, Dec. 1, members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Resolution Team (CRT), Sgt. Mike Bilbruck and Officer Doubledee, attempted a traffic stop on a Ford passenger vehicle within the city limits of Warrensburg. The passenger vehicle failed to yield and proceeded to lead...
Prosecutor: Fatal shooting by 3 Kan. officers was justified
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Three Lawrence police officers who shot and killed a man in October will not face charges because their actions were legally justified, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced Thursday. The officers shot Michael Scott Blanck, 43, at his father's home on Oct. 2 after...
TWO INJURED IN A TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Wellington woman and Lexington woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Friday, December 2, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 57-year-old Penny Schumaker of Wellington, turned on to Highway FF and failed to yield to a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Kaylee Davis of Lexington. Davis’ vehicle then struck the vehicle driven by Schumaker.
KBI: Man killed by Kansas officer after struggle over gun
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Topeka. Preliminary information indicates that just before 7a.m..officer from the Topeka Police Department (TPD) observed a vehicle that appeared suspicious because it was parked in the center of an alleyway southeast of the intersection of 20th St. and SW Lincoln St. Dispatch indicated the car, which was occupied by a male subject, had been reported stolen, according to a media release from the KBI.
No injuries in fire at Unforked Restaurant in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Fire Department reported no one was injured in a fire at an area restaurant Friday morning. Officials stated firefighters were called to the Unforked Restaurant in the 7300 block of West 119th Street just after 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the roof.
Man faces multiple charges for crime spree Wednesday in Johnson County
A man is charged with eight felonies after nearly running over an Olathe police officer, leading officers on a car chase that ended with a crash Wednesday afternoon.
