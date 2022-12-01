Read full article on original website
Black Panther 2's Angela Bassett reveals cut scene with surprise MCU debut star
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers follow. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever nearly featured a scene involving Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and her grandchild Toussaint (Divine Love Konadu-Sun) together. Fans learn in the Marvel movie through Shuri (Letitia Wright) in a mid-credits scene that T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) had a son with Nakia...
Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam is now available to watch at home in the UK
Black Adam is now available to watch at home in the UK. From today (December 5) the DCEU blockbuster film is now available on Amazon Prime for £15.99 to rent or £19.99 to buy. In the US, the film is also available to watch on Microsoft Store and iTunes.
Meghan and Harry news: Couple fly on private jet to NYC as royal family braces for Netflix documentary - live
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in New York City ahead of the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in California, were seen arriving on Monday, with the awards ceremony set to take place on Tuesday 6 December.It is expected that the couple will make a red carpet appearance on Tuesday ahead of the gala, where they will be honoured alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Indiana Jones 5 director shuts down theory about Indy being replaced
Indiana Jones co-writer and director James Mangold has dismissed theories that Harrison Ford's character will be replaced in the upcoming instalment. At the helm of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Mangold has hit back at online trolls seemingly criticising the film over rumours that time travel could play a part in Indy being 'erased' from the timeline, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Helena Brody then taking centre stage.
‘The Holiday’ Sequel? Kate Winslet and Director Nancy Meyers Shut Down Rumors: ‘Sorry But It’s Not True’
“The Holiday” writer-director Nancy Meyers and her star Kate Winslet are shutting down rumors about a sequel that is allegedly going into production next year. The Sun reported Dec. 5 that a sequel to “The Holiday” was in development, with a source adding: “The plan is to start rolling on scenes next year, primarily in the U.K. and in Europe, but the main talent are all signed up and on board.” Not so fast. Meyers took to Instagram to debunk the rumor. The filmmaker wrote: “So many DM’s about this – sorry but it’s not true.” Winslet separately shut down the sequel rumors...
Pointless star Richard Osman marries Doctor Who actress in "magical" ceremony
Former Pointless co-host Richard Osman has married his partner, Doctor Who actress Ingrid Oliver. Sharing the happy news on his Instagram account, the comedian and television presenter confirmed that the couple tied the knot over the weekend, writing: "The most magical, joyful day on Saturday with my beautiful wife @ingrid_oliver. Surrounded by wonderful friends and family, a day full of love and laughter. We're so, so happy."
The Office star joins Jennifer Garner in Netflix comedy
The Office star Ed Helms will join Jennifer Garner for a new comedy from Netflix. As reported by Variety, the actor, who played Andy Bernard in the long-running sitcom, has joined Garner for Family Leave, a new body-swap comedy from the streaming service. The pair will play two parents, Bill...
Call the Midwife star Helen George teases surprising series 12 cameo
Call the Midwife spoilers follow. Call the Midwife is just weeks away from airing its annual Christmas special, which will be swiftly followed up by its 12th series. And that series looks like it could feature a surprise cameo appearance. Appearing on This Morning, actors Helen George and Megan Cusack...
Willow’s Amar Chadha-Patel explains how his character pays tribute to Val Kilmer
Willow star Amar Chadha-Patel has opened up about how his character Thraxus Boorman pays tribute to Val Kilmer on the fantasy show, which shared news of a new cast member earlier this week. The actor sat down with Digital Spy to talk about the way in which he paid tribute...
The Witcher: Blood Origin star Sophia Brown reveals which scene made her physically sick
The Witcher: Blood Origin spoilers follow. The Witcher: Blood Origin star Sophia Brown has revealed which scene made her physically sick. During filming for the first episode of the prequel series, Brown told Radio Times that she had to eat a feast of fish and marzipan that she struggled to keep down.
Julia Roberts Wore A Dress With Dozens Of Pictures Of Her BFFAE George Clooney On It
Go best friend, that's her best friend.
Former EastEnders star Gary Hailes discusses big reaction to Colin and Barry return news
Former EastEnders star Gary Hailes, who played Barry Clark on the show, has opened up about the big reaction to the return of his character, Barry, and Colin. In case you missed it, Gary Hailes is one of the many familiar faces set to return to the show for Dot Branning’s funeral as a tribute to longtime EastEnders star June Brown, who passed away earlier this year, aged 95.
Netflix shares new first-look stills and character details for Lockwood & Co ahead of release
Digital Spy can exclusively reveal first-look photos and character details for upcoming Netflix series Lockwood & Co. The supernatural fantasy show, which has been written by Joe Cornish (Attack the Block), is based on Jonathan Stroud's series of novels, following the eponymous agency as they battle ghosts and all manner of supernatural entities – including 'The Problem', or the widespread issue of night-time hauntings by ghosts.
Helen Skelton shares Strictly-themed prank her son played at school
Helen Skelton has revealed that her son played a Strictly Come Dancing-themed prank on teachers at school last week. The television presenter, who is partnered with professional dancer Gorka Márquez on the current series, revealed to co-host Claudia Winkleman on Saturday's results show that her 5-year-old son Louis has been telling people that he had been dropped off at school for the day by two Strictly judges.
Casualty star Arin Smethurst reveals Jan twist in improvised episode
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty star Arin Smethurst has opened up on the show's upcoming improvised episode. The BBC medical drama will be breaking away from its usual format for a special edition in December, which focuses on the paramedic team and the pressures they deal with on a day-to-day basis.
Slow Horses star teases new direction for season 2
Slow Horses star Gary Oldman has teased a new direction for the second season of the Apple TV+ series. The actor, who plays Jackson Lamb in the spy thriller, spoke with RadioTimes about the latest batch of episodes, which premiered on the streaming service on Friday (December 2). The newest...
SAS Rogue Heroes has future confirmed by BBC
SAS Rogue Heroes has had its future confirmed, with the BBC renewing the historical drama for a second series. With the sixth and final episode of the first series airing tonight (December 4), fans were left wondering if the origin story of the British Army Special Air Service would come back to screens, but its future was solidified with a "to be continued" caption in the finale.
Strictly star Molly Rainford thanks fans for 'keeping dream alive' after surviving dance-off
Strictly Come Dancing star Molly Rainford has thanked fans for "keeping the dream alive" following her progress to the semi-final. The television presenter, who is partnered with Carlos Gu, survived her fourth dance-off of the series on Saturday night, prevailing over Kym Marsh and Graziano di Prima. Following her performance,...
Star Wars writer reveals Solo plot hole that "always haunted" him
Star Wars writer Jonathan Kasdan has opened up about a plot hole from the spinoff movie Solo: A Star Wars Story that has always "haunted" him. Solo explores Han Solo's past and features Han (Alden Ehrenreich) working with a gang led by Paul Bettany's villainous Dryden Vos. Vos' most trusted aid is Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke), who just so happens to be the love of Han's life at the time.
Willow's Warwick Davis addresses season 2 possibility
Willow star Warwick Davis has addressed the possibility of a second season of the Disney+ series. Reprising his role as Willow Ufgood 34 years after the original 1988 film, Davis told Digital Spy that he would be happy to do a second season – if audiences are happy with the first, that is.
