Paramount Global announced the seven writers selected to participate in the Paramount Writers Mentoring Program for 2022-2023. Selected to participate in the program’s 19th year are Camille D’Elia, India Gurley, Daniela Labi, Kahlil Maskati, Lizzie Perrin, Edith Rodriguez and Teresa Tuan. The program is helmed by the Paramount Office of Global Inclusion and is an eight-month program that provides mentorships, career development, support and personal access to executives and the decision-making processes for new writers in television. The program’s end goal is to prepare them for a career in television. This year’s cohort will attend small workshop-style meetings with showrunners, executive producers,...

20 MINUTES AGO