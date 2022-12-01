ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, AL

Alabama Now

Head-on collision Sunday morning kills Alabama man

A Sunday morning head-on collision killed an Alabama man, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:16 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of a Elba, Alabama, man. Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, was fatally injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala he was driving collided head-on with the 2006...
ELBA, AL
Lootpress

The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia

SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
SHINNSTON, WV
Outsider.com

Tornado Aftermath Photo Reveals Destroyed Building with Only a Few Cinder Blocks Standing

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the Storm Prediction Center received more than two dozen tornado reports from across the Southeast. While areas across Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi sustained critical structural damage, the former suffered the heaviest impact. As rescue and utility crews got to work Wednesday afternoon, one photo captured the extent of the damage near AL’s Montgomery County. The image shows just a handful of cinder blocks left standing after a tornado ravaged the rest of the building.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

19-year-old killed in head-on collision in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is dead following a head-on collision in Chilton County Friday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Antonio Amiru Hinton, of Verbena, died when the vehicle that he was a passenger in collided head on with another car on Alabama 22 around 4:35 p.m. Hinton was pronounced […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Tourist involved in violent accident in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia tourist is in custody after a violent night behind the wheel, according to Panama City Beach police. PCBPD said he was responsible for two different traffic crashes that happened within a few minutes of each other. The incidents began Friday evening at the Continental Condominiums on Front […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WAAY-TV

Montgomery County tornado victims identified as mother, 8-year-old son

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a mother and her 8-year-old son were killed Tuesday as storms moved through their neighborhood. Chiquita Broadnax, 39, and Cedarrius Tell were inside their mobile home in the Flatwood community when a tornado caused a tree to strike the home. Cedarrius' father, Cedric Lamar Tell, was also in the home.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Here’s what to expect in December in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy December! We have made it to the final month of the year already believe it or not. It’s a month that can bring a wide variety of weather to Alabama, so what is 2022 set to bring?. A normal December in Central Alabama features...
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Oklahoma pot farm illegally obtained permit before 4 slain

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma marijuana farm where four people were killed and one was wounded was operating under an illegally obtained license to grow marijuana for medical purposes, an Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics spokesman said Friday. The application for the license by Kevin Pham fraudulently stated that the operation was 75% owned by an Oklahoma resident, as required by state law, said bureau spokesperson Mark Woodward. The pot farm on a 10-acre (4-hectare) property west of Hennessey, a town about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City, was the site of four execution-style killings in November that targeted three men and one woman, all Chinese citizens. “Agents have interviewed the man who is listed as the 75% owner ... that person has no knowledge of operations” at the farm, Woodward said. “He just went to Pham’s office for payments” as the registered 75% owner, Woodward said.
HENNESSEY, OK
Outsider.com

Historic Trunk Washes Ashore in Florida After Hurricane Nicole

Two weeks after Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida’s east coast, a historic trunk has washed ashore in the Sunshine State following the storm. According to FOX Weather, a resident discovered the trunk while in St. Augustine, Florida. A National Park Service team from Fort Matanzas National Monument responded to the discovery. However, the team reported on Facebook that there is nothing of value in the trunk. “While nothing of interest was found within the trunk, it itself is a unique piece of history,” the team stated. “What we found today’s a Vintage 1930s Steamer Trunk. It is a brand called ‘Neverbreak Trunks.’ Manufactured By: L. Goldsmith & Son of Newark New Jersey.”
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

11 Earthquakes Rattle Illinois to Arkansas, Experts on the Lookout for Next Possible Strong Seismic Activity in Eastern US

Experts are still keeping an eye out for any potential upcoming strong seismic activity that could shake the entire Eastern US after 11 recent earthquakes shook regions from Illinois to Arkansas. Another significant earthquake powerful enough to rattle the entire area of the Eastern United States is still imminent in...
ARKANSAS STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL

The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
MONTGOMERY, AL

