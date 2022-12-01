Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) posted a stronger-than-expected set of Q3 2023 results, as demand for its cloud data warehousing tools mostly held up, despite some economic headwinds and cooling growth for public cloud players such as Amazon’s AWS and Microsoft Azure. However, the company’s guidance for Q4 FY’23 was weaker than expected, with product revenue projected at between $535 million and $540 million, compared to a consensus of over $550 million. While Q3 revenue grew by about 67% year over year to $557 million, adjusted operating margins rose to about 8% up from 3% in the year-ago period. The company also generated free cash flows, with cash flow margins standing at about 12%. Snowflake’s key metrics also remained relatively strong across the board, with net revenue retention standing at 165%, indicating that the company is able to expand business with its existing customers. Snowflake also continues to expand its customer base, with the total customer count rising from 5,416 in Q3 FY’22 to about 7,292 in Q3 FY’23.

