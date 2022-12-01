Read full article on original website
One of the only solvent members of Sam Bankman-Fried's fallen crypto empire is contributing $175 million to FTX bankruptcy proceedings, report says
LedgerX is preparing to make $175 million available to FTX's bankruptcy proceedings, sources told Bloomberg. The company is one of the few solvent members of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire. The money was set aside for a bid to garner regulatory approval to clear derivatives trading. One of the only solvent...
A new bankruptcy filing shows the value of FTX's crypto holdings is just $659,000, after Sam Bankman-Fried said they were worth $5.5 billion
Bankruptcy filings show the fair value of crypto held by FTX is $659,000. That compares to Sam Bankman-Fried claim FTX held about $5.5 billion in "less liquid" crypto tokens. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls," new FTX CEO John Ray III said.
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Investor Maintains Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Hit $500,000, but Not Over the Next Five Years
Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz has revealed that he still believes the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) will trade at $500,000 per coin in the future, but delayed his prediction over the Federal Reserve and other central banks raising interest rates to rein in on inflation. During an interview with Bloomberg, Novogratz...
The Gemini crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins is owed $900 million following FTX's collapse, report says
Crypto lender Genesis owes exchange platform Gemini $900 million, the Financial Times reported. Gemini, run by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, is trying to recover its customers' funds. It has created a creditors committee and has hired an investment bank to devise solutions. A crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins...
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
FTX told customers to deposit money by wiring funds to Alameda's bank accounts, report says
FTX told some customers to wire money to bank accounts held by Alameda Research in order to make deposits, Bloomberg said. The practice came about because most banks were hesitant to do business with crypto firms like FTX. But Alameda had accounts at the crypto and fintech bank Silvergate Capital.
dailyhodl.com
Whale Initiates Massive $12,000,000 Polygon (MATIC) Transaction on Coinbase As Top Crypto Asset Rebounds
A crypto whale has abruptly transferred $12 million worth of the blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) as the top crypto asset flashes signs of strength. The crypto-tracking platform Whale Alert reported the transaction and notes the large address sent 13,428,828 MATIC tokens to top US crypto exchange Coinbase. MATIC is...
Binance has frozen withdrawals of a crypto linked to its own token that looks like it's been hacked, CEO 'CZ' says
Binance said Friday that it will freeze withdrawals of a cryptocurrency that derives part of its value from a link to the exchange's own native Binance Coin token. Chief executive Changpeng Zhao said withdrawals of Ankr's Reward Bearing Staked BNB coin would be paused while Binance probed a potential attack by hackers.
dailyhodl.com
Digital Asset Lender Genesis Owes $900,000,000 to Customers of Crypto Exchange Gemini: Report
Crypto lender Genesis reportedly owes nearly $1 billion to the customers of crypto exchange Gemini due to the collapse of FTX. According to a new report by the Financial Times, anonymous sources familiar with the matter say that Gemini is attempting to recover the funds from Genesis after the crypto broker was affected by FTX, a crypto exchange that declared bankruptcy last month.
FTX's former US president is reportedly raising money for a new crypto startup after the crypto exchange's collapse
Brett Harrison, FTX US's former president, is reportedly raising money for a new crypto startup. Harrison left FTX just weeks before it slid into bankruptcy amid allegations of misused customer funds. Harrison's attempt to raise money comes when many investors are weary of wading deeper into the crypto industry. One...
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Cryptocurrency markets recovered slightly on Nov 24, but altcoins like SHIB, ADA, MATIC, and XRP continue to face bearish pressure. Cryptocurrency investors remain nervous about the increasing impact of FTX’s collapse on other blockchains and crypto firms. As a result, the market is unlikely...
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
CNBC
Celsius clients with collateral stuck on failed crypto platform turn to bankruptcy process for relief
After crypto lending platform Celsius paused withdrawals in June and then went bankrupt, borrowers have been unable to get their collateral off the platform. "Every aspect of what they did was wrong," said Alan Knitowski, who borrowed $375,000 from Celsius by posting $1.5 million worth of bitcoin as collateral. A...
Jamie Dimon says cryptocurrencies are like 'pet rocks' and blasts the industry as a 'complete sideshow'
Cryptocurrencies are used for "terrorism financing, tax avoidance, sex trafficking," Dimon said. "Why do we allow this stuff to take place?"
msn.com
Is the worst over for bitcoin and the rest of crypto?
The meltdown of FTX has sent the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbling more than 60% this year…and the carnage has spread to publicly traded companies with exposure to digital assets. Shares of Coinbase, Square-owner Block (SQ), top bitcoin miners Hive (HVBTF) and Riot (RIOT), crypto bank Silvergate...
Stablecoin issuer Circle terminates $9 billion SPAC deal as crypto winter rages on
Stablecoin issuer Circle announced on Monday that its $9 billion plan to go public via SPAC was off. Circle's cofounder says the company is still in "the best financial position we've ever been in." The firm announced plans to go public in July of 2021 at a $4.5 billion valuation.
ambcrypto.com
Does a surge in CEL’s accumulation call for a profitable December for investors
Galaxy Digital has announced its intention to acquire GK8 from Celsius Network [CEL]. CEL has seen increased accumulation in the last week. On 2 December, Galaxy Digital (Galaxy), a financial service and investment management company, confirmed its intentions to acquire high-security custodian GK8. The organization planned to acquire it from the now-collapsed cryptocurrency lending company, Celsius Network [CEL].
