Man struck in head with axe, robbed near East Towne Mall
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a man was hit in the head with an axe and robbed near East Towne Mall on Sunday morning. Police said a 54-year-old man was walking in the 1700 block of Thierer Road when a suspect grabbed him and demanded his wallet. The suspect allegedly followed him to his motel in the 4200 block...
Madison police arrest suspect in Lakeside Street homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man wanted in a deadly shooting in the city last month. In an updated incident report, the Madison Police Department said members of the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and the Violent Crimes Unit arrested the man in the city Monday without incident. He was booked into the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
64th and Bradley shots fired; residence struck by gunfire
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police several shots were fired and some struck a residence near 64th and Bradley on Monday afternoon, Dec. 5. Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood around 3:15 p.m. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to...
Police investigate shooting near Fish Hatchery Road
Officers with Fitchburg and Madison Police are investigating after someone reportedly fired a gun near Fish Hatchery Road Sunday afternoon.
WISN
Mother of five shot, killed at Milwaukee gas station
MILWAUKEE — Police are searching for someone who shot and killed a Milwaukee mother of five outside a gas station Sunday morning. The fatal shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Citgo gas station on 107th Street and Heather Avenue. Surveillance footage shows 36-year-old Nyeshia Liggins and...
nbc15.com
Fitchburg Police Department investigating shots fired
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police Department is investigating after shots were fired Sunday afternoon on the south side of Madison, it said in a release. Dane County Communications said it received multiple 911 calls just after 2 p.m. Sunday from callers reporting shots fired in the 2400 block of Post Road.
CBS 58
Jury selected in case of former Hales Corners firefighter accused in fatal shooting
HALES CORNERS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A former Hales Corners firefighter accused of killing a man outside a Third Ward bar was in court Monday, Dec. 5. Caesar Fuentes is charged in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Andre Nicholson in December of 2020. Investigators say the two were arguing over...
californiaexaminer.net
1 Detained, 1 Hurt In Stabbing Near Campus Of UW
After a stabbing incident that took place early on Sunday morning just west of downtown Madison, close to the campus of the University of Wisconsin, one suspect has been taken into custody. At approximately 2:00 in the morning, the Madison Police Department reported that a confrontation that began at 300...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings injure man, woman, 15-year-old
MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee Monday afternoon, Dec. 5. The first shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. near 6th and Locust. Police said someone fired shots at a Milwaukee woman, 30, who was driving. She showed up at the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Around 4 p.m.,...
WISN
Suspected dating app 'predator' connected to second death investigation
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County prosecutors say Timothy Olson is under suspicion in Racine for the death of a woman on Nov. 8. Olson was already a person of interest in thedeath of a woman in South Milwaukee. Racine police told WISN 12 News they would not discuss the investigation.
Footage shows moments before woman fatally shot outside Milwaukee gas station
Chilling new footage shows the moments before a woman was shot and killed outside of a gas station in Milwaukee. The medical examiner identified the victim as 36-year-old Nyeshia Liggins.
nbc15.com
1 dead in fiery crash early Monday morning, Madison police report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a fiery, early morning crash on Madison’s far west side, the city police department reports. In an update Monday evening, MPD says they are looking for the two vehicles that were on South Pleasant View Road between Mid Town Road and McKee Road at 11 p.m. Sunday. MPD says they may have witnessed the crash involving a red Pontiac Grand Prix. Drivers or occupants of those vehicles are encouraged to call 608-266-4692 if with information about the crash.
Stolen car involved in rollover crash near Veterans Park; 3 arrested
A police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle that began in Cudahy ended in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Veterans Park on Lincoln Memorial Drive on Monday.
15-year-old boy shot and injured near 26th and Orchard
A 15-year-old boy was shot and injured in Milwaukee on Monday. Milwaukee police say it happened near 26th and Orchard around 4 p.m.
One arrested, one injured in stabbing near UW campus
MADISON, Wis. — One person is now in custody after a stabbing occurred just west of downtown Madison, near UW’s campus, early Sunday morning. The Madison Police Department said a fight broke out at 300 N Frances Street and turned into a stabbing just after 2 a.m. The UW Police Department sent out alerts to students and businesses in the...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Home Shot, Again
For the third time in three weeks, a Milwaukee woman is counting the bullet holes in her home. Milwaukee Police say someone fired bullets into the woman’s house last Thursday, it was the third time in three weeks that someone took a shot at her. The woman is asking...
CBS 58
Marshall HS student killed while leaving basketball game; family calls on city to 'put the guns down'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are looking for a suspect after a teenager was shot and killed on the city’s south side. Police said it happened Saturday, Dec. 3 at 13th and Lapham, near South Division High School. Family confirms the victim was 16-year-old Chevaz "Chevy" Collins, a...
Police investigate multiple shots fired reports in downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police investigated multiple reports of shots fired in downtown early Saturday. Officers were sent to the 300 block of North Frances Street just after 2:20 a.m. Police said no injuries or property damage was found. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Man armed with handgun takes laptops from Janesville Best Buy store, police say
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police in Janesville are searching for a man they said stole two laptops from a Best Buy store Monday while armed with a handgun. The robbery happened just after 5 p.m. at the Best Buy store on Deerfield Drive. Police said the suspect, who was wearing a blue Golden State Warriors sweatshirt, asked an employee for two...
nbc15.com
One arrested after stabbing on Madison’s near-west side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department says a person is now in custody after a stabbing on the city’s near-west side overnight Saturday. The UW-Madison Police Department told businesses in the area of 333 East Campus Mall to lock down due to the incident shortly after 2 a.m.
