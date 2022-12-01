ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Mom and 4 kids run over at school bus stop by driver trying to escape police

By Jon Haworth
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Gn8n_0jTeJPtB00

A mother and her four children have been run over as her kids were getting off of a school bus by a driver trying to escape the police.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York City when police say they tried to stop a white Mercedes-Benz traveling along Flatbush Avenue. Instead of stopping, the female driver took off on Avenue J and went straight through several bus stops before hitting the family with her car, according to ABC News’ New York City station WABC .

MORE: Barbershop owner gunned down and murdered in his own shop while cutting 8-year-old child’s hair

The mother had been waiting -- along with two of her children -- for the school bus to arrive carrying her other two kids when the accident transpired, according to WABC .

"When the Mercedes hit the woman, the woman flies and hit the ground and the kid was shivering," one unnamed male witness told WABC .

“[The mother] was under the bus, actually,” another female witness who witnessed the collision told WABC. “I was praying for her. It is just so terrible. It is definitely terrible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CtkoB_0jTeJPtB00
ABC News / WABC - PHOTO: A mother and her four children have been run over as her kids were getting off of a school bus by a driver trying to escape the police in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 30, 2022.

The 41-year-old mother along with her four children -- three daughters aged 8, 5 and 1 and one son aged 3 -- were immediately taken to a nearby hospital where they were all listed in stable condition. The family is expected to survive, according to WABC.

Police investigating the accident found the car involved in the crash a short distance away at E 24th St and Glenwood Road but police sources told WABC that the female driver abandoned the car there and walked away.

MORE: 9-year-old boy missing after falling off pontoon boat, being hit by propeller

The suspect involved in the incident is still at large and police have yet to make any arrests.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact the New York Police Department.

Comments / 1132

Jack Bozza
3d ago

So glad they will be alright physically, can't imagine going through anything like that. Hopefully they catch the person involved! Was it worth running, even if you don't get caught, the terror you instilled on a mother and her children, for what?

Reply(104)
569
Peechez
3d ago

stopping for the police was her best bet, now she's made it worse for herself... I hope they can get fingerprints from the vehicle.....

Reply(71)
283
Colon Neomi
3d ago

Dear God no where is safe anymore, so glad this family will make it, prayers up🙏🏼, that driver will get caught hope justice gets served...

Reply(4)
151
 

