NASDAQ
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Luther Burbank (LBC) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
NASDAQ
Is Vanguard International Value Fund (VTRIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Looking for a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? You may want to consider Vanguard International Value Fund (VTRIX) as a possible option. VTRIX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. VTRIX finds...
NASDAQ
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $232.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Land on 4 Winning Stocks Using the Overlooked Rising P/E Trick
Trying hands at bargain stocks that have a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a common practice. The perception is that the lower the P/E, the higher will be the value of the stock. This inference is drawn on the simple logic that a stock’s current market price does not justify (is not equivalent to) its higher earnings and therefore has room to run.
NASDAQ
2 Top Growth Stocks Down 61% and 75% to Buy Before They Rebound
As investors, maintaining a long-term focus is never more important than when the stock market is in decline. High-quality companies are often swept up in broad-based selling, even if their underlying businesses are firing on all cylinders. That's certainly the case for the two technology companies I'm about to share....
NASDAQ
Micron (MU) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
Micron (MU) closed at $54.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Is Pinduoduo (PDD) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR is one of...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in Tecnoglass (TGLS) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why International Game Technology (IGT) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Is First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ETF (FXN) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 05/08/2007, the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ETF (FXN) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Energy ETFs category of the market. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
NASDAQ
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Alibaba (BABA) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this online retailer have returned +29% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P...
NASDAQ
Should iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.82 billion, making it one...
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Airbnb, Datadog, Fortinet, Paycom Software and VeriSign
Chicago, IL – December 6, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Airbnb Inc. ABNB, Datadog Inc. DDOG, Fortinet Inc. FTNT, Paycom Software Inc. PAYC and VeriSign Inc. VRSN.
NASDAQ
Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Following Q3 Results?
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) posted a stronger-than-expected set of Q3 2023 results, as demand for its cloud data warehousing tools mostly held up, despite some economic headwinds and cooling growth for public cloud players such as Amazon’s AWS and Microsoft Azure. However, the company’s guidance for Q4 FY’23 was weaker than expected, with product revenue projected at between $535 million and $540 million, compared to a consensus of over $550 million. While Q3 revenue grew by about 67% year over year to $557 million, adjusted operating margins rose to about 8% up from 3% in the year-ago period. The company also generated free cash flows, with cash flow margins standing at about 12%. Snowflake’s key metrics also remained relatively strong across the board, with net revenue retention standing at 165%, indicating that the company is able to expand business with its existing customers. Snowflake also continues to expand its customer base, with the total customer count rising from 5,416 in Q3 FY’22 to about 7,292 in Q3 FY’23.
NASDAQ
Hartford Financial Services Group's Preferred Stock, Series G Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Monday, shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.'s 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: HIG.PRG) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $24.92 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.00% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, HIG.PRG was trading at a 0.52% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.60% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ
Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned +5%, compared to the...
NASDAQ
Is Columbia Large Cap Enhanced Core A (NMIAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Mutual Fund Equity Report fund seekers should consider taking a look at Columbia Large Cap Enhanced Core A (NMIAX). NMIAX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. NMIAX finds itself in...
NASDAQ
Is SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Health Care ETFs category of the market, the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2011. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap...
NASDAQ
Where Is HSBC Stock Headed?
HSBC’s stock (NYSE: HSBC) has gained 1% YTD as compared to the 14% drop in the S&P500 index over the same period. Further, at the current price of $31 per share, it is 24% below its fair value of $40 – Trefis’ estimate for HSBC’s valuation. The company topped the consensus estimates of profit in the third quarter of 2022. It posted total GAAP revenues of $11.6 billion – down 3% y-o-y, mainly due to lower noninterest revenues. The noninterest revenues primarily suffered in the wealth and personal banking segment due to impairment on the planned disposal of the retail banking operations in France. However, the impact was somewhat offset by a 30% increase in the net interest income (NII), which benefited from improvement in the interest rate environment and outstanding loan balances. On the expense front, the provisions for credit losses increased from -$659 million to $1.08 billion. It led to a 42% y-o-y decrease in the profit before tax to $3.1 billion. Overall, the adjusted net income was down 46% to $1.9 billion in the quarter.
