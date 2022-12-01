Read full article on original website
Former Broome County DA pleads guilty
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — The former district attorney of Broome County has pleaded guilty to grand larceny. Stephen Cornwell admitted Monday to stealing felony case records in March 2019. Appearing in Broome County Supreme Court, Cornwell entered his plea and was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge and was fined five thousand dollars.
Ithaca Common Council to vote on permanent police chief
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca may soon have a permanent police chief. John Joly has reportedly been selected by Acting Mayor Laura Lewis to serve as police chief, a position he’s held on an interim basis since April 2021. Joly was one of three finalists for the job.
Phishing email scam reported in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new phishing scam in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of scammers sending emails out attempting to get people to pay for traffic violations they claim were recorded by cameras in the city. Officials say Ithaca does not utilize traffic cameras for enforcement, nor will law enforcement solicit money over the phone.
Ithaca’s gas prices fall, diesel prices rise
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices continue to fall across New York and in the Southern Tier. According to Triple A, Ithaca’s gas price this morning is three cents lower than last week. The average is $3.76. New York’s gas price averages at $3.70, down nine cents from a week ago.
Ithaca crews extinguish Collegetown apartment fire
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fast action by Ithaca firefighters on Monday morning. Lieutenant James Wheal tells WHCU a fire broke out at the Collegetown Center apartment building on Dryden Road. He says it happened in a room on the third floor, and the occupant got out safely. Other residents were evacuated from the building.
Deputies searching for two men in Newfield shooting incident
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two people are wanted for firing shots Friday night in Newfield. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office says two men were throwing trash from their Jeep to the side of the road when a passerby pulled up behind them and asked questions. The victim told...
REAL ID deadline pushed back, giving travelers more time
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHCU) — Officials are extending a travel safety deadline. The Department of Homeland Security is giving people more time to get a REAL ID. The deadline is moving from May of next year to May of 2025. Officials say COVID-19 has made the process more challenging. Once...
