ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new phishing scam in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of scammers sending emails out attempting to get people to pay for traffic violations they claim were recorded by cameras in the city. Officials say Ithaca does not utilize traffic cameras for enforcement, nor will law enforcement solicit money over the phone.

ITHACA, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO