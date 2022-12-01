ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
64th and Bradley shots fired; residence struck by gunfire

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police several shots were fired and some struck a residence near 64th and Bradley on Monday afternoon, Dec. 5. Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood around 3:15 p.m. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to...
Mother of five shot, killed at Milwaukee gas station

MILWAUKEE — Police are searching for someone who shot and killed a Milwaukee mother of five outside a gas station Sunday morning. The fatal shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Citgo gas station on 107th Street and Heather Avenue. Surveillance footage shows 36-year-old Nyeshia Liggins and...
Fitchburg Police Department investigating shots fired

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police Department is investigating after shots were fired Sunday afternoon on the south side of Madison, it said in a release. Dane County Communications said it received multiple 911 calls just after 2 p.m. Sunday from callers reporting shots fired in the 2400 block of Post Road.
1 Detained, 1 Hurt In Stabbing Near Campus Of UW

After a stabbing incident that took place early on Sunday morning just west of downtown Madison, close to the campus of the University of Wisconsin, one suspect has been taken into custody. At approximately 2:00 in the morning, the Madison Police Department reported that a confrontation that began at 300...
Milwaukee shootings injure man, woman, 15-year-old

MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee Monday afternoon, Dec. 5. The first shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. near 6th and Locust. Police said someone fired shots at a Milwaukee woman, 30, who was driving. She showed up at the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Around 4 p.m.,...
1 dead in fiery crash early Monday morning, Madison police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a fiery, early morning crash on Madison’s far west side, the city police department reports. In an update Monday evening, MPD says they are looking for the two vehicles that were on South Pleasant View Road between Mid Town Road and McKee Road at 11 p.m. Sunday. MPD says they may have witnessed the crash involving a red Pontiac Grand Prix. Drivers or occupants of those vehicles are encouraged to call 608-266-4692 if with information about the crash.
One arrested, one injured in stabbing near UW campus

MADISON, Wis. — One person is now in custody after a stabbing occurred just west of downtown Madison, near UW’s campus, early Sunday morning. The Madison Police Department said a fight broke out at 300 N Frances Street and turned into a stabbing just after 2 a.m. The UW Police Department sent out alerts to students and businesses in the...
Milwaukee Home Shot, Again

For the third time in three weeks, a Milwaukee woman is counting the bullet holes in her home. Milwaukee Police say someone fired bullets into the woman’s house last Thursday, it was the third time in three weeks that someone took a shot at her. The woman is asking...
Police investigate multiple shots fired reports in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police investigated multiple reports of shots fired in downtown early Saturday. Officers were sent to the 300 block of North Frances Street just after 2:20 a.m. ﻿ Police said no injuries or property damage was found. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
One arrested after stabbing on Madison’s near-west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department says a person is now in custody after a stabbing on the city’s near-west side overnight Saturday. The UW-Madison Police Department told businesses in the area of 333 East Campus Mall to lock down due to the incident shortly after 2 a.m.
