Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ijpr.org
Tue 8 AM | Rogue Valley crossword aficionado shares puzzles and skills
If doing crossword puzzles keep your brain more supple as you age, Steve Weyer should be in great shape in the cerebrum department. He not only solves crossword puzzles, he designs them, and can brag of having one accepted by the New York Times. Steve also developed a crossword-solving app,...
KDRV
Providence festival of trees opens to the public
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The 32nd Annual Festival of Trees opened to the public for the December 3 and 4 weekend at Medford Armory. The festival features 60 Christmas tree displays, live performances from children in the area and Santa Claus. Jeff Bergstrom, father of one of the child performers said...
basinlife.com
Wonderful Home For Sale at 4350 Calimesa Way, Klamath Falls… Shown by Rick Batsell of Keller Williams Realty. Come See This Beauty!
Welcome to this beautiful Keller built home for sale at 4350 Calimesa Way. This beautiful home has 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and a large 3-car garage, located in the nice neighborhood of Sunset East in Klamath Falls. Shown by top real estate agent Rick Batsell, of Keller Williams Realty.
basinlife.com
Priced Right! Home For Sale on Independence Ave, Klamath Falls, shown by Laura Knight of Keller Williams Realty
Shown by Laura Knight of Keller Williams Real Estate. Call her at: 541-331-1729. Here’s a great home for sale on a private street off Madison in a nice Klamath Falls neighborhood, located at 5815 Independence Avenue. Priced at $245,000. This home has great bones! Come see this ready to...
KDRV
More than 400 motorcyclists drive down Table Rock Road for Toys for Tots donation drive
MEDFORD, Ore. -- More than 400 motorcycles traveled from Touvelle Lodge to the Eagles Lodge Saturday afternoon for the 42nd Annual Toys for Tots donation drive. Motorcyclists drove from Table Rock Road to the Eagles Lodge drop off toys for children in need. Motorcyclist, Craig Chaqucio said this was his...
basinlife.com
Get your Snow Tires at Ken’s Affordable Tire, across from Winema Electric. Snow Tires Mounted, Top Brands, Big Selection!
WINTER IS HERE! Ken’s Affordable Tire in downtown Klamath Falls where 5th & 6th Streets meet, across from Winema Electric has TIRES and TIRE DEALS! See them today at 727 So. 5th St. They can get the tires you want at a better price!. Call for the tire you’re...
mybasin.com
Missing Oregon Woman
On November 29th, 2022, Josephine Golden (72), a resident of Grants Pass, was located by Curry County Search and Rescue in the early evening hours on a remote road near the Lobster Creek area. Search and Rescue personnel provided Golden with fuel for her vehicle and escorted her back to the Gold Beach area.
ijpr.org
Survivors of the Mill Fire want to rebuild, but insurance access will determine what's possible
On the day the Mill Fire started, Alonzo Greene was at his home in Lincoln Heights. He heard a “boom” outside, so he went out on his porch, where, he said, he smelled fire. “I kind of thought it was a structure fire, and I thought that I’d...
KTVL
Grants Pass looking for temporary, permanent emergency shelter
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass city council is looking for both a temporary and permanent facility to help house the homeless in the city during extreme weather conditions. “The city of Grants Pass doesn't own a community center building that we can easily convert, so we need a space of about 2,500 square feet, something that has restrooms and is ADA accessible,” said Sara Bristol, Mayor of Grants Pass.
KDRV
Klamath Falls Police mourn passing of long-time police officer
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore-- Late last week, on December 2, the Klamath Falls Police Department announced that one of their own, Dr. John "Jack" Hobbs Jr. had passed away recently in Dewitt, Michigan. KFP wrote on Facebook a heartfelt tribute to Jack, or "Doc", who was a member of the Klamath...
itinyhouses.com
26′ Arctic Fox is a Fine Tiny Home That’s Designed to Last
There are many factors that make a tiny house worth the buy- the design, the price tag, the space and the overall layout. But most importantly, it is about choosing a fine tiny home that will last you years, and can function to its best in almost any environment or situation. And if that’s what you were looking for, you might want to take a look at this 26’ Arctic Fox.
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
KDRV
Jackson County Animal Services helps with pet licensing and vaccination
PHOENIX, Ore. -- Jackson County Animal Services agency is offering to help people make time for pet health this busy December. The Jackson County Animal Shelter (JCAS) hosts a vaccination clinic the third Saturday of each month by appointment only to help pet owners comply with regulations and animal health needs. Space is limited and its cost is $10 for a rabies vaccination and $15 for the distemper vaccinations.
ijpr.org
Advocates' survey says homeless residents are frustrated with Rogue Retreat
Volunteers with the street outreach project Judi’s Midnight Diner talked with 39 unhoused people over the summer along the Bear Creek Greenway. Results from their survey show 75% of respondents said they don’t trust the Rogue Retreat staff to treat them fairly. “You know, we ask people what...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE ARREST MAN TWICE IN 24 HOURS
Roseburg Police arrested a man twice in 24 hours over the weekend. An RPD report said Saturday night shortly after 8:00 p.m. officers contacted the 37-year old for being in Stewart Park after hours. During the contact, officers learned the man had a warrant. He was taken into custody, but released Sunday.
mybasin.com
High Speed Chase in Klamath County Leads to the Arrest of a Felon
December 2, 2022 at approximately 1:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road on a report of an individual that showed up at that residence and making threats with a handgun. It was also reported that the individual was wearing a “bulletproof vest”. The individual left the scene prior to deputies arriving and began traveling southbound on highway 97. The vehicle was reported to have made various turns and the reporting party thought he may be headed to an address in Medford, Oregon.
KDRV
Medford man jailed for gun, police chase charges in Klamath County
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A Medford man faces nine criminal charges today accusing him of various crimes involving a weapon and a police chase. The Klamath Falls Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says today 30-year-old Parker Joseph Latham of Medford has charges of Felon in Possession of Body Armor, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful use of a Weapon and Pointing a Firearm at Another and other charges.
KDRV
Police are looking for tonight's White City armed robbery suspects
WHITE CITY, Ore. -- Police are looking tonight for two suspects involved with a White City armed robbery. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is working to find suspects from a reported armed robbery at the Purple Parrot at about 6pm this evening. JCSO says when its deputies responded...
kptv.com
Sheriff: Oregon murder suspect still on the run
JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of a late November murder. According to JCSO, the murder happened Nov. 28 at a marijuana grow outside of Jacksonville Ore. Investigators say Luis Ayala-Zavala, 31, of Jacksonville, was shot to death by suspect Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, from Sinaloa, Mexico.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO JAILED FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP SUNDAY
Two people were jailed following a traffic stop on Sunday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 4:40 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle for traffic violations, near the intersection of Crystal Ridge Court and Highway 99 North in the Oakland area. 26-year old Johnny Wells was detained...
Comments / 0