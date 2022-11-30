ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ijpr.org

Tue 8 AM | Rogue Valley crossword aficionado shares puzzles and skills

If doing crossword puzzles keep your brain more supple as you age, Steve Weyer should be in great shape in the cerebrum department. He not only solves crossword puzzles, he designs them, and can brag of having one accepted by the New York Times. Steve also developed a crossword-solving app,...
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

Providence festival of trees opens to the public

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The 32nd Annual Festival of Trees opened to the public for the December 3 and 4 weekend at Medford Armory. The festival features 60 Christmas tree displays, live performances from children in the area and Santa Claus. Jeff Bergstrom, father of one of the child performers said...
MEDFORD, OR
mybasin.com

Missing Oregon Woman

On November 29th, 2022, Josephine Golden (72), a resident of Grants Pass, was located by Curry County Search and Rescue in the early evening hours on a remote road near the Lobster Creek area. Search and Rescue personnel provided Golden with fuel for her vehicle and escorted her back to the Gold Beach area.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Grants Pass looking for temporary, permanent emergency shelter

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass city council is looking for both a temporary and permanent facility to help house the homeless in the city during extreme weather conditions. “The city of Grants Pass doesn't own a community center building that we can easily convert, so we need a space of about 2,500 square feet, something that has restrooms and is ADA accessible,” said Sara Bristol, Mayor of Grants Pass.
GRANTS PASS, OR
itinyhouses.com

26′ Arctic Fox is a Fine Tiny Home That’s Designed to Last

There are many factors that make a tiny house worth the buy- the design, the price tag, the space and the overall layout. But most importantly, it is about choosing a fine tiny home that will last you years, and can function to its best in almost any environment or situation. And if that’s what you were looking for, you might want to take a look at this 26’ Arctic Fox.
ASHLAND, OR
KVAL

Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
EUGENE, OR
KDRV

Jackson County Animal Services helps with pet licensing and vaccination

PHOENIX, Ore. -- Jackson County Animal Services agency is offering to help people make time for pet health this busy December. The Jackson County Animal Shelter (JCAS) hosts a vaccination clinic the third Saturday of each month by appointment only to help pet owners comply with regulations and animal health needs. Space is limited and its cost is $10 for a rabies vaccination and $15 for the distemper vaccinations.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
ijpr.org

Advocates' survey says homeless residents are frustrated with Rogue Retreat

Volunteers with the street outreach project Judi’s Midnight Diner talked with 39 unhoused people over the summer along the Bear Creek Greenway. Results from their survey show 75% of respondents said they don’t trust the Rogue Retreat staff to treat them fairly. “You know, we ask people what...
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE ARREST MAN TWICE IN 24 HOURS

Roseburg Police arrested a man twice in 24 hours over the weekend. An RPD report said Saturday night shortly after 8:00 p.m. officers contacted the 37-year old for being in Stewart Park after hours. During the contact, officers learned the man had a warrant. He was taken into custody, but released Sunday.
ROSEBURG, OR
mybasin.com

High Speed Chase in Klamath County Leads to the Arrest of a Felon

December 2, 2022 at approximately 1:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road on a report of an individual that showed up at that residence and making threats with a handgun. It was also reported that the individual was wearing a “bulletproof vest”. The individual left the scene prior to deputies arriving and began traveling southbound on highway 97. The vehicle was reported to have made various turns and the reporting party thought he may be headed to an address in Medford, Oregon.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Medford man jailed for gun, police chase charges in Klamath County

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A Medford man faces nine criminal charges today accusing him of various crimes involving a weapon and a police chase. The Klamath Falls Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says today 30-year-old Parker Joseph Latham of Medford has charges of Felon in Possession of Body Armor, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful use of a Weapon and Pointing a Firearm at Another and other charges.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Police are looking for tonight's White City armed robbery suspects

WHITE CITY, Ore. -- Police are looking tonight for two suspects involved with a White City armed robbery. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is working to find suspects from a reported armed robbery at the Purple Parrot at about 6pm this evening. JCSO says when its deputies responded...
WHITE CITY, OR
kptv.com

Sheriff: Oregon murder suspect still on the run

JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of a late November murder. According to JCSO, the murder happened Nov. 28 at a marijuana grow outside of Jacksonville Ore. Investigators say Luis Ayala-Zavala, 31, of Jacksonville, was shot to death by suspect Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, from Sinaloa, Mexico.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO JAILED FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP SUNDAY

Two people were jailed following a traffic stop on Sunday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 4:40 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle for traffic violations, near the intersection of Crystal Ridge Court and Highway 99 North in the Oakland area. 26-year old Johnny Wells was detained...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

