Dead man found in vehicle at bottom of ravine identified, Alabama coroner confirms
An Alabama man who was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine Saturday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the dead man has been identified as Eddie James Fair Jr., 52, of Birmingham, Alabama. A driver spotted Fair’s vehicle in...
Head-on collision Sunday morning kills Alabama man
A Sunday morning head-on collision killed an Alabama man, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:16 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of a Elba, Alabama, man. Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, was fatally injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala he was driving collided head-on with the 2006...
The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia
SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
Mississippi man drowns after falling out of canoe
A Mississippi man drowned after he reportedly fell out of his canoe in a Gulfport Lake. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Leroy Barnes, 54, died in an accidental drowning in a lake near Cambridge Court in Gulfport. Emergency crews responded to reports of a man falling in the lake at...
Tornado Aftermath Photo Reveals Destroyed Building with Only a Few Cinder Blocks Standing
Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the Storm Prediction Center received more than two dozen tornado reports from across the Southeast. While areas across Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi sustained critical structural damage, the former suffered the heaviest impact. As rescue and utility crews got to work Wednesday afternoon, one photo captured the extent of the damage near AL’s Montgomery County. The image shows just a handful of cinder blocks left standing after a tornado ravaged the rest of the building.
Oklahoma Game Wardens Bust ‘Notorious Wildlife Violators’ With Illegal Deer Head
Last week, Oklahoma Game Wardens finally caught up to two well-known wildlife violators near Foraker in Osage County. At the time of apprehension, the two men were in possession of an illegally-harvested deer head in their “untagged and uninsured truck.” And that was just the tip of the iceberg.
Tornadoes Wreak Havoc Across Southeast, Destroying Homes and Causing Major Damage
On Tuesday, tornadoes ripped across the southeast, bringing destruction as severe winds, hail, and rainfall battered the area. According to reports, 11 million people suffered the effects of the weather system popped up across nine states. Per reports from the Storm Prediction Center, at least 29 tornado reports have been...
19-year-old killed in head-on collision in Chilton County
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is dead following a head-on collision in Chilton County Friday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Antonio Amiru Hinton, of Verbena, died when the vehicle that he was a passenger in collided head on with another car on Alabama 22 around 4:35 p.m. Hinton was pronounced […]
Tourist involved in violent accident in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia tourist is in custody after a violent night behind the wheel, according to Panama City Beach police. PCBPD said he was responsible for two different traffic crashes that happened within a few minutes of each other. The incidents began Friday evening at the Continental Condominiums on Front […]
Montgomery County tornado victims identified as mother, 8-year-old son
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a mother and her 8-year-old son were killed Tuesday as storms moved through their neighborhood. Chiquita Broadnax, 39, and Cedarrius Tell were inside their mobile home in the Flatwood community when a tornado caused a tree to strike the home. Cedarrius' father, Cedric Lamar Tell, was also in the home.
Here’s what to expect in December in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy December! We have made it to the final month of the year already believe it or not. It’s a month that can bring a wide variety of weather to Alabama, so what is 2022 set to bring?. A normal December in Central Alabama features...
2 Alabama church daycare workers convicted of hitting, shoving kids
Two former workers at a prominent Alabama church daycare have been convicted of multiple counts of child abuse. A jury on Friday found Leah Livingston, 58, and Alice Sorrells, 62, guilty after almost five hours of deliberations, said 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson. The trial began on Monday.
Video shows meteor blazing through night sky in Northeast Ohio
Did you see it? Here's video of the moment as captured on a security camera in Eastlake.
Oklahoma pot farm illegally obtained permit before 4 slain
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma marijuana farm where four people were killed and one was wounded was operating under an illegally obtained license to grow marijuana for medical purposes, an Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics spokesman said Friday. The application for the license by Kevin Pham fraudulently stated that the operation was 75% owned by an Oklahoma resident, as required by state law, said bureau spokesperson Mark Woodward. The pot farm on a 10-acre (4-hectare) property west of Hennessey, a town about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City, was the site of four execution-style killings in November that targeted three men and one woman, all Chinese citizens. “Agents have interviewed the man who is listed as the 75% owner ... that person has no knowledge of operations” at the farm, Woodward said. “He just went to Pham’s office for payments” as the registered 75% owner, Woodward said.
Missouri man wins $50,000 lottery prize while on fishing trip
A Missouri man on his way to go fishing with his brother made a pit stop at a gas station and won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Low fuel light leads North Carolina woman to $1 million lottery prize
A North Carolina woman said she has her truck's low fuel light to thank for the $1 million jackpot she won from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Herschel Walker rented out Atlanta home just before launching campaign: Daily Beast
Records show Republican Senate candidate from Georgia, Herschel Walker, rented out his Atlanta home just before launching his campaign, according to new Daily Beast reporting.Nov. 30, 2022.
Historic Trunk Washes Ashore in Florida After Hurricane Nicole
Two weeks after Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida’s east coast, a historic trunk has washed ashore in the Sunshine State following the storm. According to FOX Weather, a resident discovered the trunk while in St. Augustine, Florida. A National Park Service team from Fort Matanzas National Monument responded to the discovery. However, the team reported on Facebook that there is nothing of value in the trunk. “While nothing of interest was found within the trunk, it itself is a unique piece of history,” the team stated. “What we found today’s a Vintage 1930s Steamer Trunk. It is a brand called ‘Neverbreak Trunks.’ Manufactured By: L. Goldsmith & Son of Newark New Jersey.”
11 Earthquakes Rattle Illinois to Arkansas, Experts on the Lookout for Next Possible Strong Seismic Activity in Eastern US
Experts are still keeping an eye out for any potential upcoming strong seismic activity that could shake the entire Eastern US after 11 recent earthquakes shook regions from Illinois to Arkansas. Another significant earthquake powerful enough to rattle the entire area of the Eastern United States is still imminent in...
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
