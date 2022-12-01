This $6M Waterfront Gated Estate in Charlotte, NC Features Light Filled Open Spaces, Wood/stone and Custom Details Throughout

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Related
South End, uptown apartment communities charge highest rents in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — As a steady stream of people continue moving to the Charlotte area, the demand for housing, especially multifamily communities, is on the rise. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated Charlotte’s population to be just under 880,000 people in 2021, with the metro area reaching more than 2.7 million residents. That’s as about 84 people moved into the region every day between 2020-21, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. Other sources have that number as high as 100 people per day.
WBTV
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte’s Best Restaurants For Special Occasions And Holidays
It’s no secret among my family and friends that I love finding quality restaurants to try. One of the things I love about Charlotte is there’s never a lack of cool places to go for a celebration. The restaurant scene in Charlotte and the surrounding areas is really impressive. That inspired me to put together a list of Charlotte’s Best Restaurants to visit for special occasions. And, with family coming to visit for the holidays, we need somewhere special to take everybody. We usually plan a couple of special nights out when family comes to town. We always save the super nice meal out for Christmas Eve.
charlottemagazine.com
Meet Charlotte Instagram Star The Plant Papi
I turn into a subdivision near Harrisburg and wind through street after street of one- and two-story brick and wood-frame houses, many with vinyl siding in various neutral tones. I have a hard time distinguishing one from another. My GPS finally brings me to a stop. Kevin Edouard welcomes me...
WFAE.org
How Charlotte wormed its way out of a longtime sticky scourge
Charlotte has nearly rid itself of a problem that bedeviled the city for years. WFAE’s Tommy Tomlinson, in his On My Mind commentary, wonders if that’s a model we could live by one inch at a time. The other day I heard a word I hadn’t thought of...
WBTV
Don’t expect a home price collapse in Charlotte, experts say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - Home prices may be due for a “collapse” in other parts of the country, but not in Charlotte, real estate experts tell Axios. What’s happening: Instead, look for price increases to slow down a bit, and for the market to stabilize, says Daniel Cottingham, CEO and broker in charge at Cottingham Chalk.
Over $5K of equipment stolen from Rock Hill garden shop
“I looked up on our shelves and realized there were boxes of our chords missing,” said Jonathan.
4 Great Burger Places in Charlotte
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Charlotte and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger restaurants in Charlotte that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville officially opens largest skatepark in the Carolinas (Photos)
The Town of Mooresville officially opened its new $2.8 million skatepark with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday afternoon. Located at 748 W. Iredell Avenue, the new facility is the largest skate park in the Carolinas. The park has two bowls and an urban street course, a viewing area and restrooms.
Home sale in Old Foxcroft was Mecklenburg County’s most expensive in October
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s Old Foxcroft neighborhood is again home to Mecklenburg County’s most expensive residential sale in October, similar to the previous month. A newly built home on the 2100 block of Cortelyou Road sold for $4.5 million in late October, topping the residential real estate charts that month. In September, a new home under construction about a mile-and-a-half away on Ferncliff Road topped the charts, selling for $4.75 million.
Renovated Mooresville skatepark opens to public
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The town of Mooresville’s renovated skate part is now open to the public. The new park will give access to surrounding residents and is the largest skate park in the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. The park is located on West Iredell Avenue in Mooresville and debuted...
wccbcharlotte.com
Actor’s Theatre Of Charlotte Will Hold An Equipment Auction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With the closing of the ATC, a lot of equipment is now up for grabs. The ATC will be holding an online auction from December 8th through the 15th. Lighting, audio, and much more will be available to purchase during the auction.
How an investor plans to flip a low-income Charlotte neighborhood, double rents and make millions
The J.T. Williams neighborhood in north Charlotte already looks much different than it did a month ago. The small brick homes have been painted white, the parking lot has been paved, and workers have spread fresh mulch and planted small shrubs. The biggest difference, however, is the emptiness. Homes that...
Brad Panovich picked by Queen City Nerve readers as Charlotte's best TV personality
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queen City Nerve readers have cast their votes for the Best In The Nest for 2022. From the tastiest eateries to the best parks in Charlotte, readers of the city's alternative newspaper made their voices heard about their favorite parts of it. The newspaper's readers also...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gastonia Gathers To Celebrate Christmas
GASTONIA, N.C. — Hundreds of people turned out in Gastonia for this year’s Christmas in the City Parade on Sunday. Dozens of floats, along with several high school bands, glided down Main Street. The parade featured Santa, entertainment, and vendors. Some familiar faces from WCCB-TV also got to...
Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
WBTV
Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A city council vote to change an ordinance concerning pet owners may help animal shelters at capacity. If an animal needs to be taken away from an owner because of neglect or abuse, an owner could previously appeal the decision within 30 days. This would leave the pet at the shelter for up to a month.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Concord, NC
Concord is a charming city located in the heart of Cabarrus County, which won the All-American City Award in 2004. German and Scots-Irish immigrants initially set up Concord around 1750. It is now part of the Charlotte metropolitan area's northeast region, experiencing fast growth. The name Concord was chosen following...
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Inspections (Nov. 25-Dec.1)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:. • Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 97 • Tacos Y Mas Los Primos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 97.5. Charlotte (28211) • Cousins Maine Lobster, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5.
Comments / 1